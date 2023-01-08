Two power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk were damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, the Donetsk Joint Center of Control and Coordination said in a Telegram post.

Casualties were reported at the Starobesheve Thermal Power Plant, with infrastructure also damaged at the Starobesheve and Zuivska Thermal Power Plants according to the Russian-backed officials.

The number of casualties was not disclosed.

CNN cannot independently verify the claims. Ukrainian forces are yet to comment on the incident.