Image grab of footage released by the Russian defense ministry on February 11 showed tanks, helicopters, and fighter jets deployed in the drills in an unidentified location in Belarus. (Russian MoD/EYEPRESS/Reuters)

Both Japan and South Korea told their citizens to evacuate Ukraine immediately amid the Russian buildup of troops on the border.

Japan's Foreign Ministry told residents that "the situation continues to be unpredictable."

"While there have been diplomatic efforts by the countries involved, there is a growing possibility that the situation could deteriorate rapidly. For this reason, the entire country of Ukraine has been raised to Level 4," the ministry said.

"Depending on the future situation, we cannot rule out the possibility that commercial flights will be suspended. Many countries are also advising their citizens to leave Ukraine, and it may become extremely difficult to leave the country in the future due to a rush of reservations for commercial flights and difficulty in securing seats. Therefore, if you are currently in Ukraine, please evacuate the country immediately by the safest means possible, including commercial flights. Please do not travel to Ukraine for any purpose whatsoever," it added.

The South Korean government raised its travel alert level for Ukraine to 4, the highest level, banning travel to Ukraine and ordering its nationals in the country to evacuate, according to a news release from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday.

The ministry said the level 4 alert comes into effect on Saturday 5 p.m. Ukraine time.

The ministry said this is a preventive measure in case the local situation rapidly worsens in Ukraine.

As of Friday, there are a total of 341 South Korean nationals in Ukraine, the release said.

South Korea previously advised its nationals residing in Kyiv and 14 other Ukrainian oblasts to leave amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia on Jan. 25.