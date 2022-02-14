World
Live

Beijing Winter Olympics

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis

By Tara John, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:56 a.m. ET, February 14, 2022
23 Posts
5 min ago

Ukrainians prepare for an invasion even though they don’t think it's imminent

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Kyiv

A woman walks past the Wall of Remembrance in front of St. Michael's Monastery on February 1, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Kyiv's St. Michael's Monastery looked particularly spectacular on Monday — its golden dome sparkling in the bright winter sun. It was hard to think about a war amid all that beauty.

For most Ukrainians though, the thought of a potential war is never too far away. It’s been on their minds for eight years now, ever since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. Now, it’s just getting a bit more real.

“This feeling, it’s something new. Previously, we didn't feel such tension and a real danger. We had conflicts, but there wasn’t a real danger for Kyiv,” Taras Samchuk, a 32-year old historian, told CNN. “It was a small conflict, two groups, Ukrainian army, Russian army — or separatists — but now, it’s 100,000 soldiers near our borders and a lot of rockers … so I suppose we should be prepared. Just in case."

Samchuk said he doesn’t think there will be an attack, but still wants to be prepared. Out of caution, he and his wife are also hosting her sister for a few days.

“Just in case something happens. It's hard to cover even 15 kilometres in the city," he said.

His parents, born and raised during the Soviet era, don’t think it’s necessary.

“Our parents say that nothing will happen, not to be afraid. Because it's Russians, they are just trying the typical tactics of Soviet politicians or late Russian Empire times, late 19th century, just to show the power, saying that in two days they will be in Kyiv,” he said.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Andriy Krachevskiy said he is worried how the tensions may impact Ukraine's economic tensions, but he is convinced there won’t be a war.

“Not in the next few months, for sure,” he said.

His parents live near Mariupol, in a Ukraine-controlled territory in Donbas which is a region now partly held by the separatists. He said they too haven’t noticed much change in recent weeks despite all the headlines about escalations, and are not thinking about leaving the area. “They are where they want to be."

Andriy Krachevskiy, 20, doesn't believe there could be an invasion — at least not in the next few months. Ivana Kottasová

The idea that a Russian invasion might be "imminent" seems almost far-fetched in the streets of the Ukrainian capital — a buzzing European city where people are going on about their business. The public transport system remains busy, shops are well stocked and open, and restaurants are still inviting guests in. But while nothing seems out of the ordinary, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is drawing up contingency plans including shelters, evacuation procedures and maintaining communications.

Miroslava Grigorieva, 53, told CNN she wasn’t even willing to let herself worry about a war that may or may not happen. She said she’s been avoiding the news, focusing on staying optimistic and calm.

“What we see in the media, it’s all political and I don’t want to internalize it, so I am not listening to it,” Grigorieva told CNN. “An average Ukrainian, and an average Russia, we all want peace, everybody wants peace ... We want mutual respect and to be able to communicate normally."

Miroslava Grigorieva with her daughter Ivana Kottasová

11 min ago

President Biden will speak with UK prime minister today

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

President Biden is expected to speak with UK's Boris Johnson around 12:30 pm ET Monday amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, a White House official confirms to CNN.

Over the weekend, Biden had a roughly hour-long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he warned him that the US and its allies will respond "decisively and impose swift and severe costs" on Russia should Putin decide to invade Ukraine.

A senior administration official told reporters Saturday afternoon that the call between the two presidents was "professional and substantive," but "there was no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks."

The official said that Biden reiterated the US' ideas on how to enhance European security while also addressing some of Russia's security concerns, but noted that it "remains unclear whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically."

CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Maegan Vazquez and Donald Judd contributed reporting to this post. 

16 min ago

8 additional US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

Another eight American F-15 fighter jets have landed in Poland to join NATO’s ongoing air policing mission in the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Monday.

According to Blaszczak, the eight jets landed in Lask airbase.

49 min ago

Russian defense minister met with Putin today and discussed progress of military exercises

From CNN's Darya Tarasova

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Monday, with his defense chief reporting on the progress of major Russian military exercises and giving a sense of the scale of the drills. 

"The exercises are large-scale, exercises are also taking place in the Western Military District, in fact, in all [Russian navy] fleets: these are the Barents Sea and the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Pacific Fleet," Shoigu said. "Troops from almost all military districts, including the Central District, the Eastern District, and the Northern Fleet, are taking part in the exercises. Some of the exercises are coming to an end, some will be completed in the near future."

Added Shoigu: "Some things remain to be done, given the scale of the exercises that were planned and started on your instructions."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday told Putin he saw a "chance" for diplomatic dialogue with the West over Russia's security concerns, saying he recommended such efforts continue. 

In remarks aired on Russian state television, Putin said, "In your opinion, Sergey Victorovich [Lavrov], is there a chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues that are of concern to us, or is it just an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process that has no logical resolution?" 

In his reply, Lavrov noted that Russian officials have warned "against the inadmissibility of endless discussions on issues that need to be resolved today," but added that "there is always a chance" that diplomacy could work.

CNN's Uliana Pavlova contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 15 min ago

German chancellor says allies are ready for serious dialogue with Russia

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a news conference Monday in Kyiv that the joint aim of the allies was avoiding escalation. 

