Heatwave scorches Europe as UK braces for record-breaking day – Live updates

By Sana Noor Haq, Hafsa Khalil and Angela Dewan, CNN
Updated 6:14 AM EDT, Tue July 19, 2022
  • The UK is bracing for what could be its hottest day on record, with parts of the country forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius.
  • The day comes after the hottest night recorded on Monday.
  • UK authorities are warning people to avoid using public transport, while a runway at an airport on London’s outskirts was closed after partially melting.
  • Southern and western Europe are experiencing scorching temperatures, and more than 1,100 people have died from the heat in the region.
  • A third wildfire has broken out in southwestern France, where 37,000 people have been evacuated.
The world is smashing heat records over cool records 10 to 1

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Hot-temperature records are far outpacing cool records across the globe so far this year as Europe and the United States brace again for dangerous heat waves.

Globally, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022 (with more than 50 of those occurring in the past week), compared with just 18 cold records, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the US alone, 92 all-time record high temperatures had been set through July 16, compared with only five all-time record low temperatures. 

Studies have shown that extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of the climate crisis and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot-side compared to cold.

Gabriel Vecchi, a climate scientist and geosciences professor at Princeton University, told CNN that the hot-and-cold record imbalance is a signal of the climate crisis, and scientists have noted a trend in recent years that hot extremes are outpacing cold ones.

This is what you would expect from a planetary warming that’s been driven in large part from greenhouse gases; this is now the world we’re living in,” Vecchi told CNN, adding “it’s fair to think that almost every heatwave that we see right now has some influence from global warming.”

Some background: Scenes of firefighters tackling wildfires and roads melting in extreme heat may look dystopian, but UK forecasters say these phenomena are a result of the ongoing climate crisis.

In the summer of 2020, meteorologists at the UK Met Office used climate projections to predict the weather forecast for July 23, 2050 – and the results are startlingly similar to their forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

“Today, the forecast for Tuesday is shockingly almost identical for large parts of the country,” Simon Lee, an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University in New York, tweeted Friday, adding in a later post that “what is coming on Tuesday gives an insight into the future.”

CNN’s Angela Fritz and Sana Noor Haq contributed reporting to this post.

UK braces for record-breaking temperatures

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Zahid Mahmood in London
An LED sign on a London street carries an extreme heat warming, London, England, on July 19.
The UK will face searing temperatures on Tuesday that could topple all-time records for extreme heat, a day after parts of the country experienced their hottest night recorded.

Monday’s temperatures reached 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.58 degrees Fahrenheit) in eastern England’s Santon Downham, making it the third hottest day on record. Officials warned things would likely get worse.

Tuesday is “expected to be even hotter,” the Met Office’s CEO, Penelope Endersby, told the BBC, adding that there was a higher chance of reaching 40C.

“Even possibly above that, 41 is not off the cards,” she said. “We’ve even got some 43s in the model but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”

A woman cools off in front of a large fan in Kings Cross tube station during the heatwave in London, England, on July 19.
Earlier this month, the Met Office said the extreme heat wave could put “people’s lives at risk.” In southern Europe, which is also experiencing a heatwave, more than 1,100 people have died in the exceptional heat.

The Met Office recently issued its first ever red extreme heat warning for parts of the country, including London and Manchester, calling the alert “a very serious situation.”

“If people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, now is the time to make sure they’re putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people’s lives are at risk,” Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

Many Britons also experienced the country’s warmest night on record Monday, the national weather agency said.

“The UK has provisionally seen the highest daily minimum temperature on record. Temperatures didn’t fall below 25°C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9°C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990,” the Met Office tweeted on Tuesday.

Some background: Commuters in the UK capital have been urged not to use London’s transport network early this week unless for “essential journeys,” amid a scorching heatwave across western Europe.

“Due to the exceptionally hot weather that is expected next week, customers should only use London’s transport network for essential journeys,” Transport for London (TfL) chief operating officer Andy Lord said.

