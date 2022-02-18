World
Live Updates

Storm Eunice batters UK with high winds

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:52 AM ET, Fri February 18, 2022
9 Posts
8 min ago

Netherlands issues red alert over Storm Eunice

From CNN's L indsay Isaac

Most of the Netherlands is under the highest weather alert and residents are advised to stay home ahead of Storm Eunice, which is currently hitting the United Kingdom.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute is expecting “very strong wind gusts of 100-120 km/h this afternoon and evening, on the coast up to 130 km/h.” That's about 60-80 mph.

It warns “significant damage and very dangerous situations” are expected from falling trees and flying objects.

Storm Eunice is expected to hit the country later on Friday. 

7 min ago

Belgium issues wind alerts and suspends some trains due to Storm Eunice

From CNN's James Frater in Brussels and Xiaofei Xu in Paris

People get off the last train arriving at Oostende station in Belgium, on Friday, February 18.
People get off the last train arriving at Oostende station in Belgium, on Friday, February 18. (Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Belgium on Friday issued wind alerts for some western and coastal areas of the country due to Storm Eunice, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium's website.

The institute issued an orange wind alert for the provinces of Hainaut, West Flanders, East Flanders and Antwerp, and a yellow wind alert for the rest of the country.

Gusts could reach 140 km/h (86 mph) on the coast of Belgium, according to the institute.

The Belgian rail operator NMBS/SNCB announced Friday that it was suspending all trains in East Flanders and most trains in West Flanders between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local (8 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET) due to the storm.

There will be no train services on Friday between Belgium and the Netherlands, and speed restrictions are in place for trains between Belgium and France, according to a NMBS/SNCB statement. 

In Brussels, parks and cemeteries will be closed starting Friday at 10 a.m. local (4 a.m. ET) until Monday morning, according to the local government. They will be reopened on Monday if weather conditions allow. 

13 min ago

More than 123,000 properties are without power in southwest England and Wales

From CNN's Lauren Kent in London

About 123,558 properties across southwest England and Wales were without power due to Storm Eunice, UK's Western Power Distribution company, which supplies power to the regions, said on its website Friday afternoon.

"We’re seeing an increasing number of incidents in the South West and South Wales ... It remains business as usual in the Midlands for the moment," Western Power Distribution said in a statement earlier on Friday.

"The main issues our field teams are facing are falling trees and flying debris, which are bringing down overhead lines. Fallen trees also create difficulties in getting to faults," it added.

16 min ago

Storm Eunice limits operations at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

From CNN's Rob Iddiols in London

Storm Eunice has limited operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Friday, with 177 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights canceled and more cancellations expected, according to a KLM news release.

"KLM understands that these cancellations are very annoying for passengers. Especially because this situation occurs at the start of the spring break," said KLM in the news release, which also noted that many other flights will be delayed. "KLM does her utmost to get all passengers to their destination as quickly as possible."
20 min ago

Orange alert issued for northern France as Storm Eunice approaches

From CNN’s Anaëlle Jonah and Xiaofei Xu in Paris

France issued an orange wind alert for five departments along its northern coast due to Storm Eunice, according to Météo France, the country’s national weather service. 

The departments of Pas de Calais, Seine-Maritime, Manche, Somme and Nord have been placed on orange alert for strong winds and possible coastal flooding. Gusts could reach 140 km/h (86 mph) on the coast, Météo France said. 

A yellow alert is issued for a large part of the rest of the country, including the capital Paris and its surrounding areas. 

Authorities urged residents in orange alert areas to stay inside and limit their travels. French national railway SNCF has announced the cancellation of most regional trains in the northern Hauts-de-France region starting at noon, while delays are expected for high-speed railways.

38 min ago

A livestream of planes trying to land at Heathrow Airport with Storm Eunice underway goes viral

After dozens of flights were canceled across London's major airports, more than 200,000 people tuned in to watch a livestream on YouTube of planes landing at London's Heathrow Airport.

The aircraft were seen battling strong gusts as they came into land, some of them wobbling mid-air, others skidding from side to side once they hit the runway.

