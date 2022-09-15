World
September 15, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

By Tara Subramaniam, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 7:51 PM ET, Thu September 15, 2022
7 hr 14 min ago

Mass burial site discovered in Izium after Russian forces fled the city, Zelensky says

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Yulia Kesaieva 

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,on Thursday, September 15.
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,on Thursday, September 15. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday a mass burial site has been discovered in the Ukrainian city of Izium after the area was re-captured last weekend from Russian forces.

"In Izium, Kharkiv region, a mass burial of people was found. The necessary procedural actions have already started there, more information — clear and verified — should be available tomorrow," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He added that Ukrainian and international journalists will visit Izium Friday to see what they have uncovered.

"We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to," Zelensky said. 

"Bucha, Mariupol and now, unfortunately, Izium... Russia leaves death everywhere. And must be responsible for it. The world must hold Russia to real responsibility for this war. We will do everything for this," he added.

8 hr 50 min ago

"Movement but not breakthrough" to bring Whelan and Griner home, US senior administration official says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

There has been “movement but not breakthrough” in the efforts to free detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, a senior administration official told CNN on Thursday.

The US has urged Russia to present “a serious counteroffer” to the proposal on the table to secure the release of the two, but “we've not gotten a serious response back.”

“We’ve gotten back a repeated demand for something that we are not capable as a government of delivering on. I don't mean not inclined to, I mean not capable of delivering on. It's not something within our power to deliver. And I think anyone would see that as a non-serious counteroffer,” the official said without going into specifics.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that “there have been discussions with the Russian government,” but acknowledged the negotiations process “certainly hasn't moved with the speed we would like.” He said he wouldn’t call the process “stalled.”

Tomorrow: President Joe Biden is expected to meet with the Griner and Whelan families on Friday — something officials say has “been in the works for a little while now,” but he doesn’t have a specific development to share with the families.

10 hr 33 min ago

Ukraine military says Russians are still trying to advance in Donetsk region

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukrainian servicemen drive atop a self-propelled artillery vehicle in the recently retaken area of Dolyna, in the Donetsk region on Sept. 14.
Ukrainian servicemen drive atop a self-propelled artillery vehicle in the recently retaken area of Dolyna, in the Donetsk region on Sept. 14. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukraine's military said Thursday that Russian efforts to advance in Donetsk region continue but have been thwarted. It also claimed that some Russian units retreating in the Kharkiv region have been disbanded.

CNN could not verify the claims by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region... The enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, is trying to take measures to regroup troops in separate directions," the military said.

There has been little movement on the Donetsk front lines since late June. Recent Ukrainian gains in the neighboring Kharkiv region have complicated Russian objectives.

10 hr 53 min ago

US sanctions a neo-Nazi paramilitary group as well as others allegedly involved in Russia's campaign in Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The US on Thursday unveiled new sanctions on 22 individuals and two entities for their role in Russia’s aggression in Ukraine both prior to and during the war. 

Among those sanctioned is “Task Force Rusich, a neo-Nazi paramilitary group that has participated in combat alongside Russia’s military in Ukraine, as well as two of its senior leaders,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. 

In addition, the sanctions target a Russian official who “has led Russia’s efforts to deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia,” seven individuals working for Russia in occupied Crimea, and four individuals the US said were involved with attempted sanctions evasion.

The US also re-designated Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, three of his wives, three of his daughters, and his cousin.

According to the Treasury Department, Kadyrov “has mobilized Chechens to fight in Ukraine.”

“Publicly describing himself as Putin’s ‘foot soldier,’ Kadyrov was promoted to the rank of ‘lieutenant-general’ for his role in Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. Chechen units allied to Kadyrov have operated in Bucha, where Russia’s troops committed atrocities and destroyed homes. Kadyrov has recruited for Russia’s war efforts through mixed martial arts clubs, which enables him and his units to continue their activity in Ukraine,” the Treasury statement said.

Kadyrov today urged Russian regions to "self-mobilize," according to his Telegram.

11 hr 9 min ago

IAEA board voted to request Russian forces leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Polish delegation says

From Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

The Polish delegation to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna said the agency's governing board has passed a resolution requesting the withdrawal of Russian forces from around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. 

The delegation tweeted that the "Polish- Canadian IAEA resolution requesting withdrawal of Russian Armed Forces from Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was adopted by great majority of Board of Governors' members." 

Earlier the delegation had posted that Poland introduced the resolution on nuclear safety and security in Ukraine "as a result of the aggression of Russia. Presence of Russian soldiers and Russian military equipment creates big risk for Zaporizhzhia NPP and may result in nuclear accident," it tweeted. 

