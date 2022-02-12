State Department orders staff to leave US embassy in Kyiv
From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury in Atlanta
The US State Department today ordered all non-emergency US employees at its Kyiv embassy to depart due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border, indicating potential for significant military action, according to a tweet.
“Despite the reduction in diplomatic staff, the core embassy team, our dedicated Ukrainian colleagues, and @StateDept and U.S. personnel around the world will continue relentless diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine’s security, democracy, and prosperity,” the post from the US embassy in Kyiv added.
24 min ago
Ex-Ukrainian leader urges "emergency measures" for country in light of "new and alarming information"
From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has demanded that the current Ukrainian administration take "all emergency measures" to protect the country.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Poroshenko spoke of "a lot of new and alarming information on Russia's readiness to invade Ukraine in a full-scale manner."
"It now arises to the responsibility of politicians to take all emergency measures to protect the country and its people from the worst-case scenario," he said.
He called on the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky to "convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council with the participation of leaders of all parliamentary factions to discuss proposals and develop a common and joint action plan on how to protect the country."
Poroshenko, who Zelensky defeated in the presidential election in 2019, also demanded "an extraordinary sitting of the Parliament on Saturday and to invite the President, the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, heads of intelligence agencies."
He said Ukraine should initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council, while adding: " I remain confident that the situation will be resolved peacefully, in a political and diplomatic way, and with the active position of the Ukrainian side."
26 min ago
UK minister says there will be no British troops in Ukraine in event of conflict
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London
There will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is conflict with Russia, said UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey while speaking to Sky News on Saturday.
Heappey said that although there have been "British troops involved in a training mission in Ukraine for many years," there will be no UK forces sent to the country "if there is any conflict with Russia."
In a separate interview with BBC Radio 4, Heappey announced that all British military trainers would leave Ukraine "over the course of the weekend."
His comments follow a visit by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow this week during which the United Kingdom "urged dialogue as a way through to address any concerns that Russia" has, according to Wallace.
"It's important that I made the point about British and indeed Western involvement in Ukraine because I think the Kremlin would like there to be a pretext that there was Western aggression in Ukraine to which they were then responding," Heappey said.
NATO's borders "do need reinforcing at a time of crisis like this," he said, adding this is why the UK and United States have ramped up their commitments to send troops to NATO's eastern border.
Some context: Ukraine is not a NATO member, and therefore doesn't have the same security guarantees as NATO members.
But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has left the possibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member on the table, saying that Russia does not have the right to tell Ukraine that it cannot pursue NATO membership.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for specific legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO expansion eastwards towards Russia's borders, saying the West has not lived up to its previous verbal assurances.
30 min ago
Blinken says the US will have more to say about its Ukraine embassy "in the coming hours"
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler in Fiji
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that the United States would have more to say about its embassy in Ukraine "in the coming hours" in a response to a journalist's question during a press conference in Fiji.
A reporter asked Blinken if the US would be evacuating its embassy in Kyiv.
"I'll have more to say about that, we'll have more to say about that in the coming hours," said Blinken.
"This is something we're focused on as we speak," he said.
32 min ago
UK ambassador in Ukraine says she's not leaving the country
From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv
As foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv are drawn down and citizens advised to leave, the British ambassador in Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, says she will be staying on.
Simmons tweeted Saturday: "I am staying in Kyiv and continue to work there with a core team. The embassy remains operational."
On Friday, the UK Foreign Office advised against all travel to Ukraine. "British nationals in Ukraine should leave now by commercial means," it said.
32 min ago
New Zealanders urged to “leave Ukraine immediately”
From CNN's Akanksha Sharma
New Zealand's government is also advising its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a press release Saturday.
The statement warned that New Zealand “does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine,” which limits its “ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine.”
Mahuta said the government was monitoring the situation in Ukraine closely and that its travel advisory was in line with that from neighbouring Australia and others including the United States and the United Kingdom.
The country called on Russia “once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation.”
33 min ago
Putin-Xi meeting suggests Beijing views Moscow's actions toward Ukraine as "legitimate," says senior US official
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler in Fiji
A senior US administration official said that the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and the joint statement released following that meeting suggest that Beijing acknowledges Moscow’s actions toward Ukraine as “legitimate.” The official also described the closeness between the two nations “one of the most important and strategically significant alignments on the global stage.”
Putin and Xi met in Beijing on the day of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in China's capital.
“The fact that Xi decided to meet with President Putin on the eve of the Olympics … while hundreds of thousands of troops and tanks on the Ukraine border, to have this broad reaching, really aligned set of global views, it’s hard to read this any other way than as, in many respects, an acknowledgement that doing this is legitimate, are thinking about actions in Ukraine are legitimate,” the official told reporters traveling with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The official said the United States is “concerned by that.”
“We’ve been very clear in our private diplomacy with China that we’re concerned by the steps that they’ve taken and we will respond, as Secretary Blinken has indicated, to a variety of Russian firms. Some of those firms have relations with Chinese firms and there will be consequences there as well if this goes forward,” the official said Saturday.
Biden administration officials have warned that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time,” including during the ongoing Beijing Olympics.
The senior administration official said that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing is “driven by the leaders, by Putin and Xi,” noting that “bureaucratically in both countries there are anxieties about the other, but not at the top level apparently.”
The alignment between the two nations has to be taken seriously, the official said, telling reporters, “we can’t downplay it.”
“They are working together, they are working in many circumstances to undermine us,” the official said.
The official said the statement released by the two leaders following their early February meeting was a topic of discussion during Friday’s Quad meeting in Melbourne, noting “the Australians and the Indians and the Japanese all had strong views about what this, you know, 5,000-word kind of statement about common purpose means.”
41 min ago
Taiwan tells its citizens in Ukraine to "evacuate as soon as possible"
From CNN's Philip Wang
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has advised Taiwanese citizens in Ukraine "to evacuate as soon as possible" and urged against further travel there.
"Given the tense situation on the Ukraine and Russian border that will possibly escalate, in consideration of our citizens' safety, the Ministry urges nationals to avoid traveling to Ukraine. Meanwhile, we also advise about 25 expatriates who are studying and working in Ukraine to evacuate as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement issued Saturday local time.
The ministry also called on "all countries involved" in the Russia-Ukraine situation to "solve differences and conflicts through peaceful and rational conversation, working together to maintain the regional and global stability, and rule-based international order."
43 min ago
Blinken threatens sanctions if Russia takes military action against Ukraine, plans talks with Russia's Lavrov
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler in Fiji
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has threatened heavy sanctions against Russia if Russian President Vladimir Putin takes military action in Ukraine.
"If President Putin decides to take military action, we will swiftly impose severe economic sanctions in coordination with allies and partners around the world," Blinken said Saturday during a trip to Fiji.
Blinken said there are "very troubling signs of Russian escalation." He added: "We're in the window when a Russian invasion can start at any time."
Blinken said he would speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later Saturday and would reiterate these intentions.
"This is a pivotal moment," Blinken said.
The conversation between the two top diplomats would come ahead of a planned call between US President Joe Biden and Putin, and as top US officials warn that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, including during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.
Blinken, speaking at the news conference in Fiji, said the United States does not know if Putin has made a decision about whether to invade, but underscored that the Russian President has put into place the capacity to do so on short notice, even in the coming days. All the US has seen from Moscow is escalation, Blinken added.
Blinken said he would stress to Lavrov the "unity and common purpose" of the US and its allies to punish Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine, including through the swift imposition of economic sanctions and bolstered support for Kyiv.
Blinken said that throughout his trip this week, he had been in touch with the Biden administration's national security team, including Biden himself, about plans and preparations, as well as with his foreign counterparts.