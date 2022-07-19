At least 2 dead and about 8,000 people evacuated so far due to Spain's wildfires, official says
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza, Alex Hardie and Zahid Mahmood
At least two people have died and about 8,000 people have been evacuated so far as wildfires scorch areas across Spain, Isabel Rodríguez, Spain’s government spokesperson, said Tuesday.
“Two people have died, a firefighter and a farmer. There are some people seriously injured,” Rodríguez told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Madrid.
Spain currently has 24 active fires. The country has lost 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) during this second wave and it has lost 70,000 hectares (172,000 acres) this year so far, a figure that is double that of the last decade’s average, the government’s spokesperson explained.
Spain has faced five consecutive days with high temperatures, Rodríguez said, adding temperatures are set to decrease over the next couple of days.
“This is a tragic summer, we need to raise again how we react to them,” she said.
According to the Carlos III Health Institute, heat-related deaths through Sunday totaled at 679.
1 min ago
Here's how to stay cool without air conditioning
From CNN's Kristen Rogers
Whether you're without power, enduring extreme heat or trying to save money, there are ways to feel comfortable without artificial cooling.
Heat can foster fun summer activities, but the body shouldn't be too hot for too long, as too much heat can harm your brain and other organs, according to the US National Institutes of Health.
Sweating is the body's natural cooling system, but when that's not enough, there's increased risk for developing the heat-related illness hyperthermia — signs of which include heat cramps, heat edema and heat stroke.
Staying cool can be done by using some basic supplies and knowing how to manipulate your home to control its temperatures. Here are 14 methods for doing so.
Stay hydrated
When you're hot and flushed, hydrating yourself is the first and foremost step to cooling down, said Wendell Porter, a senior lecturer emeritusin agricultural and biological engineering at the University of Florida.
The temperature of the water doesn't matter since your body will heat it, he added. If your body is suffering from the heat and needs to cool itself, it can't do that without enough moisture, since thebody cools itself by sweating.
Take a cold shower or bath
Taking a cold shower or bath helps cool your body by lowering your core temperature, Porter said.
For an extra cool blast, try peppermint soap. The menthol in peppermint oil activates brain receptors that tell your bodysomething you're eating or feeling is cold.
Use cold washrags on your neck or wrists
Place a cold washrag or ice bags (packs)on your wrists or drape it around your neck to cool your body. These pulse points are areas where blood vessels are close to the skin, so you'll cool down more quickly.
Use box fans
Place box fans facing out of the windows of rooms you're spending time in to blow out hot air and replace it with cold air inside.
Close your curtains or blinds
If you have windows that face the sun's direction in the morning through afternoon, close the curtains or blinds over them to "keep the sun from coming directly into the house and heating up (the) inside," Porter said.
You could also install blackout curtains to insulate the room and reduce temperature increases that would happen during the day.
Sleep in breathable linens
Cotton is one of the most breathable materials, so cotton sheets or blankets could help keep you cool through the night. The lower the thread count of the cotton, the more breathable it is, Porter said.
Sleep in the basement
If you can't sleep through the night because you're too hot, try sleeping somewhere besides your bedroom, if that's an option. Heat rises, so if you have a lower or basement level in your home, set up a temporary sleeping area there to experience cooler temperatures at night.
Don't refrigerate or freeze blankets or clothing
Common advice for staying cool without air conditioning includes refrigerating or freezing wet socks, blankets or clothing then ringing them outto wear while you sleep. But this isn't a good idea, Porter said.
Because of"the amount of energy they can absorb from your body that night, they will be warm in just a matter of minutes," he said. "And then you'd have damp stuff that would mold your mattress. So you definitely don't want to do that."
Close the doors of unused rooms
If no one's using a room that doesn't have vents or registers, close the door to that areato keep the cool air confined to only occupied areas of the house.
Use the exhaust fan in your kitchen and/or bathroom
Flip the switch for the exhaust fan in your kitchen to pull hot air that rises after you cook or in your bathroom to draw out steam after you shower.
