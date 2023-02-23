Ukrainian strikes target Russian bases in occupied Mariupol, says Ukrainian official

Ukrainian forces have struck Russian bases near the airport and a steel works in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, according to a local official.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of the city, said there have been three explosions so far on Thursday.

"Two of them hit the closed territory of Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the area of the penal colony," he said in a post on his official Telegram channel. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine with surgical precision hit the bases of the occupiers."

CNN could not immediately verify that claim.

"Russians have raised aircraft over Mariupol again. Yesterday it didn't help, do they hope today it will be different," Andriushchenko said.

Russian forces took control of the city Mariupol in May 2022. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Vadym Boichenko, relocated last February to areas under Ukrainian control.

Andriushchenko has in the past aggregated information from sources on the ground in the city.