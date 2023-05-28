World
By Josh Berlinger, Nadeen Ebrahim and Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

Updated 11:36 a.m. ET, May 28, 2023
1 min ago

Turkey’s big economic gamble looks set to continue

Analysis from CNN's Mark Thompson

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still believes he’s right, and most of the rest of the world is wrong, when it comes to fighting inflation.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Erdogan promised to continue cutting interest rates to tackle soaring prices if he is re-elected on Sunday.

Please do follow me in the aftermath of the elections, and you will see that inflation will be going down along with interest rates,” Erdogan told CNN’s Becky Anderson. Asked whether that meant there would be no change in economic policy, he replied: “Yes. Absolutely.”

Investors have already been unnerved by the prospect that he might extend his 20-year rule: Turkish stocks tumbled Monday and the Turkish lira slumped to a new record low against the US dollar.

The currency crashed by more than 40% last year as Erdogan’s economic policies fueled a jump in inflation.

“I have a thesis that interest rates and inflation, they are directly correlated. The lower the interest rates, the lower the inflation will be,” Erdogan told CNN.

As price hikes started to accelerate around the world in late 2021, Erdogan ordered Turkey’s central bank to slash interest rates. The annual rate of consumer price inflation hit 85% last October, before slowing to 44% in April.

“President Erdogan’s unexpectedly strong showing in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday means that a return to orthodox policymaking looks as far away as ever,” James Reilly, an assistant economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on Monday. “As a consequence, the Turkish lira looks set to remain under serious pressure this year.”

Runaway prices have hurt the Turkish economy as it struggles to recover from a devastating earthquake in February.

“Turkey will need to curb inflation, safeguard financial stability, and put the economy on a path of sustainable growth regardless of the results of the elections,” JPMorgan analysts noted on Monday, adding that the outlook for the country would depend on the extent to which it shifted back toward the economic mainstream. “If policies are shifted to greater orthodoxy, the disinflation process will be faster.”

2 min ago

Erdogan's lead slips as more preliminary results come in, according to Turkey's state news agency

From Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lead slipped slightly in the latest tally of preliminary unofficial election results, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported. However, the incumbent remains ahead of rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Here are the latest numbers from Anadolu:

  • Votes counted: 55.06%
  • Erdogan: 55.8%
  • Kilicdaroglu: 44.2%
  • Participation rate: 84.82 %

Results published by Anadolu are unofficial. The official result of the election will be published by Turkey's Supreme Election Council.

6 min ago

Preliminary unofficial results show that Erdogan has taken an early lead in the runoff election

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to have an early lead in the Turkish presidential runoff election, according to preliminary early results published by the country's state-run Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan has won 58% of the 35.81% of the vote counted, while his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has netted 42%. Voter turnout was 84.57%.

Results published by Anadolu are unofficial. The official result of the election will be published by Turkey's Supreme Election Council.

17 min ago

How the race reflects Turkey's deepening polarization

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, concluded their election campaigns with a similar public flourish.

Erdogan prayed at the Hagia Sophia, the Istanbul mosque and former church which the Turkish government in 1934 turned into a museum out of respect for both its Byzantine and Ottoman histories. Erdogan controversially annulled that decision in 2020, one of the many populist moves that have peppered his career.

Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu marked the eve of the vote by laying flowers at the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic who spearheaded the secularization of the country.

The optics seemed to mirror Turkey’s deepening polarization.

A religious fervor underpins much of Erdogan’s support, which appears to have barely been dented by the flailing economy or the government’s shambolic early response to the earthquake, exacerbating a tragedy that claimed over 50,000 lives in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Outside AK Party headquarters on the night of the first round of presidential votes, that religious sentiment was widespread. “I am afraid. I am worried about him losing,” said Seda Yavuz, a visibly nervous Erdogan supporter. “I am worried that someone else will win. I worry because we are Muslims and we wish for someone Muslim to be our president.”

“I trust the Turkish people. I trust that he is going to win,” another woman, Gozde Demirci, said.

“This is freedom,” said the impassioned Demirci, pointing to her headscarf. Erdogan lifted restrictions on hijab in the public sector in 2013, hailing it as the end of a “dark time.”

“I have this freedom because of him (Erdogan),” she continued. “They (the opposition) don’t want this. They don’t want freedom.”

That support for the sitting president was not properly captured by pollsters and Western media, Mehmet Celik, editorial coordinator of the pro-Erdogan Daily Sabah newspaper told CNN.

I think that there was this groundswell that pushed Erdogan’s vote,” Celik said. “He was able to gather 49.5% of the vote, despite all the challenges. Despite the fact he has been running for 21 years. There is this fatigue. (But) he is still very popular.”

Erdogan’s critics argue that he further galvanized his support base by levelling unsupported allegations at the opposition camp. He accused Kilicdaroglu of colluding with Kurdish terror groups and repeatedly referred to the opposition leader — a member of the liberal Muslim Alevi minority — as a not-good-enough Muslim.

“This strategy of ‘not good Muslim and backed by terrorists’ appealed to right-wing voters that were supposed to pick Kilicdaroglu,” said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

18 min ago

Turkey’s main opposition party warns against preempting official results

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz and Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul��

The spokesman for Turkey's main opposition party, Faik Oztrak, seemingly warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against carrying out any speeches to supporters until the official election results have been announced.

