Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Silvio Berlusconi was "above all a fighter," following news Monday of the former prime minister's death.

In a video message, Meloni said:

He was a man who was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs. And it was exactly that courage and that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy, that allowed him to make real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication and business.

"With him, Italy learned that it should never have limits imposed on it. He learned that he should never give up. With him we have fought, won, lost many battles. And for him too we will bring home the goals that we set ourselves together. Goodbye Silvio," she said.

The Brothers of Italy, the right-wing political party led by Meloni, tweeted a statement earlier on Monday saying: "We will remember him as one of the most important, decisive and appreciated figures in Italian political history.”

As prime minister, Berlusconi gave Meloni one of her first big breaks, naming her as his sports minister during his 2008 government.

However, the two clashed on a number of issues, including Ukraine. Whereas Berlusconi said he wanted to review sanctions against Russia because of their impact on the Italian economy, Meloni has been steadfast in her support for defending Ukraine.