Putin calls deterrence of Russia by the West a "threat," but adds Russia is ready for "negotiation track"

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after several hours of one-on-one talks in the Kremlin on February 15 in Moscow, Russia. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Western deterrence of Russia a "direct and immediate threat," saying once again the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization had not satisfied Russia's security concerns.

Speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said: "We view the deterrence of Russia by force as a direct and immediate threat to national security, which the legal agreements of the draft projects submitted by us are designed to remove."

Putin was referring to security demands by Russia, to which the US and NATO have responded in written form.

"The responses we received from the United States and NATO members to security guarantees proposals, in our opinion, do not meet the three basic Russian requirements mentioned above," Putin said. "However, as the minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation told me yesterday, the provided responses contain a number of proposals that we are not just open to discussing, but in fact we have proposed them to our partners in previous years: proposals on European security issues, on certain weaponry issues, i.e. intermediate and short-range missiles, and on military transparency."

Putin added: "We are ready to continue this joint work further. We are also ready to follow the negotiation track but all issues must be considered as a whole, without being separated from the main Russian proposals, the implementation of which is an unconditional priority for us."