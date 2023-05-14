World
6 min ago

Erdogan says he will "continue to protect the will" of Turkey until election results are finalized

From CNN's Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude for the democratic voting process on Sunday and said his government will "continue to protect the will" of Turkey until all the votes are counted.

“The voting process was completed in a way that befits our democracy, thank God. Now, as always, it's time to hold tight to the ballot boxes. Until the results are final, we continue to protect the will of our nation!” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Polls closed at 17:00 local time. The Turkish leader, who has held his post for 20 years, cast his ballot in Istanbul and told reporters, “We pray to God for a better future for our country, our nation, and Turkish democracy."

His presidency has been rocked by criticism of his government's handling of the earthquakes in February that claimed more than 51,000 lives in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Erdogan's main challenger is CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who represents an election coalition of six opposition parties. This is the first time that Turkey's factious opposition has coalesced around a single candidate.

36 min ago

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's main rival?

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks to supporters at a rally in Istanbul on May 6.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks to supporters at a rally in Istanbul on May 6. Burak Kara/Getty Images

Leader of Turkey’s secular and center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu (pronounced Ke-lich-dar-ou-loo) is widely seen as everything President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not.

A lawmaker representing the CHP since 2002 – the same year that saw Erdogan’s AK Party rise to power – Kilicdaroglu, 74, climbed up the political ladder to become his party’s seventh chairman in 2010.

Born in the eastern, Kurdish-majority province of Tunceli, the party leader ran in Turkey’s 2011 general election but lost, coming second to Erdogan and his AK Party.

Kilicdaroglu represents the party formed 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey and a die-hard secularist. He stands in stark contrast to Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted party and its conservative base.

Despite his secular leanings, however, the opposition candidate and his alliance have vowed to represent all factions of Turkish society, which analysts say was demonstrated in his diverse coalition.

Sometimes referred to as “Ghandhi Kemal” for both his physical resemblance to India’s Mahatma Ghandhi as well as his humble decorum, Kilicdaroglu is seen as Erdogan’s polar opposite, analysts say.

While both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan hail from humble socio-economic backgrounds, “they evolved to be completely different creatures,” says Murat Somer, a political science professor at Koc University in Istanbul.

Symbolically, “Erdogan is the shopkeeper, Kilicdaroglu is the bureaucrat,” said Somer, referring to Erdogan’s businessman-like approach, as opposed to that of Kilicdaroglu, who Somer says is more committed to procedure.

“Kilicdaroglu will try to fight corruption and also bring past corruptions to justice,” he said.

Read the full story:

1 hr 35 min ago

Voters concerned about the state of the economy, damage caused by the quake

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

Damaged buildings from the devastating earthquake in February are seen in the Armutlu neighborhood of Antakya, Turkey, on Saturday.
Damaged buildings from the devastating earthquake in February are seen in the Armutlu neighborhood of Antakya, Turkey, on Saturday. Tolga Sezgin/Getty Images

High in voters’ concerns is the state of the economy and the damage caused by the earthquake. Even before the February disaster, Turkey was struggling with rising prices and a currency crisis that in October saw inflation hit 85%.

That impacted the purchasing power of the public and is “fundamentally the reason why Erdogan’s popularity has been eroded,” said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and chairman of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM. “That is going to be the major handicap for Erdogan,” he added.

Voters also cast their ballots based on whom they see as more capable of managing the fallout from the earthquake, as well as shielding the country from future disasters, analysts say, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's popularity had not taken the expected political impact.

There is a debate about which electoral platform provides the right solution to address these vulnerabilities and enhance Turkey’s resilience to these national disasters,” Ulgen said.

Apart from the economy and the government’s management of Turkey’s frequent natural disasters, voters are likely concerned with Erdogan’s turn away from democracy – something the opposition has campaigned to reverse.

1 hr 36 min ago

These are the three main contenders

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

From left, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sinan Ogan.
From left, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sinan Ogan. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The pool for this year’s presidential election narrowed to three candidates on Thursday, when Muharrem Ince pulled out of the race.

Apart from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), right-wing Ancestral Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan is also running.

“I am pulling out of this race. I am doing this for my country,” Ince said at a press conference in Ankara. He did not endorse any of the remaining candidates. His name will remain on the ballot.

Ince said he had withdrawn following a “slander campaign.” He has faced weeks of lurid allegations on social media in Turkey and the Ankara public prosecutor’s office said Thursday it had opened an investigation into potential blackmail.

The 59-year-old ran for president in 2018 but lost against Erdogan. In March this year, he broke away from Kilicdaroglu’s CHP and joined the presidential race. He initially rebuffed calls by his former party to pull out amid concern that he’d take votes away from Erdogan’s rival.

Ince's withdrawal is a potential boost to Kilicdaroglu.

1 hr 36 min ago

How Turkey’s elections work

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

Election representatives prepare ballots at a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday.
Election representatives prepare ballots at a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday. Francisco Seco/AP

Turkey holds elections every five years. Presidential candidates can be nominated by parties that have passed the 5% voter threshold in the last parliamentary election, or those who have gathered at least 100,000 signatures supporting their nomination.

The candidate who receives more than 50% of votes in the first round is elected president, but if no candidate gets a majority vote, the election goes into a second round between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes in the first round.

Parliamentary elections take place at the same time as the presidential elections. Turkey follows a system of proportional representation in parliament where the number of seats a party gets in the 600-seat legislature is directly proportional to the votes it wins.

Parties must obtain no less than 7% of votes – either on their own or in alliance with other parties – in order to enter parliament.

On Sunday, candidates cast their ballots for both elections at the same time. The second presidential ballot, if it takes place, will be held on May 28.

Polls opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and closed at 5 p.m. (10 a.m. ET). Results are expected after 9 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) local time.

1 hr 36 min ago

Live coverage begins

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a hugely significant election in Turkey, which could bring an end to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule.

We will bring you the results as they happen.