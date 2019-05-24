May will still be PM to welcome Donald Trump

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, followed Theresa May's resignation announcement "without personal joy," his spokeswoman said.

"The president very much liked and appreciated working with Prime Minister May, and has said before Theresa May is a woman of courage for whom he has great respect," the spokeswoman added.

"He will equally respect and establish working relations with any new prime minister, whomever they may be, without stopping his conversations with Prime Minister May."

But he reiterated that the next leader will not be able to reopen May's Withdrawal Agreement with the EU. "Our position on the Withdrawal Agreement has been set out by my colleague yesterday. There is no change to that.

"We have set out our position on the Withdrawal Agreement and on the Political Declaration. The European Commission and the Article 50 format has set out its position and we remain available for anyone who will be the new prime minister."

Juncker told CNN earlier this week that the Brexit uncertainty is harming not only the EU, but also the UK itself. "I hope they will agree among themselves, and they will leave (the EU) by the end of October ... I think it's their patriotic duty to get an agreement," he said.