Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude for the democratic voting process on Sunday and said his government will "continue to protect the will" of Turkey until all the votes are counted.
“The voting process was completed in a way that befits our democracy, thank God. Now, as always, it's time to hold tight to the ballot boxes. Until the results are final, we continue to protect the will of our nation!” he wrote on his official Twitter account.
Polls closed at 17:00 local time. The Turkish leader, who has held his post for 20 years, cast his ballot in Istanbul and told reporters, “We pray to God for a better future for our country, our nation, and Turkish democracy."
His presidency has been rocked by criticism of his government's handling of the earthquakes in February that claimed more than 51,000 lives in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Erdogan's main challenger is CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who represents an election coalition of six opposition parties. This is the first time that Turkey's factious opposition has coalesced around a single candidate.