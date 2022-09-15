Water level in Inhulets River falling, reducing flood risk after Russian missile strike on dam in Kryvyi Rih
From CNN’s Oleksandra Ochman
The water level in the Inhulets River has dropped by 40 centimeters and continues to fall, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region civil military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.
“Thank you to the rescuers, emergency services and everyone who worked through the night and continues to work now. Each of you did an incredible job,” Reznichenko said in a Telegram post Thursday.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missile strikes had targeted and hit the dam of the Karachunivske Reservoir in Kryvyi Rih.
The strikes destroyed a water pumping station and flooded the embankments, which are just a few meters from residential buildings, according to Ukrainian legislator Inna Sovsun.
Residents in districts across Kryvyi Rih – the largest city in central Ukraine – were asked to evacuate their homes Thursday due to the risk of floods.
2 min ago
1 hr 31 min ago
Putin arrives in Uzbekistan for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit
From CNN’s Teele Rebane
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he will meet face to face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss Ukraine and Taiwan, according to Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.
1 hr 31 min ago
Russia says its navy is conducting joint patrols in the Pacific with China ahead of Putin-Xi meeting
From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie and Josh Pennington
The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean ahead of a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a regional summit in southeastern Uzbekistan.
“The crews are practicing joint tactical manoeuvring and organization of communication between the ships, conducting a series of exercises with practical artillery firing, and facilitating deck helicopter flights,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
“The objectives of the patrols are to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China (PRC), to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, to monitor maritime waters, and to protect maritime economic activities of the Russian Federation and the PRC,” it added.
The drills came ahead of a meeting between Putin and Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday, where the two will discuss Ukraine and Taiwan, according to Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.
Russia and China have an ongoing military partnership and have conducted a series of joint drills, the highest profile of which was "Vostok 2018," a simulated battle in which a Russian-Chinese coalition fought a fictional enemy.
1 hr 21 min ago
Analysis: Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
From CNN's Nectar Gan
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis in Ukraine, the world's two most powerful autocrats shared their vision for a new world order: it would better accommodate their nations' interests, and no longer be dominated by the West.
In a 5,000-word joint statement, the two leaders declared a friendship with "no limits" and spelled out their shared grievances toward the United States and its allies.
"The world is going through momentous changes," their joint statement said, noting the "transformation of the global governance architecture and world order."
More than 200 days later, Xi and Putin are to meet again at a regional summit in the city of Samarkand in southeastern Uzbekistan. Much has changed, but not necessarily in ways China or Russia could have predicted.
Three weeks after meeting Xi in Beijing -- and just days after the Winter Olympics ended, Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He had expected a quick victory, but seven months in, Russia is far from winning. Its forces are exhausted, demoralized, and fleeing territories they have occupied for months.
And that is making China nervous. Having grown ever closer to Moscow under Xi, Beijing has a direct stake in the war's outcome. A defeated Russia will strengthen the West and become a less useful and reliable asset in China's great power rivalry with the US. A weakened Moscow might also be less of a distraction for the US, thereby enabling Washington to focus more squarely on Beijing.
Xi has a fine line to tread. If he leans too much into helping Russia, he risks exposing China to Western sanctions and diplomatic blowback that would harm its own interests. The backlash would also come at a sensitive time for Xi, who is only weeks away from seeking a norm-breaking third term at the 20th Party Congress.
Zelensky says Russian missile strikes hit water reservoir in Kryvyi Rih
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Philip Wang
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia missile strikes targeted and hit the Karachunivske Reservoir in Kryvyi Rih.
“This is another reason why Russia will lose. Not just the war, but in the history books,” Zelensky said, adding that the reservoir has no military value and that the strikes will only impact local civilians.
The strikes destroyed the water pumping station and flooded the embankments, which are just a few meters from residential buildings, according to a tweet from Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun.
Authorities are closely monitoring the water level and say the situation is under control, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, posted on Telegram.
1 hr 31 min ago
Zelensky claims more evidence of genocide in liberated Kharkiv, urges Russian troops to abandon “losing cause”
From CNN’s Josh Pennington
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops have recovered 110 kilometers (70 miles) of formerly occupied territory around the Kharkiv region over the past five days.
He said evidence was being gathered in the previously occupied areas for the “murders and kidnappings, by the occupiers, just as [happened] in Bucha and in the occupied territory of Chernihiv Oblast.”
The Ukrainian President then switched into Russian to address the Russian coalition troops, admonishing them for today’s Russian missile strike at the Karachunovsky reservoir dam, which serves the civilian population and “has no military value whatsoever.”
History is written by the people and not the monster, never. What will be written about you in the history books?,” Zelensky continued, imploring Russian coalition troops to surrender and gave his guarantee that “they won’t be treated like cannon fodder in an obvious lost cause of a war for Russia.”
Zelensky also said 100 million euros ($99.6 million) were awarded by the European Commission for the reconstruction of 74 schools in Ukraine.
He concluded by thanking Ursula von der Leyen for her upcoming visit planned for Thursday morning.
1 hr 32 min ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv, his office says
From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a minor car crash in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to a statement from his press secretary.
The president was examined by a doctor and did not have any serious injuries, the statement said.
“In Kyiv, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the head of the state provided the driver of the car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance,” the statement read. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found. The law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident."
1 hr 32 min ago
UN secretary-general says "a ceasefire is not in sight" after call with Putin
From CNN's Richard Roth
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday he feels a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine isn't close.
“We are far away from the end of the war," he told reporters following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"A ceasefire is not in sight,” he said, adding, "I would be lying if I said it would happen.”
The diplomat said he discussed a variety of issues with Putin including the grain deal and the possibility of Russian exports, but cautioned there are obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers. “We are risking the lack of food in the world later this year."
The two also discussed prisoners of war and Guterres quoted Putin as saying there would be no obstacles from Russia with regards to the panel conducting a fact-finding mission into last month’s prison attack in the Russian-occupied region of Eastern Ukraine. Dozens were killed.
Guterres said he also spoke with Putin about Ukraine’s nuclear plant.