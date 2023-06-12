World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Berlusconi dies

Live Updates

Silvio Berlusconi's death

By Ivana Kottasová and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 6:23 a.m. ET, June 12, 2023
1 min ago

Italian PM says Berlusconi was "above all a fighter"

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Silvio Berlusconi was "above all a fighter," following news Monday of the former prime minister's death. 

In a video message, Meloni said:

He was a man who was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs. And it was exactly that courage and that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy, that allowed him to make real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication and business.

"With him, Italy learned that it should never have limits imposed on it. He learned that he should never give up. With him we have fought, won, lost many battles. And for him too we will bring home the goals that we set ourselves together. Goodbye Silvio," she said. 

The Brothers of Italy, the right-wing political party led by Meloni, tweeted a statement earlier on Monday saying: "We will remember him as one of the most important, decisive and appreciated figures in Italian political history.”

As prime minister, Berlusconi gave Meloni one of her first big breaks, naming her as his sports minister during his 2008 government.

However, the two clashed on a number of issues, including Ukraine. Whereas Berlusconi said he wanted to review sanctions against Russia because of their impact on the Italian economy, Meloni has been steadfast in her support for defending Ukraine.

3 min ago

Berlusconi boasted about “re-establishing” relationship with Putin, months into the war in Ukraine

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato, Antonia Mortensen, Sugam Pokharel and Sharon Braithwaite

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Silvio Berlusconi at Fiumicino airport in Rome, on July 5, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Silvio Berlusconi at Fiumicino airport in Rome, on July 5, 2019. Alexey Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Berlusconi's political career was marked by many controversies over the decades, but perhaps the most recent came last fall, when audio released by Italian news agency LaPresse revealed the 86-year-old speaking about his “re-established” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- months after Putin had ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

Berlusconi said in the audio that Putin had sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” on his birthday in September. The former PM's office confirmed to CNN that the clips were authentic. “I sent him bottles of Lambrusco (Italian sparkling wine) and an equally sweet letter,” Berlusconi said in the LaPresse audio clip.

He also said he had “re-established relations with President Putin” and boasted that the Russian leader called him “the first of his five true friends.”

A party spokesperson denied Berlusconi was in touch with Putin, saying the former prime minister had been telling parliamentarians “an old story referring to an episode many years ago.”

Putin and Berlusconi attend a press conference in Lesmo, Italy, in April 2010.
Putin and Berlusconi attend a press conference in Lesmo, Italy, in April 2010. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Berlusconi then defended his comments in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “Everything was taken out of context. It was circulated without knowing the global meaning of my words. With the only scope to spread disinformation and lies,” he said.

“I don’t deny my past friendship with Vladimir Putin, that brought important results, which were achieved in full accord with our Western allies… But today the circumstances have changed," he said.

Just a few months after that, Berlusconi was among a small handful of world leaders included on Putin's Christmas greetings lists, along with the likes of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, Syria's Bashar al-Assad and Hungary's Viktor Orban.

2 min ago

Obituary: Silvio Berlusconi dies at age 86 

Silvio Berlusconi is pictured speaking to the press in August 2019, in Rome, Italy.
Silvio Berlusconi is pictured speaking to the press in August 2019, in Rome, Italy. Simona Granati/Corbis/Getty Images

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire and former Italian prime minister who once described himself as the “Jesus Christ of politics,” has died at a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirmed on Monday.

Affectionately nicknamed “Il Cavaliere” (The Knight), his career was marked by a series of political, financial and personal scandals, many of which landed him in court. 

He was tried on charges ranging from tax evasion and bribery to corruption and having sex with an underage prostitute. But only one case stuck – a 2012 conviction for tax evasion in a deal involving television rights. 

Read the full obituary here.

26 min ago

Hungary's Orban: “Gone is the great fighter”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has tweeted “Gone is the great fighter” about Silvio Berlusconi, accompanied by a photo of the two men shaking hands.

An inscription on the photo, in Italian, says: "Rest in peace, my friend!"

Orban and Berlusconi, both strongman right-wing populist politicians, met personally on a number of occasions and described each other as friends.