The video, on the Big Jet TV channel, was accompanied by comical commentary by presenter Jerry Dyer, who kept viewers entertained by offering words of encouragement to the pilots, at one point saying: "Come on mate, you can do it!"

30 min ago

UK braces for possible "sting jet" as rare warning issued with Storm Eunice

From CNN's Sara Spary

Meteorologists in the United Kingdom have issued a rare "danger-to-life" alert as Storm Eunice is forecast to batter parts of the country Friday, potentially creating a "sting jet" that could bring havoc to streets.

Meteorologists have also raised the possibility of a sting jet, the weather phenomenon which made the 1987 Great Storm so destructive and deadly. Eighteen people were killed in that storm and 15 million trees were blown down in winds that topped 100 mph.
A sting jet is a very narrow and concentrated blast of powerful, upper-level winds that can form inside powerful weather systems. It descends to the the Earth's surface and can last a few hours, potentially causing damage to life and property, according to CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.
"The 'sting' refers to the cloud formation it creates, which resembles a scorpion's stinger," he said.

On Thursday, the UK's weather service, the Met Office, issued the rare red alert — the highest weather warning category in the UK — warning that Eunice is forecast to bring "significant and damaging" gusts of up to 90 mph and threaten life.

It could also bring high waves and coastal flooding in the west, southwest and south coast of England, the Met Office said.

The warnings come as thousands of people went without power in the UK's north after Storm Dudley brought down trees and cut households from the grid Wednesday.

The Met Office is urging people to only travel if necessary and warned drivers that road closures could be in place on Friday. People across the UK should also secure outdoor furniture and bins and should avoid parking near trees, it said.

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, warned people not to take the red alert lightly.

"Red means you need to act now because there is an imminent danger to life," she said in a statement.
"Winds of 70 mph will uproot trees, which can block roads and crush cars or buildings. They can pick up roof tiles and hurl them around. If you're hit by one of those you will be seriously hurt or killed. Wind that strong will sweep people and vehicles off streets, and topple electricity lines."

36 min ago

Storm Eunice disrupts air and rail travel for the UK

From CNN's Sara Spary, Rob Iddiols and Derek Van Dam

As Storm Eunice made landfall in the United Kingdom, dozens of flights were canceled at major airports Friday, including London Heathrow and London City Airport.

British Airways said it was grounding a number of planes and expected "significant disruption," but that most flights would go ahead as planned.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we're canceling a number of flights," British Airways said in a statement.

The airline said it was looking at deploying larger aircraft where possible to better withstand the weather.

Rail companies have urged customers to reconsider their plans, with blanket speed restrictions in place for most lines across the country.

In a statement Friday, Network Rail warned of high winds blowing trees and other debris onto railway lines, which then block trains and cause delays and cancelations.

14 min ago

Storm Eunice's hurricane-strength winds rip off rooftops in the UK

From CNN's Sara Spary, Rob Iddiols and Derek Van Dam

Millions of people in the United Kingdom have been told to stay home for their own safety as Storm Eunice made landfall in the country, bringing hurricane-force winds that ripped off a rooftop and crushed a vehicle in a London suburb.

The UK Met Office issued a rare "danger-to-life" red weather alert Thursday. By Friday morning, it reported winds above 90 miles per hour, in what is forecast to be the country's worst storm in three decades.

A CNN reporter witnessed a rooftop flying off a home in the southwestern London area of Surbiton. The roof crushed a car parked on the street. Video footage showed a train electricity line hit by debris.

Social media video showed a lifeboat building with part of its rooftop blown off at Sennen beach in Cornwall, where strong winds were pushing waves above a seawall.

Authorities are expecting gusts that cause travel delays, power cuts and possible mobile phone coverage outages.

The UK's Met Office issued its rare red weather alert for the southwest on Thursday, and expanded that early Friday to the southeast, which includes London. CNN observed heavy winds on the southern English coast as well.

A red warning means there is a potential threat to life from flying debris.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet will hold an emergency meeting later Friday to discuss a response to the Storm Eunice, a government spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.