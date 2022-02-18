Most of the Netherlands is under the highest weather alert and residents are advised to stay home ahead of Storm Eunice, which is currently hitting the United Kingdom.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute is expecting “very strong wind gusts of 100-120 km/h this afternoon and evening, on the coast up to 130 km/h.” That's about 60-80 mph.

It warns “significant damage and very dangerous situations” are expected from falling trees and flying objects.

Storm Eunice is expected to hit the country later on Friday.