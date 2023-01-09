World
By Kathleen Magramo, Amy Woodyatt, Kathryn Snowdon, Mike Hayes and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 3:43 p.m. ET, January 9, 2023
3 hr 59 min ago

Russia renews attempt to take town of Soledar near Bakhmut

From CNN’s Denis Lapin, Olga Voitovych and Jo Shelley

Commander of the Ukrainian army, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, gives instructions in a shelter in Soledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Sunday, January 8.
Russian troops are making another attempt to advance on the small town of Soledar near Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram Monday.

“After an unsuccessful [previous] attempt to capture Soledar and retreat, the enemy regrouped, restored losses, deployed additional assault units, changed tactics and launched a powerful assault,” Maliar said. “At the moment, the enemy has engaged a large number of assault groups formed from the best reserves of the Wagner's troops. The enemy is advancing literally on the corpses of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, covering even their own fighters with fire.”

“Heavy fighting continues right at this moment,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, Serhii Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, told Ukrainian TV that Russia had “managed to concentrate more of its units” around Soledar and was deploying both “regular” troops and mercenaries working for the private sector group Wagner there.

The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Sunday that one of the reasons he wanted to take over Bakhmut and Soledar in order to control the system of mines in that area, which he described as “a network of underground cities."

Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said they were trying to evacuate civilians from Soledar but not everyone was willing to leave.

“Soledar is actually destroyed,” he said. “There are residents there. Everything is being done to evacuate them. It is difficult to talk about the numbers now. There is a part of people, especially the older generation, who have a great fear of change, of leaving their homes and to move somewhere. We are communicating with them, but not always everyone agrees [to leave].”

On Sunday night, President Volodymr Zelensky said that Soledar was “holding out” but it was “extremely hard.”

5 hr 10 min ago

Russian forces claim capturing east Ukraine village near key city of Bakhmut 

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Russian forces claimed to have taken the village of Bakhmuts'ke in Donetsk region on Monday, according to a statement published by the headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on its Telegram channel. 

"As of January 9, 2023, Bakhmuts'ke village in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces," the statement claimed. 

The village of Bakhmuts'ke is located near Soledar and Bakhmut — the area which has been the site of intense fighting for months. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called Bakhmut and Soledar "one of the bloodiest places on the frontline." 

CNN has not been able to independently confirm DPR's claims. 

6 hr 51 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Local residents look through items at a site of the local market heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, January 9.
Shelling has continued in northeastern and southeastern Ukraine, according to local regional heads. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said that it has "absolute trust" in the information from the Russian Defense Ministry on carrying out a "retaliation" strike against Ukraine’s Armed Forces in Kramatorsk.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Kharkiv shelling: Ukraine's Kharkiv region was targeted with a missile strike and shelling on Monday, the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration said on Telegram. "The enemy shelled the settlements of the Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts with artillery, tanks and mortars," Oleg Sinegubov said. Seven civilians were injured as a result of a missile strike on the village of Shevchenkove, while a 60-year-old woman died, he added.
  • Shelling continues in Donetsk: Shelling has continued overnight in different parts of the front line in southeastern Ukraine, the head of the Donetsk region military administration said on Telegram. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian units continued "shelling at different parts of the front line overnight" in the southeast Ukrainian region. One person was wounded in one of several shelling incidents, which took place near Vuhledar, Soledar, Chasiv Yar and the direction of Lysychansk, Kyrylenko added.
  • Bakhmut area "one of the bloodiest places on the front line": A senior Ukrainian military commander, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, has visited troops defending the embattled area of Bakhmut and Soledar, in eastern Ukraine. This comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called the area around the eastern Ukrainian cities "one of the bloodiest places on the front line." Bakhmut has become perhaps the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300- kilometer (800 mile) front line in Ukraine and the scene of some of the fiercest fighting of the war.
  • Kremlin backs defense ministry: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with journalists Monday that the defense ministry's daily briefings are "the main and only legitimate source of information about what is happening in the course of the special military operation." Russia claimed that more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a Russian strike in Kramatorsk carried out in "retaliation" over the Ukrainian attack on Russian-occupied Makiivka last week. Ukrainian officials on Sunday dismissed Moscow’s claim, with a Ukrainian official calling it "nonsense."
  • Moscow dismisses second wave of mobilization rumors: Peskov also dismissed rumors of a possible second wave of mobilization in Russia. "The primary source is the authorities headed by the President of the Russian Federation," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.
  • Prisoner exchange: Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange Sunday with a total of 100 soldiers returning home, according to authorities from both countries. This is the 36th exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
  • Pope likens war to "crime against God": Pope Francis has likened the war in Ukraine to a "crime against God and against humanity," calling once again for an end to the conflict. Speaking during an address to the diplomatic corps in the Vatican on Monday, the Pope said that conflicts such as the war in Ukraine with its "wake of death and destruction" and "attacks on civil infrastructures" are akin to crimes "against God and humanity."
  • German assistance: Germany does not currently have plans to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it is preparing to send up to 40 infantry fighting Marder tanks, its defense ministry spokesman said Monday. The German army, the Bundeswehr, is ready to start training Ukrainian soldiers, Arne Collatz told journalists.
7 hr 6 min ago

Kremlin says Western weapons supplies will "prolong suffering" for Ukrainians

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, on December 8, 2021.
The supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine will “add pain” and “prolong suffering” for Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Commenting on France’s decision to deliver armored combat vehicles to Ukraine, Peskov said it hardly makes sense to speak only of the French supplies, since “Collective Europe, the US and NATO pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of weapons.”

