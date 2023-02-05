Two Ukrainian officials investigate the site of Russian shelling on Sunday. (Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office)

Four people have been killed after Russian missile strikes and shelling on the eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, and 11 more injured, the head of the region's military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Sunday.

Emergency services rescued nine people from a five-story building that was destroyed by the strike, Ukraine's State Emergency Service posted on Telegram.

Four high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged after two missile attacks on the city of Druzhkivka, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram, adding in an update Sunday, that several homes and buildings were destroyed by shelling elsewhere in the region.

Some context: Missiles targeting densely populated areas in the region are familiar. On Thursday, two were launched at the city of Kramatorsk less than 100 meters from a CNN team. Before that, a missile strike to the same area killed four people and hospitalized several more.

Kyrylenko has urged residents to leave the area, calling it a "matter of life and death."