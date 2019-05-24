Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister

May lists what she sees as some of her domestic achievements during her three years as Prime Minister, and reminds reporters that she was the second female UK prime minister -- but not the last.

"Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country." She adds that she is leaving with no ill will.

She says it has been the honor of her life to hold the post of prime minister, holding back tears and choking up at the end of her statement as she says she has served the country she loves.

She leaves the lectern and returns to Downing Street. That's the end of her statement.