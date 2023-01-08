World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno

Updated 4:45 a.m. ET, January 8, 2023
44 min ago

Power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk damaged by Ukrainian shelling, say Russian-backed officials

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Two power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk were damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, the Donetsk Joint Center of Control and Coordination said in a Telegram post. 

Casualties were reported at the Starobesheve Thermal Power Plant, with infrastructure also damaged at the Starobesheve and Zuivska Thermal Power Plants according to the Russian-backed officials. 

The number of casualties was not disclosed. 

CNN cannot independently verify the claims. Ukrainian forces are yet to comment on the incident.

51 min ago

Russia launched two missile strikes in Kharkiv region Saturday, killing one -- Ukrainian official 

From CNN's Dennis Lapin

Russia launched two missile strikes in the Kharkiv region late Saturday, resulting in the death of one civilian, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov reported in a Telegram post Sunday. 

“Last night the enemy launched two missile strikes on the town of Merefa, Kharkiv region. A civilian industrial facility was damaged. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old civilian was killed. Moreover, the enemy shelled Starytsia village in Chuhuiv district and Dvorichna village in Kupiansk district during the day,” Syniehubov said. 

“In Dvorichna, a private residential house and the building of the State Emergency Service unit came under enemy fire. Also, 2 fuel trucks and an operational vehicle of firefighters were damaged. There were no casualties,” he added. 

The strikes follow a string of attacks that took place amid a 36-hour ceasefire, which Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas

The ceasefire was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET) to midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal as “a cover” being used by the Russians to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

44 min ago

Several explosions reported throughout Ukraine before the end of Russia's proposed ceasefire

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

The site of a missile blast in Kramatorsk on Sunday.
The site of a missile blast in Kramatorsk on Sunday. (Oleksandr Honcharenko/CNN)

Shortly before midnight on Orthodox Christmas, several explosions were reported throughout Ukraine. 

A CNN team in Kramatorsk heard at least seven explosions late Saturday evening as air raid sirens were activated. It isn't clear if there were casualties from the explosions.

The explosions began after 11 p.m. local time, one hour before Russia’s proposed ceasefire was to end at midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET). The ceasefire, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and dismissed as a cynical ploy by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET).

In Kharkiv, one person was killed after two missiles were launched in the town of Merefa, the head of the region's military administration said on Telegram Saturday.

Explosions were also heard Saturday evening on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, said Anatolii Kurtev, the city council secretary.

1 hr 9 min ago

Ukraine reveals estimated number of children killed in war to date

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire in Bakhmut on Saturday.
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire in Bakhmut on Saturday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

At least 453 children have been killed and at least 877 have been injured since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday. 

"Since February 24, 2022 [Russia] had killed 453 [Ukrainian] children and injured 877," Reznikov said in a Twitter post. 
"However, real numbers are much higher. russia has been committing war crimes and has no plans to stop. #tribunal4russia," he said. 

It comes after UNICEF warned last month that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have put the physical and mental health of "almost every child" in the country "at desperate risk."

“Millions of children are facing a bleak winter huddled in the cold and the dark, with little idea of how or when respite may arrive,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Beyond the immediate threats the freezing conditions bring, children are also deprived of the ability to learn or stay connected with friends and family, putting both their physical and their mental health at desperate risk.”  

Damaged health facilities may be unable to provide critical services, while malfunctioning water systems "raise the already extremely high risks of pneumonia, seasonal influenza, waterborne diseases and Covid-19," UNICEF said.  