“We are ready for serious dialogue with Russia on European security questions. NATO and the US have presented Russia with concrete proposals, which we support. We now await a reaction, an answer from Russia," Scholz said.

Scholz said in the event of a military escalation, “we are ready for wide-reaching and effective sanctions in coordination with our allies."

“To be clear: if Russia should once again violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we know what to do," the German chancellor said.

 

10 min ago

German chancellor tells Ukrainian president his visit comes during "very serious times"

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, is received at St. Mary's Palace by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Selensky, on February 14 in Kyiv. (Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky his visit comes during “very serious times.”

While speaking at a news conference in Kyiv on Monday, Scholz told Zelensky that Germany stood “very closely” on the side of Ukraine.

The talks between the two lasted two hours, Scholz said, and were “good and fair.”

Scholz announced a new credit of 150 million euros to Ukraine.

Scholz said together with France, the Normandy format negotiations had been intensified. “it is and remains a difficult process, but I am convinced it is worth it,” Scholz said.

“The military activities of Russia on Ukraine’s border are not comprehensible for us. There is no good reason for such a military buildup," he continued.

1 hr 29 min ago

Situation at Ukraine-Russia border is an "unprecedented challenge for Europe," President Zelensky says

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border represents an “unprecedented challenge for Europe and globally.” 

“The escalation at the Ukranian-Russian border is an unprecedented challenge for Europe and globally,” Zelensky said, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “That's why it is very important that our partners support our country economically, in the area of defense.”

“I always reiterated that without Ukraine it is impossible to shape the security in Europe,” he went on to say. “The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and only together can we find some ways of how to defend and protect our children,” he added.

 Zelensky thanked Germany for its partnership and support.

“Germany is one of our key partners in Europe,” Zelensky said, despite Berlin’s unwillingness to ship lethal aid to Ukraine, acknowledging some “differences,” when it came to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “German investments will be the key guarantors of our stable relations and stable growth.”

 

1 hr 39 min ago

US intel assesses Russian military plans include surrounding Kyiv and air and missile campaigns, official says

From CNN's Jim Sciutto

As calm pervades the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the US views the Russian military threat to Ukraine growing.

The latest US intelligence indicates Russia is continuing to build up forces surrounding Ukraine in preparation for possible military action this week, a senior US official briefed on the intelligence tells CNN.

The US believes Russian military action would begin with air and missile attacks on key military infrastructure including airfields, air defense and early warning systems. 

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that “if there is a military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it's likely to begin with a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks.”

The Russian plan would then be further invade Ukraine from multiple points in the east and north, including plans to surround Kyiv within one to two days of the start of military action.

The air assault “would then be followed by an onslaught of a ground force moving across the Ukrainian frontier, again, where innocent civilians could get caught in the crossfire or get trapped in places that they could not move from,” Sullivan added.

The US also believes Russia may attempt a so-called "false flag" attack prior to military action in an attempt to create a justification for further invasion. US officials have discussed possibilities including Russia staging an attack on its own forces which Moscow would then blame on the Ukrainian military.

Military officials caution that the Russian timeline could change or Putin could decide not to attack. However, Russia has the capabilities and forces in place to initiate widespread action in the coming days. 

1 hr 52 min ago

NATO's role has come into focus as Ukraine-Russia tensions unfold. Here's what to know about the alliance. 

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Bryony Jones

German troops arrive as part of NATO's enhanced reinforcements at Kaunas airport in Lithuania on February 14. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, the role that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization plays in the region has come into focus.

Here's what you need to know:

What is NATO? It is a European and North American defense alliance set up to promote peace and stability and to safeguard the security of its members. It was created as the Cold War escalated and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

The aim of the United States-led alliance was to protect Western European countries from the threat posed by the Soviet Union and to counter the spread of Communism after World War II.

Which countries are in NATO?: Twelve founding countries — the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and eight other European nations — signed the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949, pledging to protect each other by political and military means.

Over the decades since, the alliance has grown to include a total of 30 members.

In alphabetical order, they are: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but has long hoped to join the alliance. This is a sore point for Russia, which sees NATO as a threat and vehemently opposes the move.

Amid recent tensions with the West, Russia has asked for iron-clad guarantees that the alliance won't expand further east — particularly into Ukraine.

But the US and NATO have resisted those demands. The alliance has always had an "open door policy," which states that any European country ready and willing to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership is welcome to apply for membership. Any decisions on enlargement of the alliance must be agreed unanimously.

Following the end of the Cold War, NATO made it clear it would welcome expansion to the east and in 1997, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland were invited to begin accession talks.

Since then, more than a dozen countries from the former Eastern bloc, including three former Soviet republics, joined the alliance.

Despite the major geopolitical changes since NATO's foundation, its stated purpose remains the same. The key principle underpinning the alliance is one of collective defense: "An armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all."

What does that mean in practice? The principle of collective defense is laid out in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It guarantees that the resources of the whole alliance can be used to protect any single member nation. This is crucial for many of the smaller countries who would be defenseless without its allies. Iceland, for example, has no standing army.

Since the US is the largest and most powerful NATO member, any state in the alliance is effectively under US protection.

Read more about NATO and its role here.