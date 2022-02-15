World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

live news

Live

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis

By Jeevan Ravindran, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 6:48 a.m. ET, February 15, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Putin and Scholz talks begin

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London and Darya Tarasova in Moscow

Journalists in a press room follow the broadcast of the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15 in Moscow.
Journalists in a press room follow the broadcast of the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15 in Moscow. (Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German chancellor Olaf Scholz have started their meeting in the Kremlin. 

In brief opening remarks, the two leaders -- seated at the famously enormous table -- Scholz welcomed the opportunity to continue seeking a diplomatic resolution to the current crisis with Ukraine.

“Of course it is clear that in this time we must also talk about the difficult situation --concerning peace and security in Europe -- as you have already done with my French colleague. But I am glad that it's possible now, and that we can talk now, because the most important thing is to solve the relationships between countries through good talks, and that is how to do it," Scholz said.

Putin told Scholz that the two leaders would "devote a significant part of our time to the security situation in Europe."

21 min ago

Ukraine president grateful for international financial support

From Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the United States and Canada for sending his country financial aid amid the ongoing security crisis with Russia.

“We are grateful to the United States for providing substantial financial support of $ 1 billion and $ 3 billion available for projects in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on his official Twitter account.

He also thanked US President Joe Biden “for the quick decision and concrete results” following their conversation on Sunday.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US government "is offering a sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to $1 billion to support its economic reform agenda and continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."

"This offer – combined with the strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other international financial institutions, the G7 and other bilateral donors – will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior," Blinken said in a statement.

The IMF is an organization of 190 countries working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability and facilitate international trade. 

In a separate tweet, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for also providing half a billion dollars in financial aid.

On Monday, Trudeau confirmed in a press release that “Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Russia's Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, called the giving of weapons aid to Ukraine “unacceptable” in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS. 

Stepanov said the move would “only aggravate the current conflict,” adding that “by providing weapons, Western countries are pushing the Kyiv regime to continue the war against its own people,” according to TASS. 

Ambassador Stepanov called on Ottawa “to refrain from such actions and instead use its special influence with the authorities in Kyiv to bring them to the negotiating table.”

Among the lethal weapons donated by Canada are “machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment”, the Canadian government press release said Monday.

27 min ago

A world on edge awaits Putin's critical move

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

The world is suspended in an extraordinary moment of geopolitical limbo, on edge for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid conflicting signals in Moscow, confusion in Kyiv and dire warnings from Washington.

Already extreme tensions rose even further as one of the most dangerous moments in Europe since World War II stretches nerves and leaves everyone -- apart perhaps from President Vladimir Putin -- wondering what is next.

On Monday, there were signs of a possible last-minute openness to a diplomatic off-ramp in the Kremlin, but the spectacle of an estimated 130,000 troops on high alert outside Ukraine's borders suggested a feint as much as a blink by Putin.

There is a palpable sense that Russia and the West have reached a historic fork in the road. Down one route lies a return to the confrontation and tensions that prevailed for decades during the Cold War. Down the other might lie a diplomatic fudge that no key player seems able to frame given stark Russian demands.

Read the full story here:

Analysis: A world on edge awaits Putin's critical move
RELATED

Analysis: A world on edge awaits Putin's critical move

37 min ago

Ukraine skeptical after Kremlin announces withdrawal of some forces near border

From Olga Voytovich and Tim Lister in Kyiv and Uliana Pavlova in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed doubts over a Russian statement that some units that had been on military exercises near the country's border would be returning to their bases.

Kuleba told a media briefing in Kyiv that "various statements are constantly being made from the Russian Federation, so we already have a rule: “Do not hear and then believe. But do see and then believe.» 

When we see the withdrawal -- then we will believe in de-escalation," Kuleba said.

However, he welcomed the fact that diplomacy had successfully managed to deter further Russian attacks until now.

"Together with our partners, we have indeed managed to deter Russia from any further escalation. Today is mid-February. And you see that diplomacy continues to work," Kuleba said.

Kuleba also spoke about moves in the Russian parliament to recognize the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Those regions call themselves the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014

"I would like to remind you once again of Ukraine's unchanging position. If a decision on recognition is made, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements. With all the attendant consequences. We have already warned our partners about this position."

The Minsk agreements are meant to find a pathway to settle the status of the breakaway regions. 

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the withdrawal of some Russian troops was a “normal process” after the completion of military exercises. 

“We have always said that, after the completion of the exercises, after stages that must be completed within a certain period of time, the troops will return to their places of permanent deployment. This is what is happening this time as well. This is a normal process,” he said. 

“Russia has conducted and will continue to conduct military exercises throughout the territory of the Russian Federation -- this is an ongoing process, as in all countries of the world,” he added. 

According to an earlier statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, military exercises will continue, involving troops from “almost all” Russian military districts. 

Addressing members of the press on Tuesday, Peskov said Russia has the right to carry out such military exercises in its territory, adding that this is “non-negotiable.”

43 min ago

Some Russian troops on Ukraine border returning to bases but major military exercises continue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes OSCE Chairman and Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau during a meeting in Moscow on February 15.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes OSCE Chairman and Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau during a meeting in Moscow on February 15. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and the West with Russia. Moscow announced Tuesday it was withdrawing some troops after completing recent drills near Ukraine, but stressed other major military exercises would continue.

The Russian Defense Ministry said troops from its Southern and Western military districts -- parts of which are next door to Ukraine -- had begun returning to their home stations, though the announcement did not say precisely where those troops were permanently based, where they had been exercising, or how many of them were withdrawing.

Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to US estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials that an invasion could be imminent.

Here's a rundown of some of the latest developments:

  • Last ditch western diplomatic efforts continue Tuesday, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. 
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen late Monday that Putin is "willing to negotiate," saying the Ukraine crisis was only one part of Russia's larger security concerns.
  • The Kremlin's remarks reflected a slight shift in tone from Moscow. Earlier Monday Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov had insisted, in a carefully choreographed meeting shown on Russian TV Monday, that there is still room for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
  • Meanwhile in Kyiv, Ukrainians are preparing for an invasion even though they don’t think it's imminent.