Heatwave scorches Europe as UK braces for record-breaking day – Live updates

Hot-temperature records are far outpacing cool records across the globe so far this year as Europe and the United States brace again for dangerous heat waves.

Globally, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022 (with more than 50 of those occurring in the past week), compared with just 18 cold records, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the US alone, 92 all-time record high temperatures had been set through July 16, compared with only five all-time record low temperatures.

Studies have shown that extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of the climate crisis and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot-side compared to cold.

Gabriel Vecchi, a climate scientist and geosciences professor at Princeton University, told CNN that the hot-and-cold record imbalance is a signal of the climate crisis, and scientists have noted a trend in recent years that hot extremes are outpacing cold ones.

This is what you would expect from a planetary warming that’s been driven in large part from greenhouse gases; this is now the world we’re living in,” Vecchi told CNN, adding “it’s fair to think that almost every heatwave that we see right now has some influence from global warming.”

Some background: Scenes of firefighters tackling wildfires and roads melting in extreme heat may look dystopian, but UK forecasters say these phenomena are a result of the ongoing climate crisis.

In the summer of 2020, meteorologists at the UK Met Office used climate projections to predict the weather forecast for July 23, 2050 – and the results are startlingly similar to their forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

“Today, the forecast for Tuesday is shockingly almost identical for large parts of the country,” Simon Lee, an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University in New York, tweeted Friday, adding in a later post that “what is coming on Tuesday gives an insight into the future.”

CNN’s Angela Fritz and Sana Noor Haq contributed reporting to this post.