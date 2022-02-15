World
The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis

By Jeevan Ravindran, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 5:18 p.m. ET, February 15, 2022
43 min ago

Biden underscored the United States' commitment to NATO's Article 5. Here's what it means. 

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Bryony Jones

In White House remarks today on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, President Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. An attack against one NATO country is an attack against all of us. The United States commitment to Article 5 is sacrosanct," Biden said.

Article 5 has been a key point of discussion among world leaders amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Article 5 of the treaty is the principle of collective defense. It guarantees that the resources of the whole alliance can be used to protect any single member nation. This is crucial for many of the smaller countries who would be defenseless without its allies. Iceland, for example, has no standing army.

Since the US is the largest and most powerful North Atlantic Treaty Organization member, any state in the alliance is effectively under US protection.

According to the NATO website, this is what Article 5 lays out:

"The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.
Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall immediately be reported to the Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”

In reality, the first and only time Article 5 has been invoked was in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US; as a result, NATO allies joined the invasion of Afghanistan.

However, NATO has taken action on other occasions too.

It put collective defense measures in place in 1991 when it deployed Patriot missiles during the Gulf War, in 2003 during the crisis in Iraq, and in 2012 in response to the situation in Syria, also with Patriot missiles.

All three were based on requests from Turkey.

Read more about NATO and Article 5 here.

1 hr 1 min ago

Dow jumps more than 400 points after Russia says it's withdrawing some troops 

From CNN's Matt Egan

Wall Street's Russia-Ukraine fears eased this morning after Russia announced it is withdrawing some troops following the completion of recent drills near Ukraine. 

The Dow jumped 422 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 surged 1.5% and the Nasdaq was 2.5% higher.

Investors have been concerned that an armed Russian conflict with Ukraine could badly damage the global economy. A war could send prices surging in regions that have already been struggling with rapidly rising inflation, especially as energy supplies could be disrupted in the middle of a conflict. Russia is a major exporter of oil and particularly natural gas.

US oil futures tumbled 3.7% to just under $92 a barrel. That's despite the fact that Russia stressed today that major military exercises would continue. 

1 hr 9 min ago

Ukrainian president will travel to the city of Mariupol tomorrow

From CNN's From Olga Pavlova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the city of Mariupol on Wednesday, his office tells CNN.

Mariupol is located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky is expected to be there late in the afternoon.

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden warns of potential US effects should Russia invade Ukraine

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Alex Brandon/AP)
(Alex Brandon/AP)

President Biden warned a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine would have ramifications inside the United States.

"If Russia decides to invade that will also have consequences here at home, Biden said in remarks at the White House. "The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost."

He said Republicans and Democrats were united in their desire to defend "our most basic, most bipartisan, most American principles."

But he added that it could lead to higher energy prices.

"I will not pretend this will be painless," he said, noting the US was coordinating with energy producers "to provide relief at the gas pump."

He said the US was prepared to respond to other attempts at inflicting pain on Americans, including in cyberspace.

"We're not seeking direct confrontation with Russia, though I've been clear that if Russia targets Americans in Ukraine, we will respond forcefully. If Russia attacks the United States or allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyberattacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we're prepared to respond," Biden said.

1 hr 23 min ago

Biden to Russian citizens: "You are not our enemy"

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Amid the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, President Biden made it clear that the United States is not seeking to add to the volatility.

"Let me be equally clear about what we are not doing: The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia," said Biden, speaking from the White House.

"Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there as well. We're not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia. To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy. I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," he said.

Noting that Russia and the United States teamed up in World War II — which he called "a war of necessity" — Biden drew a distinction between the current state of affairs.

"If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be a war of choice, or a war without cause or reason. I say these things not to provoke, but to speak the truth, because the truth matters. Accountability matters," Biden said.

"If Russia does invade in the days and weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense," he added.

51 min ago

Biden: If Russia invades Ukraine it will be met with "overwhelming international condemnation"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

(Alex Brandon/AP)
(Alex Brandon/AP)

President Biden warned that if Russia invades Ukraine in the coming days or weeks "it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation."

"Accountability matters. If Russia does invade in the days and weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense. And the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense. If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction," the US President said in White House remarks.

"Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound. The United States and our allies and partners will respond decisively. The West is united and galvanized. Today, our NATO allies and the alliances unified and determined as it's ever been," Biden continued.

1 hr 26 min ago

Biden says US has "not verified" reports Russia has withdrawn troops from near Ukraine

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Biden told reporters at the White House Tuesday that the United States has "not yet verified” that Russia has begun the withdrawal some troops following the completion of recent drills near Ukraine, warning “invasion remains distinctly possible.”

“The Russian Defense Minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said. “We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases — indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position, and the fact remains right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops circling Ukraine and Belarus, and along Ukraine's border and invasion remains distinctly possible.”

The Russian defense ministry said troops from its Southern and Western military districts — parts of which are next door to Ukraine — had begun to return to their home stations, though the announcement did not say precisely where those troops were permanently based, where they had been exercising, or how many of them were withdrawing.

In his remarks Tuesday, the President reiterated that Americans in the region should leave “before it’s too late to leave safely,” pointing to the decision to relocate the US Embassy in Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

 

1 hr 10 min ago

Biden told Putin US is willing to pursue diplomacy to negotiate "written understandings" with Russia

From CNN's Mike Hayes and Kevin Liptak

(Alex Brandon/AP)
(Alex Brandon/AP)

President Biden said there is "plenty of room for diplomacy" with Russia that could avoid a conflict in Europe.

Speaking from the White House, Biden laid out areas where Washington and Moscow can continue talking as Russia continues to mass troops along their border with Ukraine.

Biden said that he spoke with President Putin this weekend and made it clear that the US is willing to "keep pursuing high-level diplomacy" to negotiate "written understandings" with Russia.

"Yesterday, the Russian government publicly proposed to continue the diplomacy. I agree," Biden said.

He added, "We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed." 

Biden said that he believes that there are ways "to address our respective security concerns." 

"The United States has put on the table concrete ideas to establish security environment in Europe. We're proposing new arms control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stability measures," Biden said.

Biden that the US "will not sacrifice basic principles, though" in pursuing steps that can advance our common security.

The US President called diplomacy "the best way forward for all parties, in our view."

"We'll continue our diplomatic efforts in close consultation with our allies and our partners," Biden said.

"As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it," Biden added.

 

1 hr 41 min ago

Biden: We are "prepared no matter what happens" in Ukraine

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

President Biden said that the US is "prepared no matter what happens," during his remarks from the White House on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"The United States is prepared, no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy, to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility. All the events of the last few weeks and months, this has been our approach and remains our approach now," the President said.  