Theresa May expected to announce resignation

Several papers in Britain are splashing on Theresa May's expected announcement on Friday. "May To Quit Today," the Daily Mirror says on its front page -- although it's anticipated that May could hold on as caretaker PM until early June but confirm she's stepping down as Conservative Party leader.

The Metro reports that furious MPs have pleaded with May's husband Philip to encourage her to step down.

The Telegraph suggests Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is the latest Cabinet member to twist the knife on May, while the Guardian is already switching focus to the impending race for Tory leadership -- in which Boris Johnson begins as the frontrunner.