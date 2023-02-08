World
February 8, 2023 - Russia-Ukraine news

By Kathleen Magramo, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Leinz Vales, Mike Hayes, Tori B. Powell and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 8:33 p.m. ET, February 8, 2023
2 hr 25 min ago

Russian embassy derides Zelensky’s visit to UK after Ukrainian leader secured more military assistance

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Jessie Gretener in London

The Russian embassy in London described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to the UK on Wednesday as a “hasty event,” “theatrical performance,” “fundraising event,” and “ex-comedian in a green sweatshirt now on tour around Europe.”

In response to the UK saying it's "actively looking" at whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine, the embassy warned that “Russia will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side.” 

“We would like to remind London: in the event of such a scenario the death toll of yet another round of escalation, as well as and its military-political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on the United Kingdom’s hands," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “when it comes to the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, nothing is off the table” when asked whether the UK will provide fighter jets to Ukraine.

And Zelensky hailed his visit, noting the two countries had reached an agreement on a "powerful defense package."

43 min ago

Macron tells Zelensky that France is determined to help Ukraine to victory

From CNN's Dalal Mawad in Paris and Sugam Pokharel and Jessie Gretener in London 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 8.
French President Emmanuel Macron told his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that France is “determined” to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia.  

“We stand by Ukraine, determined to help it to victory,” Macron said. “Ukraine can count on France and its allies to win the war, Russia should not and will not win the war.”   

Macron affirmed to Zelensky that France will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and Paris will "adapt and re-adapt" to Kyiv’s needs. 

"Ukraine can count on us to build peace," the French leader said, speaking alongside Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.    

From left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 8.
After arriving in Paris, Zelensky said he is “thankful for the spontaneous idea for us to meet and talk” in a joint news conference with Macron and Scholz.  

“France and Germany have the potential to be game changers” Zelensky said in his opening remarks, adding that “the sooner Ukraine manages to get long range weapons and modern planes, the stronger our coalitions will be.”  

Scholz said Germany will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine “as long as it needs.” 

“Russia should not win this war," Scholz said. 

He said that Zelensky going to an EU summit taking place in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday as “a strong signal” of solidarity.  

Correction: The headline and quote from President Macron have been corrected to note that France is determined to help Ukraine to victory.

2 hr 25 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine and United Kingdom have agreed on "a powerful defense package"

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on a "powerful defense package."

"We have agreed on a significant number of armored vehicles and the supply of long-range weapons," Zelensky said on his official Telegram account. "And we agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots.”

The announcement comes after Zelensky made his first visit to the United Kingdom since the Russian invasion of his country.

"I believe that this is our clear signal – of Ukraine and the UK – that together we are not only going, but will go all the way to our common victory," he said.

See photos shared by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from the joint news conference with Zelensky:

2 hr 25 min ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris  

From CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Pierre Bairin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, is welcomed by French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu upon his arrival at the Paris Orly airport February 8.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Orly Airport in Paris, according to the French government. 

Zelensky was greeted on the tarmac by French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu, according to live visuals.

Zelensky will head to the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.  

2 hr 25 min ago

Zelensky says he will intensify diplomacy in quest to get Typhoon fighter jets

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Niamh Kennedy in London

Ukraine will be "intensifying our diplomacy” in regard to the request for Eurofighter typhoon jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky suggested that the decision was not solely in the UK's hands. 

"Once again, I heard from Mr. Prime Minister the desire to provide fighter jets, and officially he declared they can begin training our pilots," Zelensky said in the joint news conference at Lulworth Camp in Dorset, England. "When it comes to Typhoons, not everything depends just on the decision of Great Britain."

"I will be working in that direction because, again, this is how we have been able to change many things," said Zelensky, adding that he will be meeting with a dozen EU leaders in the coming days. 

Zelensky also emphasized the need to have these diplomatic conversations regarding fighter jets "quickly." 

Sunak noted that it takes three years to train a Typhoon fighter pilot from scratch, to which Zelensky responded, "I didn't even know it takes three years to train a pilot like that. You know, come on, we will be sending you pilots who have already trained for two and a half years."

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister's official spokesperson said the UK is "actively" considering whether to send British jets to Ukraine. Downing Street maintained no decision has yet been taken on whether to supply the jets, though. 

4 hr 52 min ago

German chancellor arrives in Paris for meeting with French and Ukrainian presidents

From CNN's Dalal Mawad in Paris

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, joins French President Emmanuel Macron for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 8.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Paris, according to a CNN team on the ground who spotted the German leader at the Elysee Palace. 

