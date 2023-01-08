Russia launched two missile strikes in the Kharkiv region late Saturday, resulting in the death of one civilian, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov reported in a Telegram post Sunday.
“Last night the enemy launched two missile strikes on the town of Merefa, Kharkiv region. A civilian industrial facility was damaged. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old civilian was killed. Moreover, the enemy shelled Starytsia village in Chuhuiv district and Dvorichna village in Kupiansk district during the day,” Syniehubov said.
“In Dvorichna, a private residential house and the building of the State Emergency Service unit came under enemy fire. Also, 2 fuel trucks and an operational vehicle of firefighters were damaged. There were no casualties,” he added.
The strikes follow a string of attacks that took place amid a 36-hour ceasefire, which Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas.
The ceasefire was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET) to midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal as “a cover” being used by the Russians to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.