Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 9:50 a.m. ET, February 23, 2023
1 hr 14 min ago

Ukraine braces for potential Russian strikes on anniversary of invasion

From CNN's Jack Guy, Radina Gigova, Olga Voitovych and Maria Kostenko 

People walk past metal anti-tank barriers known as "hedgehogs" at Independence Square, on February 2, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
People walk past metal anti-tank barriers known as "hedgehogs" at Independence Square, on February 2, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Security measures have been implemented across Ukraine in the face of potential Russian attacks on Friday, which marks exactly one year since the start of Moscow's invasion.

School classes have moved online, working from home is being encouraged and security patrols have been stepped up in order to minimize the potential impact of Russian strikes.

Ukrainian schools have been advised to hold classes online "as a precautionary measure," Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet said in a statement Tuesday.

In Kyiv, a special security protocol has been developed for all educational facilities. Pupils are taking classes online from February 22-24 in the city and the wider Kyiv region, according to the regional military administration.

The decision was made "due to the increased threat of enemy shelling and potential provocative actions on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine," it said.

And additional safety measures will also be implemented in the Kherson region in northeast Ukraine, the regional military administration said in a statement Wednesday.

Most public offices and businesses will work remotely, with the exception of critical infrastructure facilities, it said.

The distribution of humanitarian aid and cash payments at post offices will be limited, and law enforcement officers will intensify patrols in places where crowds could gather, the administration said.

However so-called invincibility points, where people can charge their devices and warm up, will work around the clock, it added.

City mayor Ihor Terekhov said it is difficult to predict what Russian forces will do tomorrow.

"A lot of people now ask: what will happen? I cannot say what will happen, because it depends on our opponent, our enemy," Terekhov said in a video address.

"Nobody understands what is in his head, nobody knows."

1 hr 51 min ago

US Treasury secretary reiterates that China should not support Russia's war or help Moscow evade sanctions

From CNN's Michael Callahan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference as G20 finance leaders gather on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on February 23.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference as G20 finance leaders gather on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on February 23. (Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the Biden administration's warning to China to not provide material support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine or for any of Moscow's efforts to evade sanctions.

"We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any type of systemic sanctions evasion would be a very serious concern to us. And we will certainly continue to make clear to the Chinese government and to companies and banks in their jurisdiction about what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences they would face for violating them,” Yellen said during a press conference as the G20 finance leaders gather in India on Thursday.

Yellen would not comment on the intelligence the US has on the matter. “I really don’t want to characterize US intelligence with respect to sanctions violations.”

Yellen's remarks came on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that relations between his country and China are “reaching new milestones” as Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, wrapped up a visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

2 hr 4 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he is expected to address the Ukrainian parliament.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike has injured at least one person in Kupyansk, northeast Ukraine, and a Russian pilot has been killed after his aircraft crashed on its way back from a combat mission.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Spanish leader in Ukraine: Sánchez arrived in Kyiv Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the war. He will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and make a speech to lawmakers.
  • One wounded in strike: At least one person was injured when a Russian missile hit an administrative building in Kupyansk, northeast Ukraine, a local official said. 
  • Fatal military crash: A pilot died after a Russian warplane crashed in the country's Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border, state media reported.
  • Moldova denies Ukraine is planning attack: Moldova has dismissed accusations from Russia that Ukraine is planning military action against the country's pro-Moscow separatist region of Transnistria. Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Kyiv of “preparing an armed provocation,” but no evidence or further details were offered to support the claim. 
  • Putin honors fallen troops: The Russian president paid tribute to the country's fallen soldiers on its Defender of the Fatherland Day by laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.
  • Prigozhin reveals arms shipment: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said an ammunition shipment is on its way to his fighters in Ukraine after he accused Russia’s defense establishment of creating “major problems” with supplies. 
  • Huge Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy: Activists daubed a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian embassy in London on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the invasion. Protest group Led By Donkeys posted images of their work, showing traffic driving over a road painted in blue and yellow.
2 hr 40 min ago

Ukrainian strikes target Russian bases in occupied Mariupol, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Radina Gigova

Ukrainian forces have struck Russian bases near the airport and a steel works in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, according to a local official.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of the city, said there have been three explosions so far on Thursday.

"Two of them hit the closed territory of Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the area of the penal colony," he said in a post on his official Telegram channel. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine with surgical precision hit the bases of the occupiers."

CNN could not immediately verify that claim.

