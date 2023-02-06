Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov addresses a press conference in Paris on January 31. (Julie Sebadelha/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The uncertainty over Oleksii Reznikov’s tenure as Ukrainian Defense Minister comes against the backdrop of corruption investigations involving the ministry.

In total, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau is evaluating procurement contracts totaling more than 13 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($347 million).

The current uproar over Defense Ministry procurement began last month when Ukrainian media outlet “zn.ua" reported that the Defense Ministry was buying food at two to three times the retail price.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau said it was aware of “possible abuses," but Reznikov said that there was “no factual component to the claims.”

Whoever leaked the information to the media was trying “to undermine confidence in the Ministry of Defense at a highly sensitive time," he added.

On January 24, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Viacheslav Shapovalov resigned amid allegations linked to food procurement, but other accusations have also surfaced.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said last week that it had charged the Ministry of Defense’s former head for procurement with embezzlement over the purchase of thousands of substandard protective vests.

And last week Ukraine’s national police accused the heads of two companies working with the Defense Ministry of misappropriating nearly 120 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($3.23 million) from food contracts signed with the government.

For his part, Reznikov has spoken extensively about problems with the procurement process at the ministry and revealed that he had requested an audit soon after he took up his post in November 2021.

“The audit showed that the procurement and control systems need changes,” he said. Since then, the ministry has stepped up efforts to improve transparency, added Reznikov.