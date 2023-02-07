UN chief's somber warning: Prospects for peace in Ukraine are diminishing as world faces a wider war
From CNN's Jorge Engels in London
United Nations head António Guterres on Monday struck a somber tone as he warned leaders convened in New York at the organization’s General Assembly that the world is knowingly marching into a “wider war."
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is inflicting untold suffering on the Ukrainian people with profound global implications. The prospects for peace keep diminishing,” he said. "The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing. I fear the world is not sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it's doing so with its eyes wide open."
10 hr 50 min ago
Drone explodes in Russia's Kaluga region, governor says
From CNN's Tim Lister, Radina Gigova and Anna Chernova
A drone exploded early Monday in the Russian city of Kaluga, Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of the region, said in a post on his official Telegram channel.
"Tonight, residents on the outskirts of Kaluga heard a pop [popping sound]. It was established that at 5 a.m. in a forest near the city, a drone exploded in the air at a height of 50 meters," Shapsha said.
The governor didn't provide any additional details about the drone or its suspected origin.
The city of Kaluga is about 200 kilometers (or about 124 miles) southwest of Moscow.
"There was no damage to civilian and social facilities. There were no casualties. Representatives of law enforcement agencies are working on the ground," he said.
10 hr 50 min ago
Bakhmut's natural defenses make it an "unwinnable fortress," Ukrainian commander says
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The landscape around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut provides natural defenses that make it an “unwinnable fortress,” the commander of Ukraine’s land forces said on Monday.
“This particular terrain has topographic features. The city is surrounded by dominating heights and hills which itself is an entanglement for the enemy,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said via Telegram.
The military’s “obstacle system along with natural landscape have turned this area into unwinnable fortress where thousands of enemies died,” Syrskyi said. “We are using all options, engineer capacities as well as natural ones in order to destroy the best enemy units. The battle is ongoing.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday “no one will surrender Bakhmut – we will fight as long as we can.”
Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner private military company, said on Sunday that the battle in Bakhmut is ongoing with no signs of Ukraine’s armed forces retreating: “AFU fight to the last,” he said on Telegram, referring to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
More on Bakhmut: CNN reported in January that US and Western officials were urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies.
CNN's Katharina Krebs and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this post.
10 hr 58 min ago
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel
Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
The price drop will be met withrelief by millions of the continent’s truckers, drivers and businesses that rely on diesel. About 96% of trucks, 91% of vans and 42% of passenger cars in the European Union run on the fuel, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’Association.
“The expectation was that, when the ban came in, diesel supply into Europe would tighten but, actually, that’s currently not materializing,” Mark Williams, a research director at consultancyWood Mackenzie, told CNN.
The diesel ban comes two months after the bloc placed an embargo onseaborne crude oil imports from Russia, as part of a package of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia accounted for 29% of the region’s total diesel imports last year, data from Rystad Energy shows.
Countries have prepared for the latest banby ramping up imports of Moscow’s diesel in recent months. Europe’s imports were up nearly 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period the previous year, according to energy data provider Vortexa.
“Those stocks should act as a buffer against the immediate loss of Russian diesel imports,” Williams said.
No change in Ukraine defense minister expected this week, says parliamentary leader
From CNN's Masha Kostenko and Mick Krever
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is not expected to be replaced this week, according to the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s parliamentary faction.
David Arakhamia appears to be tempering remarks he made on Sunday, when he announced that Reznikov would be moved to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and that the current head of defense intelligence, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, would head up the Ministry of Defense.
“No personnel changes in the defense are expected this week,” Arakhamia said in a Telegram post Monday.
On Sunday, Reznikov told Ukrainian news outlet Fakty ICTV that the idea that he was being moved between ministries was “news to me,” but that he served at the pleasure of the president.
Rumors about Reznikov’s position have amplified in recent weeks, as probes into procurement decisions at the Defense Ministry continue.