The IAEA itself has not published the result of the vote, nor the text of the resolution.

Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian Energy Minister, welcomed the vote.

"The resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors demanding Russia to de-occupy the ZNPP is an illustrative example of an adequate response of an international institution to the actions of a terrorist country," Halushchenko said on Facebook.

CNN is seeking a response from the Russian government.

11 hr 13 min ago

State Dept. announces new sanctions, including on those "supporting or enabling" theft of Ukraine’s grain

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press before boarding a train during his visit in Kyiv on September 8.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press before boarding a train during his visit in Kyiv on September 8. (Genya Savilov/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The US State Department on Thursday announced a slew of new sanctions, including against five individuals for “supporting or enabling the theft of Ukraine’s grain” on behalf of Russia. 

“Today’s action includes the designation of 22 Russian proxy officials, including five that have overseen the seizure or theft of hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain, exacerbating food insecurity around the globe,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The top US diplomat also said more actions would be taken “against major Russian defense entities, key advanced-technology firms that support Russia’s defense industrial base, and financial infrastructure,” as well as against a “Russian military intelligence agency and against individuals connected to human rights abuses, both in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and within Russia itself.”

The State Department sanctions were among a series of actions taken by the Biden administration against Russia on Thursday. According to a State Department fact sheet, the individuals sanctions for their role in grain theft had been appointed to leadership roles in some of occupied regions of Ukraine. As CNN reported in May, Russian forces have stolen farm equipment and thousands of tons of grain from areas they were occupying.'

Some context: The new sanctions come the week before the United Nations General Assembly when the Biden administration is expected to urge world leaders – once again – to double down on stepping up to support the global food crisis that has been triggered in part due to the war in Ukraine.

12 hr 6 min ago

Russia has used hypersonic weapons "to almost no effect" in Ukraine, US deputy defense secretary says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Russia has “already used some hypersonic weapons in the Ukraine war almost to no effect,” according to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Hicks made the remarks during a fireside chat at the AFCEA/Intelligence and National Security Alliance 2022 Intelligence and National Security Summit on Thursday.

CNN has previously reported that Russia had used hypersonics in Ukraine.

Some context: Essentially, all missiles are hypersonic — which means they travel at least five times the speed of sound. Almost any warhead released from a rocket miles in the atmosphere will reach this speed heading to its target. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed the effectiveness of the missile in March, telling CBS that he "would not see it as a game-changer."

11 hr 48 min ago

Biden to meet with Griner and Whelan families in person Friday

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Brittney Griner, left, and Paul Whelan, right.
Brittney Griner, left, and Paul Whelan, right. (Reuters)

President Biden will personally meet with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

This is the first time he will meet with them in person.

"The President wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," an official told CNN.

The Associated Press was first to report on the meeting.

Some background: The families of Whelan, who has been held by Russia for alleged espionage since 2018, and WNBA star Griner, jailed in Moscow for drug possession since February, have urged the White House to secure their release, including via a prisoner exchange if necessary.

12 hr 20 min ago

It's nighttime in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Russia and China leaders said they reaffirmed their ties at a summit Thursday — although there were hints of divergent views on the war — while Ukraine said Russia hit a dam in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the latest in a series of bombardments on civilian infrastructure.

Here are the latest headlines from today so far:

  • Putin and Xi meet: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the invasion. Putin praised China's "balanced position" on the war though he conceded Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the invasion.
  • Russia and China in joint naval patrols: The Russian and Chinese navies conducted joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean ahead of the summit. “The crews are practicing joint tactical manoeuvring and organization of communication between the ships, conducting a series of exercises with practical artillery firing, and facilitating deck helicopter flights,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement. 
  • Evacuation after dam strike: Residents in districts across Kryvyi Rih were asked to evacuate their homes after Russian missile strikes destroyed a water-pumping station, causing the Inhulets River to break through a dam. The water level later dropped by 40 centimeters (about 16 inches) and continued to fall, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region civil military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

  • US unlikely to provide longer-range weapons: The US administration is unlikely to significantly change its approach to helping Ukraine fight Russia, sources tell CNN. US officials broadly view Ukraine's recent momentum as evidence that the types of weapons and intelligence that the West has been providing in recent months have been effective.
  • Chechen leader calls for mobilization: The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on Russian regions to mobilize amid a continued Ukrainian counteroffensive. Meanwhile, Ukraine said that more settlements in Kherson had been taken back from Russian control. 