"Russians have raised aircraft over Mariupol again. Yesterday it didn't help, do they hope today it will be different," Andriushchenko said.

Russian forces took control of the city Mariupol in May 2022. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Vadym Boichenko, relocated last February to areas under Ukrainian control.

Andriushchenko has in the past aggregated information from sources on the ground in the city. 

1 hr 24 min ago

Protest group creates giant Ukraine flag on road outside Russian embassy in London

From CNN's Jack Guy

Activists daubed a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian embassy in London on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Protest group Led By Donkeys posted an image of their work on Twitter, showing traffic driving over a road painted in blue and yellow.

"Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination," tweeted the group.

"The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that."

Activists from political campaign group Led By Donkeys poured paint onto the road to create a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London on February 23. (Led By Donkeys/Getty Images)
Activists from political campaign group Led By Donkeys poured paint onto the road to create a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London on February 23. (Led By Donkeys/Getty Images)

The embassy is in Kensington Palace Gardens, close to London's Hyde Park.
The embassy is in Kensington Palace Gardens, close to London's Hyde Park. (Led By Donkeys/Getty Images)

The group said they made the gesture to protest the one-year mark since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The group said they made the gesture to protest the one-year mark since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Led By Donkeys/Getty Images)

3 hr 44 min ago

At least one wounded after Russian missile hits administrative building in Kupyansk

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Radina Gigova

At least one person was injured Thursday when a Russian missile hit an administrative building in Kupyansk, northeast Ukraine, a local official said.

"The occupiers struck today in Kupyansk district. Once again with an S-300 missile. An administrative building is hit. A civilian who was near the building was wounded," said Oleh Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram.

The S-300 missile is normally an air defense missile that Russian forces have been using as an offensive weapon. Their speed makes them difficult to intercept. But they are hardly accurate.

"At least two people are currently under the rubble," Synyehubov continued, adding that rescue teams are at the scene.

1 hr 23 min ago

"I was back to work on Monday as usual": Ukrainian worker recalls surviving Russian shelling

From CNN's Hanna Ziady

Anastasia Kvitka working from home in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (Anastasia Kvitka)
Anastasia Kvitka working from home in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (Anastasia Kvitka)

For Anastasia Kvitka, a marketer for Latvia-based tech startup Bordio, working from home in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro means planning the day’s tasks around frequent internet outages, power cuts and Russian air raids.

Simple errands, such as buying groceries or sending post, may be interrupted by sirens warning of incoming missile and air strikes.

Often, Kvitka works from her pantry. The improvised shelter is intended to protect her and her husband from glass splinters when there are explosions nearby, although it would be of no use in the event of a direct missile attack on their apartment block.

I have a blanket on the floor there and fairy lights on batteries so that there is lighting. It looks romantic, but I wish I’d never have to experience that,” Kvitka, who spoke through a translator, told CNN.

After one particularly heavy day of shelling in December last year, Kvitka and her husband had no water and electricity for three days.

Without internet, they were cut off from the outside world and couldn’t check in with family in nearby Zaporizhzhia, which had also come under heavy fire.

By Sunday, their apartment was so cold that they decided to travel to another city early on Monday morning. They later cancelled the trip after the electricity and internet were restored Sunday evening.

“I was back to work on Monday as usual,” Kvitka said.

3 hr 52 min ago

Putin honors fallen troops on Defender of the Fatherland Day

From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova 

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, on February 23. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, on February 23. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the country's fallen soldiers on its Defender of the Fatherland Day by laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Video footage and a photo published by the Kremlin show Putin standing in front of the wreath at the monument in the Alexander Garden on Thursday.

Putin traditionally marks February 23 by commemorating those who perished in the Great Patriotic War – the name used in Russia to refer to the Second World War – at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

4 hr 58 min ago

Russian warplane crashes near Ukraine border, killing the pilot, state media report

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Anna Chernova

A pilot has been killed after a Russian military aircraft crashed in the country's Belgorod region, according to state media.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a plane belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in the Valuysky municipality, not far from the country's border with Ukraine. 

"An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working on the ground," Gladkov said in a post on Telegram. "The reason for the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control."

Russian state news agency TASS reported that the Su-25 attack aircraft crashed while returning to its base in the Belgorod region following a combat mission, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. 

The pilot was killed, TASS said, citing the ministry.

Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti said the plane crashed in an unpopulated area, causing no damage on the ground.

The region borders Ukraine, and the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv lies across the border from the city of Belgorod.