30 min ago

Berlusconi “polarized debate” like no other, says former Italian PM Conte

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described Silvio Berlusconi as a man who “polarized debate” like no other, in a tribute posted on Facebook on Monday.

In the note, Conte, the leader of populist Italian political party the Five Star Movement, described the late prime minister as an entrepreneur and politician who “wrote significant pages of our history.”

“He ignited and polarized public debate perhaps like no other and even those who faced him as a political opponent must acknowledge that he never lacked courage, passion, and tenacity,” said Conte, who was Italian prime minister from 2018 to 2021.

Conte said he wanted to convey his and the Five Star Movement’s condolences to Berlusconi’s family and loved ones. 

37 min ago

In photos: From cruise ship singer to business tycoon and Italy's longest serving post-war PM

Silvio Berlusconi is pictured leaving a news conference in Paris in 1985.
Silvio Berlusconi is pictured leaving a news conference in Paris in 1985. Michel Clement/AFP/Getty Images

Berlusconi can arguably be called the godfather of modern populism, having launched his Forza Italia party in 1994.

He began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate, a global player in the media business.

An image from Berlusconi's book "Una storia italiana" shows him during his early singing career. Berlusconi sent copies of the book to Italian voters ahead of the 2001 election.
An image from Berlusconi's book "Una storia italiana" shows him during his early singing career. Berlusconi sent copies of the book to Italian voters ahead of the 2001 election. Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and Rete 4 in 1984. 
Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and Rete 4 in 1984.  Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

See his life in pictures here.

52 min ago

Former Italian PM Renzi pays tribute to Berlusconi, calling him a man who “made history”

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London

Silvio Berlusconi greets Matteo Renzi during a legislative session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, in October 2022.
Silvio Berlusconi greets Matteo Renzi during a legislative session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, in October 2022. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has paid tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, calling him a man who “made history” in Italy. Writing on Facebook, Renzi said:

"Silvio Berlusconi has made history in this country. So many have loved him, so many have hated him: all today must recognize that his impact on political life but also economic, sports and television was unprecedented."

“Today Italy mourns together with his family, his loved ones, his companies, his party,” Renzi who was Italian Prime Minister from 2014 to 2016, added.

40 min ago

Berlusconi had "great love for freedom," Italian minister says in tribute

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato

Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida has called Berlusconi a "man who made history."

"He prevented the left from taking power by resisting attacks of all kinds for years,” Lollobrigida wrote on Twitter, adding:

"We haven't always shared his methods and his choices, but always his great love for Freedom. The Italian right owes him a lot. The memory of his generosity, his elegance, intelligence and commitment will still be the backbone of the centre-right that he wanted and defended. A hug to his family and our deepest condolences as Italians for a great man."
1 hr 6 min ago

Once Italy's richest man, Berlusconi's business empire spanned billions

The Italian entrepreneur Silvio Berlusconi on his private jet flying from Rome to Milan after a day's work on March 1, 1987.
The Italian entrepreneur Silvio Berlusconi on his private jet flying from Rome to Milan after a day's work on March 1, 1987. Edoardo Fornaciari/Getty Images

Before entering politics, Berlusconi made his name in Italy as a business tycoon and media mogul, at one point becoming the richest man in Italy. 

Berlusconi enjoyed his first real success in property development in the late 1960s when he was involved in a project to build Milano Two -- nearly 4,000 flats -- outside Milan. 

After amassing a fortune from his property portfolio in the 1970s, he diversified his interests by setting up a TV cable company, Telemilano, and buying two other cable channels in an effort to break the national TV monopoly in Italy.

In 1978, these channels were incorporated into his newly formed Fininvest group, which included department stores, insurance companies and even AC Milan -- one of the world's biggest football clubs, which he owned for 31 years.  

Berlusconi turned his attention to politics in 1993 when he formed the center-right Forza Italia Party, named for "Forza, Italia!" (Go, Italy!), a chant heard at Italian national soccer team games.  

As of this year, Berlusconi was worth $7.56 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.