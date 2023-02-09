Russia is on the offensive in the Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian regional leader

From CNN's Mick Krever in London, Denis Lapin in Kyiv and Josh Pennington

A Russian anti-aircraft missile system is seen in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on January 25. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters/File)

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, though without “much success” so far, according to the area's Ukrainian leader.

“We can conclude that a certain escalation has already begun. And we can say de facto that this is part of the full-scale offensive that Russia has been planning,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said in a television interview posted to his Telegram channel.

The Russian push is coming west from the area of the Russian-occupied city of Kreminna in northeast Ukraine. Ukrainian forces had for some time been trying to disrupt a key road between Kreminna and Svatove, to the north, which has represented the front line for months.

“There our soldiers constantly repulsed a large number of attacks by the occupation troops,” Hayday said. “They have not had much success. There is no breakthrough. The situation is difficult, but is still controlled by our defense forces.”

The uptick in Russian attacks has also been noted by the Ukrainian military’s General Staff in its regular updates.

Pro-Kremlin Russian military bloggers have also written cautiously about a push toward Ukrainian-held territory.

“We managed to locally recapture small settlements, which were occupied by the enemy in the course of action at the end of the fall,” blogger Evgeny Poddubny wrote on his Telegram channel. “Overall, the initiative is on our side, although the situation is difficult.”

