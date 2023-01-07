Emergency workers remove debris of the destroyed building used as temporary accommodation for the Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka on January 3. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

It was New Year’s Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine – hundreds of them mobilized just months ago – were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.

The soldiers missed their wives, their families, so they turned on their cellphones and called home. Suddenly, HIMARS rockets, satellite-guided precision weapons that the United States has supplied to Ukraine, hit the school, almost completely destroying it, and igniting the cache of ammunition.

That, at least officially, is how the Russian military is explaining the deadliest known attack on Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

But that explanation, and details of the attack that have surfaced, have ignited an extraordinary national blame game among Russians, with military leaders facing the brunt of the criticism. No one so far, however – at least publicly – is blaming Putin for the deaths.