Install energy-efficient light bulbs
Incandescent light bulbs generate a higher temperature than LED light bulbs do. To make the switch, watch for sales on energy-efficient bulbs, then slowly replace the bulbs in your house, Porter said.
Switching light bulbs can save money but won't reduce a lot of heat in the home, Hall said. However, if you focus on switching the bulbs in areas you're sitting near, that would make a more noticeable difference, Porter said.
Cook in the morning, with a slow cooker or outside
Oven heat can spread throughout your house. Keep the heat centralized in one area, such as a slow cooker. Or, cook outdoorson a grill to keep the heat outside.
Enjoy frozen treats
Eating an ice pop or ice cream to cool down may help for a moment. But don't go overboard on the sugar if you're overheated or at risk of being overheated, Porter said.
"Sugar would run your metabolism up and you'd start feeling internally hot," he said. "So the cool treat might be good, but the extra sugar might not."
Research what your state offers
If you've tried everything and still can't beat the heat at home, you could look online for any local programs that are offering ductless air conditioners.
Depending on your state, some cooling centers — air-conditioned public facilities where people might go for relief during extremely hot weather — may be open and taking precautions to ensure they're as safe as possible. You could start by checking with your local utility offices, as they would know who is offering certain programs, Porter recommended.
CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Holly Yan contributed reporting to this post.
6 min ago
Fire danger forecast reaches highest level in Western Europe
From CNN Weather’s Judson Jones
"Very Extreme Danger" of fire – the highest level of risk on the Fire Weather Index (FWI) scale – is forecast in Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom on Tuesday, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).
The EFFIS is one of the modules of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which provides daily fire danger forecasts based on FWI.
"Since the beginning of July 2022, western Europe has been struggling with numerous major wildfires, fueled by extreme heatwaves and pre-existing drought conditions," Copernicus writes.
The heat is building in the Northeast with heat advisories for tomorrow in New York, Philadelphia and Boston where highs will be in the 90s and the heat index will be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday afternoon.
The heat is expected to linger in many locations into the weekend:
Around 265 million Americans or over 80% of the population is expecting to see a high above 90 degrees Fahrenheit over the next week.
More than 60 million people are expected to see a high temperature at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the next seven days.
The extreme heat is leading to high fire danger across north Texas and part of Oklahoma where more than 10 million people are under red flag warnings, including Dallas.
15 min ago
Mayor: France's wildfires could've been "of a totally different scale" if forests were "better maintained"
From CNN's Renee Bertini, Saskya Vandoorne and Chris Liakos in Paris
The blistering wildfires that have burned thousands of hectares in southwest France could have been "of a totally different scale" if the forests were "better maintained," the regional mayor has said.
“If this forest had been better maintained, perhaps the problem would have been of a totally different scale and the fire would have been stopped,” Patrick Davet, the mayor of one of the worst-affected areas by wildfires, Teste-de-Buch, in southwest France, said.
Davet told CNN affiliate BFMTV Tuesday that the time to assign responsibility will come, but “today we have to put all of our energy into defending what’s still left of this forest.”
We will put rules in place, I will take my own responsibilities. I don’t want this to happen again,” he said.
Davet added that the area could have found itself “in a tragic situation.” Today we’re lucky to have no victims,” he said.
Firefighters have been battling a forest fire in Teste-de-Buch for seven days now. The blaze has destroyed 6,500 hectares (more than 16,000 acres) of land so far, including all camp sites in the area, according to the mayor.
Some background: Davet's comments came as a third wildfire broke out in the Gironde region of western France.
The blaze prompted the evacuation of 500 more people, according to the prefecture of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde.
After a “very difficult night” the prefecture tweeted on Tuesday morning a total of 19,300 hectares (more than 47,000 acres) had already been burned by the two other fires in the Gironde.
A total of 37,000 people have been evacuated due to the three fires, the prefecture said, adding that more than 2,000 firefighters are deployed to fight the blazes.
The latest fire in the Vensac commune of Gironde had burned 70 hectares (173 acres) by Tuesday morning, according to the prefecture.
