NATO broke its "promise" not to expand but there must be no war, says Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia Party, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, holds a meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Presidential Council on Science and Education via a video link from his Gorki, Russia, residence on January 27. (Yekaterina Shtukina/TASS/Getty Images)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has failed to keep its non-expansion "promise," but there should be no war, said Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday.

"They promised not to expand NATO, but didn’t keep the promise," Medvedev said, according to state news agency TASS.

"They say that ‘we did not sign anything.’ But we all know well who and when granted to whom such promises, such assurances," he added.

"Did they promise not to expand, let’s say, on the territory of the former Soviet Union? They promised it either in this way or another in private talks," said Medvedev.

"They failed to keep all their promises. They are now encroaching on our state borders," he added.

"There must be no war in any way, nobody is looking to start the war, and everything must be done to avoid any war. Moreover, on behalf of Russia and supposedly the North Atlantic alliance," he said.

Medvedev said a war would be "horrifying" and there are people who make money by raising tensions.

A process of negotiations on security guarantees is the only way to settle the current tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West, he added.