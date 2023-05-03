World
Police and medics stand in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

School shooting in Serbia leaves eight children dead

By Sana Noor Haq and Thom Poole, CNN

Updated 6:56 a.m. ET, May 3, 2023
5 min ago

"He started shooting randomly": Parent describes deadly Belgrade school shooting

From Reuters

The father of one of the pupils at a Serbian school where a student opened fire early Wednesday said the suspect "started shooting randomly."

Milan Milosevic said his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired, Reuters reported.

"She managed to escape. (The boy) ... first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly," he told broadcaster N1, according to Reuters.

"I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say he (the shooter) was quiet and a good pupil. He recently joined their class," added Milosevic, who rushed to the school after the shooting.

Nine people were killed and several others injured following the school shooting in Belgrade. The suspect –  a 14-year-old boy –  is in custody.

"I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came, they were in panic. Later I heard three shots," a girl who attends a high school adjacent to Vladislav Ribnikar told state TV RTS, Reuters reported.

18 min ago

Schoolgirl undergoing surgery after sustaining life-threatening injuries

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Josh Pennington 

Police block the street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday.
Police block the street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

One of the children who sustained life-threatening injuries following Wednesday's school shooting in Belgrade is now undergoing surgery, according to CNN affiliate N1. 

Seven people were left injured after a student opened fire at an elementary school in the Serbian capital, including six children and one teacher.

25 min ago

Teenage suspect was arrested in school's yard

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Josh Pennington 

Police officers escort a seventh grade student suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3.
Police officers escort a seventh grade student suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3. (Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old student suspected of opening fire at the school he attended in Belgrade was arrested by authorities in the school's yard, according to officials.

"A student of this school K. K. (2009) who is suspected of having committed this crime was found and arrested," Serbia's Interior Ministry said in a statement. 

"All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy," the statement added. 

22 min ago

7 people hospitalized in Belgrade school shooting

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Josh Pennington 

The deadly school shooting in Belgrade has left seven people injured, according to Serbia's Interior Ministry.

Six children and one teacher were hospitalized after sustaining wounds from the attack, according to the ministry. 

The shooting took place at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar.

57 min ago

Suspect in Serbia school shooting photographed with police

We've just got this image of the 14-year-old suspect in the shooting being led away by police.

Police officers escort a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday.
Police officers escort a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday. (Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images)

50 min ago

Suspect "fired several shots from his father's gun"

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Radina Gigova and Stephanie Halasz

A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday.
A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday. (Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images)

Serbian authorities say the suspect in the deadly shooting used a weapon belonging to his father in the attack.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said they were informed at 8.40 a.m. local time (2.40 a.m. ET) that a school shooting had happened at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

“All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father's gun at students and the school security guard," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

49 min ago

BREAKING NEWS: 9 killed in Belgrade school shooting

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Radina Gigova

Ambulances line up near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade on Wednesday.
Ambulances line up near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade on Wednesday. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

At least nine people have been killed, including eight children, after a student opened fire at an elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday, according to the Tanjug news agency.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody following the shooting.

Follow us for live updates on this developing story.