Scholz will meet with French and Ukrainian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky, Wednesday evening. 

Zelensky is expected to arrive in Paris soon after making his first visit to the United Kingdom since the Russian invasion of his country.

5 hr 2 min ago

UK opposes Russia competing at 2024 Olympics, prime minister's office says

From CNN’s Jessie Gretener and Lauren Kent in London

The Olympic and Russian flags fly during the closing ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014.
The United Kingdom opposes Russian or Belarusian athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesperson said on Wednesday, according to PA Media.

The spokesperson said the UK has been “very clear” with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that it does not want Russia and Belarus to participate, PA reported. 

Russia "should be treated as a pariah state and should not be able to legitimize its illegal war in Ukraine," the spokesperson added, according to PA. "We, and indeed many other countries, have been unequivocal on this throughout and we want to ensure that we continue to speak with one voice on this."

The IOC says there are currently “no plans for a Russian or Belarusian delegation” at the Paris games. However, last week the IOC said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would compete as neutral athletes if they were to participate in the Olympics.

The IOC outlined a multi-step plan for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, arguing that “no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport.”

Meanwhile, the IOC said it would continue its sanctions against Russian and Belarusian state and government officials and prohibit sporting events organized by both country’s federations.

CNN's David Close contributed reporting to this post.

5 hr 22 min ago

Ukrainian military reports uptick in Russian shelling in several northern regions

From CNN's Tim Lister and Denis Lapin in Kyiv

Russian shelling appears to be increasing in parts of Kharkiv region recaptured by Ukrainian forces last September, as well as in other areas of northern Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Sumy and Luhansk regions: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said two civilians were killed in Dvorichna, a village east of the city of Kharkiv. Russian forces occupy positions on the east bank of the nearby Oskil River.

Further north, close to the Russian border, five people were injured in Russian shelling of the town of Vovchansk, which regularly comes under fire, according to Syniehubov. "At least seven apartment buildings and two private residential buildings were damaged by artillery fire in Vovchansk," he said on Telegram.

The front lines along the regional border of Kharkiv and Luhansk have seen more Russian shelling in the last month.

The Ukrainian military also reported Wednesday that more than 30 settlements in the regions of Kharkiv and Sumy came under fire, with some of the shelling directed from Russian territory.

"The occupiers continue to shell the border of Sumy region with mortars" 12 times on Wednesday evening in the area of Seredyna-Buda — which is right near the Russian border — according to Operational Command North. No casualties were reported.

Donetsk region: In its daily report, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said that Russians forces had used air strikes to support troops on the ground near Bakhmut, with nearly a dozen settlements in the area coming under artillery fire. 

An unofficial Telegram account of troops in Ukraine's 46th Brigade, which has been in the Bakhmut area for several weeks, said the Russians had reached a highway northwest of the city and that fighting was continuing there. 

The General Staff said there were also air strikes along other parts of the front lines in the Donetsk region, southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk. That area has seen intense combat involving tanks and artillery in recent weeks as Russian forces have tried to break down Ukrainian defenses.

Kherson region: According to the Ukrainian military, there was also heavy shelling of towns and villages in recently liberated parts of Kherson in the south. It listed 10 areas that had been shelled, including the city of Kherson.

The military also said that in occupied parts of Kherson, Russians are "conducting filtration measures against civilians." Filtration measures include detention and deportation to Russian territory.

"First of all, this concerns those who worked in Ukrainian state institutions and refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupation administration and go to work. The invaders also threaten that those who do not receive Russian passports by March will automatically be subject to filtration measures," the military said.

The Ukrainians said they continue to target Russian military hubs behind the front lines. "Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment and 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. ...Two areas of manpower concentration, an ammunition depot and a fuel and oil depot," the General Staff said.

5 hr 41 min ago

Blinken, asked about fighter jets, says US “will continue to make judgments" on Ukraine's military needs

From CNN's Michael Conte

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a press conference in Washington, DC, on February 8.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a press conference in Washington, DC, on February 8. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US “will continue to make judgments about what we think Ukraine needs and what it can be most effective in using."

He was responding to a question about whether Washington would be prepared to provide fighter jets to Kyiv.

“What's vital is not just a particular weapons system or piece of equipment,” Blinken said at a news conference Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “Equally important is the ability of Ukrainians to use it effectively.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for fighter aircraft from Western allies.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom said it would provide training for NATO-standard fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots and is considering providing such aircraft.