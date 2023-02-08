World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Turkey-Syria earthquake

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Highlights

Biden's State of the Union address

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:05 a.m. ET, February 8, 2023
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
18 min ago

Ukrainian officials report at least 6 explosions in Kharkiv

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Mitchell McCluskey

Ukrainian officials are reporting at least six explosions in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

"Enemy missile hits were spotted in the central part of Kharkiv. Preliminary, 6 to 10 S-300 missiles," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region military administration.
“Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified," Syniehubov added, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Tuesday that an industrial facility in the Kyivsky district of the city was hit by a strike.

5 hr 14 min ago

Ukraine dismisses Russia's claims of controlling several settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Tuesday dismissed Russia's claims that it has taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.  

Ukraine said "their capture by the enemy has not been confirmed at this time" and that "the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to defend each of these areas."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia's "operations are successfully developing" near the key towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, and that Russian forces have taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

CNN is unable to independently verify those claims.

Shoigu also said Russia has full control of Soledar, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced their withdrawal from in January. 

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also criticized Shoigu for touting the "achievements" of the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that Russian private military contractor Wagner is actively involved in combat in those areas. 

1 min ago

Ukrainian forces doing all they can to save Bakhmut, military official says

From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a car in Bakhmut on February 2.
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a car in Bakhmut on February 2. (Stringer/Reuters)

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, on Monday spoke of the increase in Russian forces along parts of the front line in the eastern region.

"There is accumulation of occupation troops and of what is left of the self-proclaimed DPR/LPR," he told Radio Liberty, referring to Moscow-backed separatists. "We are working day and night to strengthen our fortifications and defense line to repel the enemy and refrain them from fulfilling their plans."

Asked whether Bakhmut would fall, Kyrylenko said: "We are not ruling out any scenarios....All measures are being taken not to let that happen."

"No-one will use Ukrainian defenders as cannon fodder. As of now, Bakhmut is standing. We are doing all possible to destroy as many enemies as possible," he added.

Kyrylenko claimed that "almost 52% of Donetsk region is now controlled by Ukrainian government, Ukrainian Armed Forces."

He said approximately 500,000 civilians remain in parts of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces, compared to 1.8 million just before the invasion.

Geolocated videos support the claim by a Russian military blogger that Russian forces have made incremental advances into Kharkiv region, northeast of the town of Kupyansk, which was recaptured by the Ukrainians in September. The videos show Ukrainian shelling of Russian troops in the town of Dvorichne, which was until recently in Ukrainian hands. 

5 hr 17 min ago

Ukraine appoints new governors in 3 regions 

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

The Ukrainian government approved the appointment of three new regional governors on Tuesday, according to the Office of the President. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees appointing the following officials:

  • Serhiy Lysak is the new governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • Yurii Malashko will govern the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • Oleksandr Prokudin has been appointed governor of the Kherson region.
5 hr 18 min ago

Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for Ukraine at the end of March, German army says

From CNN's Inke Kappeler

Leopard 2 battle tanks from Germany will be ready for Ukraine to use at the end of March, the German army said in a tweet Tuesday. 

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv Tuesday, where he met with soldiers who will soon go to Germany to train on the tanks.

He said he was "deeply impressed" by the "determination" and "solemn faces" of the Ukrainian soldiers.

5 hr 20 min ago

Ukraine gets new Security Service chief and interior minister

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukraine’s parliament has approved the appointment of a new interior minister and head of the Security Service.

The new interior minister is Ihor Klymenko, formerly the National Police chief. He had been serving as acting minister after Denis Monastyrsky, the former interior minister, was killed last month in a helicopter crash in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Vasyl Maliuk is the new head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He had been serving as acting SBU chief since last July, when President Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the previous SBU chief, Ivan Bakanov, over the presence of Russian collaborators in the SBU. Bakanov was not personally accused of wrongdoing. While he touted the SBU’s successes in countering Russia’s invasion, he admitted “there were also failures.” 

Zelensky on Tuesday praised Maliuk for his work protecting Ukraine during the Russian invasion. 

"I believe that such appointments correspond to the meaning and tasks of this stage of the war. Vasyl Maliuk is a combat officer who, from the first minutes of the full-scale invasion, stood up for the defense of the state of Ukraine and performs his work with absolute dedication and professionalism. During the actual management of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk proved that the SBU can be the way the people of Ukraine want to see it," Zelensky said, speaking to the Ukrainian parliament.

Zelensky added that the SBU carries out "successful and often truly unique special operations" and some of these operations "changed the picture of the war in favor of Ukraine." Zelensky said "heavy blows" were inflicted on the "internal enemy" and this is reflected in the decisions of the National Security Council.

Parliament also extended martial law in the country, as it has regularly done since Russia’s invasion nearly one year ago.

5 hr 31 min ago

Associate of sanctioned Russian oligarch indicted in money laundering scheme

From CNN's Kara Scannell

A Russian national was indicted for helping an oligarch evade US sanctions by financing multimillion dollar properties in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida — the latest sign that prosecutors continue to put pressure on wealthy businessmen with ties to the Kremlin.

Vladimir Voronchenko, an art dealer and childhood friend of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, was charged with violating US sanctions, international money laundering, conspiracy, and contempt of court for not complying with a grand jury subpoena. Voronchenko left the US in May after receiving the subpoena for his testimony and remains at large.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of $75 million worth of Vekselberg’s properties, including two Park Avenue apartments, his home in Southampton, New York, and two apartments, including a penthouse, on Fisher Island, Florida.

The criminal charges come as prosecutors have taken numerous steps that appear to be encircling Vekselberg, the founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renova Group, a Russian aluminum and energy conglomerate. Vekselberg was sanctioned in 2018 by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in response to what it called “worldwide malign activity.”

Vekselberg has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Read more here.