“The deliveries can add pain to the Ukrainian people, prolong their suffering. But they cannot fundamentally change anything [in Ukraine],” Peskov said.

“These supplies are not capable of disrupting the achievement of the goals of the special military operation,” he added. Moscow has continuously referred to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Recent developments: Germany does not currently have plans to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it is preparing to send up to 40 infantry fighting Marder tanks, its defense ministry spokesman said Monday.

The German army, the Bundeswehr, is ready to start training Ukrainian soldiers, Arne Collatz told journalists. And last week, US President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States would supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since the war began. It comes as Ukraine prepares for intensive fighting in the spring as the weather warms.

8 hr 19 min ago

Germany does not currently have plans to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

From Inke Kappeler in Berlin

Germany does not currently have plans to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it is preparing to send up to 40 infantry fighting Marder tanks, its defense ministry spokesman said Monday.

The German army, the Bundeswehr, is ready to start training Ukrainian soldiers, Arne Collatz told journalists.

All decisions were made with the view that NATO would not become party to the war in Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit added.

On Sunday evening, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ARD the German government was not ruling out a possible future delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks, but said as a first step the Marders would be delivered.

US support reaches $3 billion: Last week, US President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States would supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since the war began. It comes as Ukraine prepares for intensive fighting in the spring as the weather warms.

8 hr 58 min ago

Kremlin dismisses rumors of possible second wave of mobilization in Russia

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian reservists meet at a gathering point for mobilized troops in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia, on September 28.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed rumors of a possible second wave of mobilization in Russia.

"The primary source is the authorities headed by the President of the Russian Federation," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

"One shouldn’t pay so much attention to Telegram channels," he told journalists on Monday.

Moscow announced the end of conscription within the so-called "partial mobilization" late in October when, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the draft’s target of recruiting 300,000 personnel had been met.

9 hr 15 min ago

Kremlin has "absolute trust" in Russian Ministry of Defense statements about Kramatorsk

From CNN's Anna Chernova

The Kremlin said it has "absolute trust" in the information from the Russian Defense Ministry on carrying out a "retaliation" strike against Ukraine’s Armed Forces in Kramatorsk.

The defense ministry's daily briefings are "the main and only legitimate source of information about what is happening in the course of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with journalists Monday.

"Special military operation" is the term used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to refer to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Some background: Ukrainian officials on Sunday dismissed Moscow’s claim that a large number of Kyiv’s soldiers were killed in a Russian attack last week in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier claimed that 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of an operation of "retaliation" for the attack on a hostel in Makiivka.

A CNN team on the ground has not seen indications of massive casualties in the area.

9 hr 24 min ago

Kharkiv hit with missile strike and shelling, regional head says

From CNN’s Eve Brennan and Olly Racz

A firefighter works at a site of a market hit by Russian missiles in the town of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on January 9.
Ukraine’s Kharkiv region was targeted with a missile strike and shelling on Monday, the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration said on Telegram.

"The enemy shelled the settlements of the Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts with artillery, tanks and mortars," Oleg Sinegubov said about the region in Ukraine’s east.

"In Kupyansk, as a result of enemy strikes, utility buildings were damaged, a fire broke out. In the village of Vovchansky Khutory, Chuhuiv district, a private residential building was destroyed due to shelling," he added.

Sinegubov said that a missile strike from the S-300 air defense system hit a local market in the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansk district.

"According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, 7 civilians were injured as a result of a missile strike on the village of Shevchenkove. Among them is a 13-year-old girl," he said.

Sinegubov added that a 60-year-old woman had also died due to the missile strike and all other victims were hospitalized.

9 hr 42 min ago

Pope Francis likens war in Ukraine to "crime against God and against humanity"

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Valentina Di Donato and Delia Gallagher

Pope Francis has likened the war in Ukraine to a "crime against God and against humanity," calling once again for an end to the conflict. 

Speaking during an address to the diplomatic corps in the Vatican on Monday, the Pope said that conflicts such as the war in Ukraine with its "wake of death and destruction" and "attacks on civil infrastructures" are akin to crimes "against God and humanity."

"Today, I feel bound to renew my appeal for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, whose effects are felt in entire regions, also outside of Europe, due to its repercussions in the areas of energy and food production, above all in Africa and in the Middle East," he stressed.

He also highlighted the impact of the war in Ukraine on the "most fragile – children, the elderly, the disabled," saying it "leaves an indelible mark on families."