2 hr 6 min ago

Russia is on the offensive in the Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian regional leader

From CNN's Mick Krever in London, Denis Lapin in Kyiv and Josh Pennington

A Russian anti-aircraft missile system is seen in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on January 25. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters/File)

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, though without “much success” so far, according to the area's Ukrainian leader.

“We can conclude that a certain escalation has already begun. And we can say de facto that this is part of the full-scale offensive that Russia has been planning,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said in a television interview posted to his Telegram channel.

The Russian push is coming west from the area of the Russian-occupied city of Kreminna in northeast Ukraine. Ukrainian forces had for some time been trying to disrupt a key road between Kreminna and Svatove, to the north, which has represented the front line for months.

“There our soldiers constantly repulsed a large number of attacks by the occupation troops,” Hayday said. “They have not had much success. There is no breakthrough. The situation is difficult, but is still controlled by our defense forces.”

The uptick in Russian attacks has also been noted by the Ukrainian military’s General Staff in its regular updates.

Pro-Kremlin Russian military bloggers have also written cautiously about a push toward Ukrainian-held territory.

“We managed to locally recapture small settlements, which were occupied by the enemy in the course of action at the end of the fall,” blogger Evgeny Poddubny wrote on his Telegram channel. “Overall, the initiative is on our side, although the situation is difficult.”

CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 29 min ago

Hungary will keep supplying Ukraine with assistance, spokesperson says following Orban-Zelensky meeting

From CNN’s Jessie Gretener

Hungary will continue to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine, according to Hungarian Secretary of State for International Communication Zoltan Kovacs, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met in Brussels on Thursday.

Kovacs tweeted a photo of Orbán and Zelensky shaking hands on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

"We support an immediate ceasefire to avoid further deaths. Hungary belongs to the peace camp," Orbán said to Zelensky, according to Kovacs. 

Some background: Back in April 2022, Orban — a longtime Russian ally — called Zelensky one of the “opponents” he had to overcome during his campaign to secure his fourth consecutive term as Hungary's leader.

In December 2022, Hungary initially blocked a $19 billion aid package for Ukraine but later dropped its opposition in return for funding from the European Union.

There was also several weeks of speculation that Orban would delay Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bid, but he eventually announced that Hungary's Parliament will ratify it.

3 hr 33 min ago

Polish ambassador says it's a "race against time" to arm Ukraine for new Russian offensive

From CNN's Andrew Millman

The Polish ambassador to the United States voiced a sense of urgency Thursday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought his plea for fighter jets before a European Union summit.

Poland has offered to send military planes to Ukraine, provided other NATO allies do as well.

“This is an offer that has been on the table for a few days and it’s actually a very interesting topic to discuss among EU and NATO political leaders," the ambassador, Marek Magierowski, told CNN of the Polish pledge on fighter jets.

“The one thing I’m sure of is — we’re now facing a race against time with the Russians mobilizing their forces and regrouping along the front lines in Ukraine, and the Ukranians awaiting more advanced weaponry from the West. And I believe it’s been mostly the Polish government which has been quite insistent on the necessity of continuing our support, in both military and political terms, for Ukraine,” Magierowski said.

“Doubtless it will take a while to train the crews and the pilots,” the Polish ambassador said, noting that Ukrainian airmen were trained on Soviet-era systems. 

Magierowski said it would be a "turning point" for the confrontation "if all EU and NATO countries chose to deliver the F-16 (fighter jets) or other Western-designed weapons to Ukraine right now.”

“My impression is that we have been using the wrong terms until recently. We should change a little bit our vocabulary and stop saying about the possibility of 'not losing' the war, but about Ukraine eventually winning this war,” the ambassador said. 

“We tended to overestimate the Russia’s military might before the invasion. Now, we underestimate. I think, unfortunately, the Russian military, and Russian society and Russian ruling elite are remarkably resilient in light of economic sanctions we have imposed on this country, and in the face of this miserable performance of the Russian forces in Ukraine,” the ambassador said.

“I do not believe in a diplomatic solution to this conflict. The solution should be military and, again, I think that militarily Ukraine will eventually prevail — also with our help,” the diplomat concluded.

The ambassador's remarks came shortly after Zelensky addressed the EU summit in Brussels Thursday, taking his pitch for more military support directly to the assembly of world leaders.

3 hr 29 min ago

After meeting with Zelensky in Brussels, Dutch prime minister says fighter jet talks are ongoing

From CNN's Mick Krever

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the press at EU parliament in Brussels on February 9. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Thursday that discussions about supplying Ukraine with Western fighter jets were taking place “behind closed doors,” and declined to make a strong indication either way on the potential for his country to send aircraft.

“I cannot say if that will ever happen,” Rutte told CNN affiliate RTL News on the sidelines of a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Brussels. “But those are discussions that are taking place behind closed doors. And that is not something that you can do in public."

The Netherlands has been on the leading edge of countries saying they are willing to entertain giving Ukraine fighter jets. French President Emmanuel Macron, during a press conference with Rutte in The Hague last month, said that “nothing is off-limits in principle.”

“We do not say no,” Rutte said on Thursday. “But before, we also have not said no to other weapons systems. We are even somewhat forward leaning … when it comes to this type of deliveries.”

He reiterated his position that the Netherlands has “no taboos” about weapons delivery, so long as the “red line” of direct NATO-Russia confrontation is prevented.

