President Biden warned a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine would have ramifications inside the United States.

"If Russia decides to invade that will also have consequences here at home, Biden said in remarks at the White House. "The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost."

He said Republicans and Democrats were united in their desire to defend "our most basic, most bipartisan, most American principles."

But he added that it could lead to higher energy prices.

"I will not pretend this will be painless," he said, noting the US was coordinating with energy producers "to provide relief at the gas pump."

He said the US was prepared to respond to other attempts at inflicting pain on Americans, including in cyberspace.

"We're not seeking direct confrontation with Russia, though I've been clear that if Russia targets Americans in Ukraine, we will respond forcefully. If Russia attacks the United States or allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyberattacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we're prepared to respond," Biden said.