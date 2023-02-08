The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Tuesday dismissed Russia's claims that it has taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine said "their capture by the enemy has not been confirmed at this time" and that "the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to defend each of these areas."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia's "operations are successfully developing" near the key towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, and that Russian forces have taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

CNN is unable to independently verify those claims.

Shoigu also said Russia has full control of Soledar, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced their withdrawal from in January.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also criticized Shoigu for touting the "achievements" of the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that Russian private military contractor Wagner is actively involved in combat in those areas.