Zelensky at the EU summit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke during a European Union summit in Brussels Thursday, taking his pitch for more military support directly to the assembly of world leaders.

Zelensky said he would have several bilateral meetings during his time in Brussels specifically to discuss the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine. 

CNN's Radina Gigova contributed to this report.

5 hr 4 min ago

Head of UN nuclear watchdog agency meets with Russian state energy company about Zaporizhzhia plant

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - JANUARY 18, 2023 - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi is seen at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on January 1 (Ruslan Kaniuka/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, held talks in Moscow Thursday with the head of Russia's state nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

“The discussion focused on issues related to ensuring nuclear and physical nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia (nuclear power plant),” according to a Rosatom statement.

The head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, “informed the IAEA Director General about the steps that the Russian side is taking in this area, as well as about measures aimed at ensuring comfortable social and living conditions for workers of the plant and members of their families,” according to the statement.

"In addition, issues of current and future cooperation between Russia and the IAEA in other areas were touched upon. The parties confirmed the agreement to continue contacts," the statement added.

Some context: Zaporizhzhia, with its six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

The IAEA serves as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency and has repeatedly raised concerns about the threat of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and seized control of the facility.

Grossi has assured Ukraine the IAEA will never recognize Russia as the owner of the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Grossi also pledged a continuous presence of the IAEA at all of Ukraine's nuclear plants.

What Ukraine is saying: Shmyhal has demanded control of the Zaporizhzhia facility be returned to Ukrainian authorities, plus a "complete withdrawal" of Russian troops and Rosatom personnel from the plant.

Last fall, as Moscow's forces were tightening their grip on the facility, Ukraine’s military alleged that plant employees were being subjected to “moral and psychological pressure.” Some had been forced to obtain Russian passports and sign employment contracts with Rosatom, according to Ukraine.

CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.

5 hr 15 min ago

UK training of Ukraine's pilots aimed at improving resilience "post-conflict," defense secretary says

From CNN's Mick Krever

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a press conference following a roundtable between Italy-UK Foreign Affairs and Defence ministers at Villa Madama, on February 9, in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

The British defense secretary said Thursday that training Ukrainian pilots would likely be about improving “post-conflict” resiliency.

“Britain hasn’t said it is necessarily going to send fighter jets to Ukraine,” UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said during a press conference in Rome. “What it’s said is we’re going to start training to improve the resilience of Ukraine, probably post-conflict.”

He said that was “no different” from what the UK and its allies did to help “reform” Ukraine’s defense following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Nonetheless, he said, “we obviously, all of us on this platform, know that over the last year, we shouldn’t rule anything in and we shouldn’t rule anything out.”

The UK government said Wednesday that it will being training Ukrainian pilots on NATO-standard fighter jets. 

“The training will ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future,” according to a Downing Street statement.

6 hr 52 min ago

Estonian prime minister proposes EU procurement of weapons for Ukraine

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has proposed a system similar to that of EU’s vaccine procurement, to its purchase of weapons supplies for Ukraine. 

Speaking ahead of a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Kallas said the move would speed up deliveries to Ukraine. 

“All of us have looked into the warehouses and seen what we have but we should do more. We should give a clear signal to the European defense industry to produce more,” Kallas told journalists.

“We could use a similar mechanism like we did with the Covid vaccines. European countries will provide funds, the European Commission will procure, and then it’ll be sent directly to Ukraine.” 

“The price goes up with every delay, with every hesitation and that could speed up the process,” she added. 

6 hr 50 min ago

SpaceX blocks Ukrainian troops from using satellite technology for drones

 From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Kristin Fisher

A member of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade disconnects their Starlink on the front line in Kreminna, Ukraine, on January 6. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

The president of SpaceX revealed the company has taken active steps to prevent Ukrainian forces from using the critical Starlink satellite technology with Ukrainian drones that are a key component of their fight against Russia.

“There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that,” Gwynne Shotwell told reporters on Wednesday, referencing reports on Starlink and drone use. “There are things that we can do, and have done.”

Starlink was never meant to be used militarily in the way that it has, Shotwell argued, saying the company didn’t foresee how profoundly – and creatively – Ukrainian forces would rely on the technology.

“It was never intended to be weaponized,” Shotwell told an audience at a space conference. “However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement.”

Shotwell’s admission that SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk, has prevented Ukrainian soldiers from fully using the technology confirms the long-standing belief that Musk and the company are uneasy with Ukraine’s military use of Starlink.

Speaking with reporters after, Shotwell argued that Starlink had sent units to Ukraine to “keep the banks going, hospitals, keep families connected.”

“We know the military is using them for comms, and that’s OK,” Shotwell added. “But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes.”

Read the full article here.

7 hr 11 min ago

Zelensky thanks EU citizens for providing refuge to Ukrainians

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference during the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on February 9. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he is grateful for all the support his country has received so far from the European Union, but said he is particularly thankful to the citizens of the EU for providing shelter to Ukrainian citizens.

"I want to thank all of you, I want to thank the citizens of the European Union for all your support. For the way you support our people, for giving us the refuge and the shelter for the Ukrainian citizens who are trying to protect their children from the bombs," Zelensky said during a news conference in Brussels after an EU Council meeting. 

"Millions of our citizens are now supported in Europe and I hope your citizens can see that the European values are real. Thank you very much for this, thank you for everything, friends," he said. 

"That's the only way I can address you: friends," he added. 