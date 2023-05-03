The father of one of the pupils at a Serbian school where a student opened fire early Wednesday said the suspect "started shooting randomly."

Milan Milosevic said his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired, Reuters reported.

"She managed to escape. (The boy) ... first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly," he told broadcaster N1, according to Reuters.

"I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say he (the shooter) was quiet and a good pupil. He recently joined their class," added Milosevic, who rushed to the school after the shooting.

Nine people were killed and several others injured following the school shooting in Belgrade. The suspect – a 14-year-old boy – is in custody.

"I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came, they were in panic. Later I heard three shots," a girl who attends a high school adjacent to Vladislav Ribnikar told state TV RTS, Reuters reported.