Temporary speed restrictions will be introduced to London’s tube and rail services “to keep everyone safe,” Lord added, urging travelers to “carry water at all times.”

Searingly hot temperatures can damage power lines and signaling equipment. TfL has said it will try to keep services running smoothly and use increased inspections to alleviate the impact of extreme heat.

Regular track temperature checks will take place to prevent tracks from bending or buckling, TfL said in a statement. The network will also check air conditioning units across the Tube network and air cooling systems on the capital’s double-decker buses.

Motorists were also been encouraged not to drive during the hottest spells of the day.

37,000 people evacuated in France as third wildfire breaks out  

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris
People gather at Moulleau beach as the smoke rises from the forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch, south west France, on July 18.
A third wildfire has broken out in the Gironde region of western France, prompting the evacuation of 500 more people, according to the prefecture of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde.

After a “very difficult night” the prefecture tweeted on Tuesday morning a total of 19,300 hectares had already been burned by the two other fires in the Gironde.

A total of 37,000 people have been evacuated due to the three fires, the prefecture said, adding that more than 2,000 firefighters are deployed to fight the blazes.

The latest fire in the Vensac commune of Gironde had burned 70 hectares by Tuesday morning, according to the prefecture. 

None of the fires have been resolved, according to Commandant Matthieu Jomain, spokesperson of the Gironde Fire and Rescue Service. 

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Tuesday morning that the city of Bordeaux, situated within the Gironde region, woke up to “thick smoke and a strong smell of burning” on Tuesday morning. 

Jomain asked members of the public to refrain from calling the fire service over the smoke, as there is “no risk to the population” of Bordeaux. He said there had been several thousand calls related to the smoke during the night. 

Vincent Ferrier, sub-prefect of Langon in the Gironde region, addressing journalists Tuesday morning, spoke of firefighters saving buildings from the fire in the Guillos commune when the flames were “at the door of the buildings.” In all, only one building had been destroyed by the fire, he added.

According to French meteorological agency Meteo-France, no region of France is under a red weather alert Tuesday, although 73 regions are under an orange warning

Meteo-France warned of a risk Tuesday of wildfires breaking out in the south of France due to strong “mistral” winds and areas suffering severe droughts, particularly in the Rhone valley.

Extreme heat sears parts of western Europe

From CNN's Joseph Ataman, Jimmy Hutcheon, Xiaofei Xu, Zahid Mahmood, Sana Noor Haq, and Jorge Engels
Firefighters from the Brigadas de Refuerzo en Incendios Forestales (BRIF) tackle a forest fire at El Hoyo de Pinares on July 18, in Avila, Spain
Extreme heat has engulfed parts of western Europe, with wildfires raging in France and Spain, a worsening drought in Portugal, and the third hottest day on record in the UK on Monday.

Fire has spread across 27,000 acres in the Gironde department of southwest France, forcing 32,000 people to evacuate, while nearby town, Cazaux recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius (108.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday – the hottest it has seen since its weather station first opened more than 100 years ago in 1921 – according to French national meteorological service Météo France.

In Spain, wildfires swept the central region of Castile and Léon, as well as the northern region of Galicia Sunday, Reuters reported. Fire also forced the state railway company to suspend service between Madrid and Galicia.

More than 70,000 hectares have been destroyed in Spain because of fires this year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, which “is almost double the last decade’s average.”

The country’s Carlos III Health Institute on Monday estimated a cumulative total of over 510 heatwave-related deaths in Spain, based on statistical calculation of excess deaths.

Hundreds have also died in neighboring Portugal, where sweltering temperatures exacerbate a severe drought with the health ministry saying 659 mainly elderly people had died in the previous seven days, Reuters reported.

In total, over 1,100 people are thought to have died due to the ongoing heatwave in southern Europe.

On Tuesday, the blistering heat is expected to peak; the French capital Paris is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit), while the UK’s Monday temperature of 38.1 degrees, is expected to be surpassed, and be “even hotter” of potentially going over 40 degrees, according to the Met Office’s CEO Penelope Endersby.

Read the full story here.