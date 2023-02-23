China expected to roll out Ukraine peace proposal on Friday, US State Department official says

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 26, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Biden administration is expecting China to put a peace plan on the table Friday with their ideas for resolving Russia's war in Ukraine, a US State Department official said Thursday.

“We await to see what the Chinese put on the table, this is supposedly to be announced tomorrow,” Victoria Nuland, the State Department under secretary of political affairs, said during a conversation with the Washington Post.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi had previewed the forthcoming plan during remarks at the Munich Security Conference last weekend. After Wang traveled to Moscow later this week, however, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said he had not discussed the reported plan with China’s top diplomat.

Nuland did not say how the Chinese will present the plan. There is a meeting tomorrow of the UN Security Council where China could plausibly make this presentation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be at the meeting.

Nuland said it is important any agreement to end the war brings about a just and durable peace.

“It can’t simply be a cynical ceasefire that allows the Russians the time to go home, rest, refit and return,” Nuland said. “But listen if Xi Jinping can get Putin and his army out of Ukraine, I think we’d all applaud and give a peace price.”

Nuland said all parties are considering what can be done to support and help a peace plan.

“But the fundamental question is does Putin want peace?” Nuland said.

More background: In recent days, State Department officials have cast doubt on the idea that a Chinese peace plan would be effective. This comes as US officials have also cited concerns that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“China is trying to have it both ways. China is trying to broadcast and disguise itself in this veneer of neutrality, even as it deepens its engagement with Russia in key ways – politically, diplomatically, economically, and potentially in the security realm as well,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.