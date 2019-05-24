Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister
Tearful May says being prime minister was the honor of her life
May lists what she sees as some of her domestic achievements during her three years as Prime Minister, and reminds reporters that she was the second female UK prime minister -- but not the last.
"Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country." She adds that she is leaving with no ill will.
She says it has been the honor of her life to hold the post of prime minister, holding back tears and choking up at the end of her statement as she says she has served the country she loves.
She leaves the lectern and returns to Downing Street. That's the end of her statement.
Theresa May has announced she will step down as UK Prime Minister, after three bruising years that saw her fail to deliver Brexit.
May said Friday she would quit as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday June 7.
Her announcement triggers the start of a contest to replace her as Conservative leader and Prime Minister.
'I have done my best,' May says
"Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as prime minister I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for the privileged few but for everyone, and to honor the result of the referendum," May says.
"I have done my best" to deliver Brexit, May says -- but she has failed to do so.
"I have tried three times."
May adds it is a matter of personal regret for her that she has failed to deliver on her flagship policy.
Downing Street sends reporters... nothing
Downing Street have confirmed Theresa May will be making a statement shortly. Unfortunately, their email to reporters -- which was meant to include a copy of the speech -- contained a large empty space.
"Please see below a Checked Against Delivery version of the Prime Minister's statement this morning. This is for immediately release," it says, ahead of some blank white space.
Either someone forgot to include an attachment, or the metaphors are in full flow inside Downing Street.
HAPPENING NOW: Theresa May making speech outside Downing Street
Theresa May is addressing reporters outside 10 Downing Street. It's expected that she will confirm her resignation imminently.
Tory MP quits post and calls for new leadership
It's not exactly the big resignation that we're all waiting for, but a Conservative MP has left her post and called for new leadership of the party.
Helen Grant quit as the party's Vice Chair for Communities, saying she wants "actively and openly" to support one of the candidates for the Conservative leadership. She didn't confirm whom she will be endorsing.
"The PM has, of course, said she will be leaving, a decision that I respect and believe to be right," she added in her letter.
Theresa May is inside Downing Street
Theresa May arrived at 10 Downing Street via the back entrance this morning.
CNN has also seen Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis arriving at Downing Street.
Speculation is mounting that May will emerge later and announce details of her resignation to the waiting press.