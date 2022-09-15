Mass burial site discovered in Izium after Russian forces fled the city, Zelensky says

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,on Thursday, September 15. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday a mass burial site has been discovered in the Ukrainian city of Izium after the area was re-captured last weekend from Russian forces.

"In Izium, Kharkiv region, a mass burial of people was found. The necessary procedural actions have already started there, more information — clear and verified — should be available tomorrow," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He added that Ukrainian and international journalists will visit Izium Friday to see what they have uncovered.

"We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to," Zelensky said.

"Bucha, Mariupol and now, unfortunately, Izium... Russia leaves death everywhere. And must be responsible for it. The world must hold Russia to real responsibility for this war. We will do everything for this," he added.