None of the fires have been resolved, according to Commandant Matthieu Jomain, spokesperson of the Gironde Fire and Rescue Service.
15 min ago
Belgium extends "code red" weather warning to third region
From CNN’s James Frater
Amid rising temperatures, Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI/IRM) has extended a "code red" weather warning to a third region of the country, the Institute’s Head of Forecasting David Dehenauw announced on social media.
"We are extending code red to Limburg because there is a sufficient chance that at least 25% of the province will reach 40 degrees," Dehenauw tweeted.
"At 1300, it was as warm in as many places in Limburg as in parts of West Flanders and Hainaut that were already turning red.”
According to the KMI/IRM website, during a "code red" warning, citizens are advised to take certain measures including drinking regularly and wear light clothing. It is also recommended that people remain indoors in cool places and keep doors and windows closed.
Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI/IRM) had already issued a “code red” weather warning for heat for the provinces of West Flanders and Hainaut.
15 min ago
UK exceeds 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever, provisional records show
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London
For the first time ever, a temperature record of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) has provisionally been exceeded in the UK, the Met Office said on Twitter.
The record was set in western London's Heathrow, where the capital's main airport is based.
"London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today," the office said, adding that temperatures are still climbing in many places and that people need to remain "weather aware."
The Met Office had earlier announced that the previous 38.7 degrees Celsius record had been broken and that temperatures were expected to rise through the day, setting new records.
15 min ago
UK provisional all-time heat record could take up to 9 months to become official. Here's why
From CNN's Sana Noor Haq
The UK's Met Office announced a record-smashing temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit) before midday on Tuesday -- but that record is provisional until a rigorous months-long process will make it official.
The blistering temperature was recorded at Charlwood village in Surrey, just outside London, according to the UK Met Office, topping the previous 38.7C record, and it's highly likely that the country will experience even higher temperatures later today.
"There’s a rigorous process of validation and only some sites report hourly," Met Office CEO, Penelope Endersby, tweeted Tuesday, referring to weather stations that share temperature data.
"Climate sites report twice daily or even weekly, so the highest temperatures could take a while to register," Endersby said.
"Met Office engineers are on standby to collect kit from record-breaking sites and bring it back for confirmatory calibration. Good scientific recording takes care and time."
When meteorologists collect daily, real-time data for maximum temperatures, their research is verified against data collected by nearby stations to check for discrepancies, according to the Met Office.
However, temperature records undergo further rigorous quality control over a prolonged period of time -- sometimes several months -- before they are official recognized as a new record. These include cross checking between stations and sites, breaking down the weather on the day and what was expected compared to forecasters' results.
Engineers also carry out physical inspections to check equipment works efficiently with no anomalies, ensuring that reported records are correct.
The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirms global temperature records, a rigorous process that typically takes six to nine months of evaluation. The organization has very rarely overturned record readings on heat.
15 min ago
UK records hottest railway track at 62 degrees Celsius as country provisionally smashes all-time heat record
From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite in London
The hottest railway track in the UK reached 62 degrees Celsius (143.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Suffolk, east England, on Monday, Britain’s Network Rail said on Tuesday.
"Rail temperature can be about 20°C higher than air temperature, causing it to expand, bend and break," Network Rail who manages the railway infrastructure in England, Scotland and Wales tweeted.
Earlier today, the UK recorded a temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, provisionally shredding its previous record of 38.7 degrees Celsius. The heat record was documented at Charlwood in Surrey, according to the UK Met Office.
Britain’s transport infrastructure is “just not built” for these types of temperatures," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on Tuesday.
"Gradually we're having to upgrade all the infrastructure including the overhead lines, which are gradually being replaced with the types which won't sag even in extreme temperatures. But that's a whole new thing country needs to get used to,” he said.
Shapps added that it would take "decades to replace" the infrastructure.
"There's a long process of replacing and upgrading it to withstand temperatures, either very hot or sometimes much colder than we were used to. And these are the impacts of global warming," he said.