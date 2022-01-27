Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval exercises citing environmental concerns

Irish fishers are set to meet with the Russian ambassador to Ireland to express their concerns over military exercises set to take place off the southwest coast of the country.

The Russian exercises are scheduled for early next month and will last a number of days, reports CNN affiliate Virgin Media News.

The fishermen have raised concerns over environmental damage which could affect their livelihoods.

"These are war games," Patrick Murphy of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation told Virgin Media News. "They are doing this to send a message but the people that they're going to hurt the most is our fishing communities."

Murphy said that boats have been sunk by submarines in the past. "But the damage that we don't know is the damage to the marine environment," he added.

Fisherman John D O'Sullivan wondered why Russia had chosen the fertile fishing grounds of the Celtic Shelf to perform the exercises.

"It shouldn't be allowed to happen on the shelf," said O'Sullivan. "There's plenty water west."

On Tuesday Ireland's public service broadcaster RTE reported that some fishermen plan to use their boats to "peacefully disrupt" the Russian exercises.

However the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov played down the controversy, calling it "hugely overblown."

Filatov said Irish authorities have been notified about the exercises, which are part of regular training.

"This is not in any way a threat to Ireland," he said.