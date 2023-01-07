World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 4:59 AM ET, Sat January 7, 2023
8 min ago

Analysis: Putin avoids Russia blame game – for now – after Ukraine attack

From CNN's Jill Dougherty

Emergency workers remove debris of the destroyed building used as temporary accommodation for the Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka on January 3.
Emergency workers remove debris of the destroyed building used as temporary accommodation for the Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka on January 3. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

It was New Year’s Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine – hundreds of them mobilized just months ago – were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.

The soldiers missed their wives, their families, so they turned on their cellphones and called home. Suddenly, HIMARS rockets, satellite-guided precision weapons that the United States has supplied to Ukraine, hit the school, almost completely destroying it, and igniting the cache of ammunition.

That, at least officially, is how the Russian military is explaining the deadliest known attack on Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

But that explanation, and details of the attack that have surfaced, have ignited an extraordinary national blame game among Russians, with military leaders facing the brunt of the criticism. No one so far, however – at least publicly – is blaming Putin for the deaths.

36 min ago

Ukraine says fighting continued Friday, despite Russian ceasefire

From CNN's Dennis Lapin in Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers fire grad missiles in the Donetsk region on Friday.
Ukrainian soldiers fire grad missiles in the Donetsk region on Friday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russia attacked Ukrainian positions across the east and south of the country in the 24-hours to 6 a.m. Kyiv time Saturday, despite a ceasefire declared unilaterally by Moscow, Ukraine’s military said.

The ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but rejected by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday [4 a.m. ET].

In an operational update Saturday morning, Ukraine said Russia launched one missile strike and 20 rocket launches in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Saturday.

“The occupiers concentrate their efforts on further attempts to establish control over Donetsk,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces update read.

Without specifying exact times, Ukraine reported the shelling of various military positions in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the continuation of Russia’s offensive toward Bakhmut.

“Russian occupants shelled the territory of Kherson region 39 times. Civilian settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks,” read a Saturday statement from Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson region military administration.

On civilian was killed in the shelling in Kherson Friday, according to Yanushevych.

58 min ago

US announces nearly $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced a new $2.85 billion drawdown in military assistance to Ukraine, which will include “Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity.”

The top US diplomat said the administration would work with Congress “to provide an additional $907 million of Foreign Military Financing under the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022.”

“Funds will support Ukraine and countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to welcome “the all-time US defense aid package." 

“Thank you, POTUS for the completely new weaponry, incl Bradley vehicles, anti-aircraft missiles. It'll strengthen Ukrainian Army on a battlefield. Awesome Christmas present for Ukraine! Together with the American people we're approaching a common victory,” he wrote.
59 min ago

Zelensky meets with US senators and says Russian ceasefire is a "manipulation"

From CNN's Scott McLean in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Chair of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services Jack Reed and a member of this Committee, Sen. Angus King, in Kyiv on Friday.

During the meeting, Zelensky said he views the Russian proposal of a 36-hour "ceasefire" as a “manipulation by which the aggressor tries to hide its true military plans and intentions.”

Following the meeting in a briefing to journalists, Reed said he told Zelensky his and his country’s sacrifice has inspired the world and “that they are fighting the fight for all of us.”

He said President Joe Biden’s announcement of additional military support, such as the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, will give Ukrainian forces “the ability to break through front lines, exploit that breakthrough and go on – we hope to – eject the Russians from Ukrainian territory.”

Asked by CNN’s Scott McLean if sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles will open the door to the US sending M-1 Abrams tanks, Reed said there is no connection.

He said he is always concerned about US stockpiles of weapons and equipment and that goes into the Pentagon decisions on what to send, in response to a question from CNN.

King said they had an “extraordinary day” in Kyiv, as he remarked on the “courage, commitment… and grit” of the Ukrainian people.

He said they were visiting because “this is a fight for us, for all the world, for the values of freedom and democracy – and that is why this commitment is necessary."

“History says dictators tend to push on open doors and if they find open doors, they will continue. If anybody wonders why this struggle is necessary, all they need to do is look back to 1938 and the Sudetenland, 1936 and the Rhineland when World War II could have been prevented by the kind of resistance that is happening right here today,” King added. 

Asked what else the United States will send Ukraine to end the war this year, King said America will continue to support Ukraine and after meeting with officials in Kyiv they had “walked out with a list."

Reed said he had been “inspired” to “expedite the assistance that Ukraine needs to finish this fight.”

He said the US had made a huge commitment and to expect a further announcement soon. King said training on the Patriot defense missile system being sent to Ukraine “will begin shortly” but the length of training is classified. 