“No one should muddy the waters with balcony speeches,” Oztrak said, referring to Erdogan's traditional election-night style speech. “We’re sending a clear warning: No one should try to make this into a ‘fait accompli’ until the results are final.”
“I say this with emphasis: we’ll protect the will of the nation until the end and we will win,” he said.

Oztrak, like Erdogan, has asked ballot box observers to stay put at posts until results are finalized. Every Turkish citizen has a right to watch the vote count at their ballot boxes.

When a decision might come:  Results are expected sooner than the first round, according to Oztrak, "because we’re voting for two candidates only."

"We invite all the officials to act with common sense and fulfil their duties adequately," Oztrak said.

 

47 min ago

Erdogan asks supporters to stay at ballot boxes until results finalized

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz and Yusuf Gezer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to vote at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, May 28.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to vote at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, May 28. Murad Sezer/Pool/AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his supporters "to stay at the ballot boxes until results are finalized" through his official Twitter account Sunday.

“Now is the time to protect the will of the people which we hold in the highest esteem,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account.

Every Turkish citizen has a right to watch the vote count at their ballot boxes, and doing so has become something of a tradition in Turkey.

Both candidates are encouraging their voters to watch ballots being counted.

44 min ago

What the candidates said as they cast their ballots

Presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, on Sunday, May 28.
Presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, on Sunday, May 28. Riza Ozel/dia Images/AP

Polls have closed in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu are facing off in the country's runoff election.

Both men voted earlier in the day. Erdogan cast his ballot at a voting center in Istanbul, while his rival voted in Ankara, the capital.

Here's what they told reporters at the polls:

Erdogan:

“This (the runoff) is a first in Turkish democratic history."
“Turkey, with nearly 90% participation in the last round, showed its democratic struggle beautifully and I believe it will do the same again today,” he said. “I pray this will be beneficial for our country and our people,” he said and asked voters not to be complacent in going to the polls.

Kilicdaroglu:

“In order to get rid of oppression and to get rid of this authoritarian leadership, to bring real democracy and freedom, I call on all citizens to go vote," he said.
Kilicdaroglu alleged that unseemly propaganda and slander were employed during the race, but said he trusted "in the common sense of the people.”
1 hr 43 min ago

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's opponent?

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

Leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkey, on January 24.
Leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkey, on January 24. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Leader of Turkey’s secular and center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu (pronounced Ke-lich-dar-ou-loo) is widely seen as everything President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not.

A lawmaker representing the CHP since 2002 – the same year that saw Erdogan’s AK Party rise to power – Kilicdaroglu, 74, climbed up the political ladder to become his party’s seventh chairman in 2010.

Born in the eastern, Kurdish-majority province of Tunceli, the party leader ran in Turkey’s 2011 general election but lost, coming second to Erdogan and his AK Party.

Kilicdaroglu represents the party formed 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey and a die-hard secularist. He stands in stark contrast to Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted party and its conservative base.

Despite his secular leanings, however, the opposition candidate and his alliance have vowed to represent all factions of Turkish society, which analysts say was demonstrated in his diverse coalition.

Sometimes referred to as “Ghandhi Kemal” for both his physical resemblance to India’s Mahatma Ghandhi as well as his humble decorum, Kilicdaroglu is seen as Erdogan’s polar opposite, analysts say.

While both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan hail from humble socio-economic backgrounds, “they evolved to be completely different creatures,” says Murat Somer, a political science professor at Koc University in Istanbul.

Symbolically, “Erdogan is the shopkeeper, Kilicdaroglu is the bureaucrat,” said Somer, referring to Erdogan’s businessman-like approach, as opposed to that of Kilicdaroglu, who Somer says is more committed to procedure.

“Kilicdaroglu will try to fight corruption and also bring past corruptions to justice,” he said.

1 hr 2 min ago

A catastrophic quake could have ended Erdogan’s rule. He now could win the election

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, stands with rescue workers as he visits the hard-hit southeastern province of Hatay, Turkey, on February 20.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, stands with rescue workers as he visits the hard-hit southeastern province of Hatay, Turkey, on February 20. Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power was ushered in by the contentious political aftermath of the 1999 Izmit earthquake. So when another devastating quake laid waste to large swathes of southeast Turkey earlier this year, many observers expected the president’s two-decade rule to end with a full circle.

Instead, Erdogan appears to have defied the odds.

The first round of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary voting on May 14 made him the frontrunner in the race that pollsters predicted could unseat him.

This week, the third-place presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, publicly endorsed Erdogan, further boosting his chances against Kilicdaroglu in the runoff election.

“It will be the people who will be the kingmakers, and when the people decide, I believe they will stand with those who have successfully served the Turkish nation for the last 21 years,” Erdogan told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an exclusive interview last week.

During that interview, the president tried to burnish his credentials, skirting over the country’s years-long financial crisis and his government’s shortcomings in rescue operations after the catastrophic February earthquake.

He dismissed the 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu as a political amateur. The two rivals have fashioned their campaigns as an array of contrasts. While Erdogan aimed to showcase his political prowess and repeatedly touted Turkey’s rapidly growing defense industry, Kilicdaroglu presented himself as the quintessential technocrat: softspoken, level-headed and conciliatory.

Six right- and left-wing opposition groups united behind Kilicdaroglu in an unprecedented bid to unseat the sitting president, and cast a wide net over Turkish voters. They hoped to seize on public disgruntlement over a floundering economy and the aftermath of the quake. Erdogan, on the other hand, focused on reinvigorating his conservative strongholds.

