Hacked Russian radio stations broadcast false information about missile attack, authorities say
From CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore and Anna Chernova
Commercial radio stations in parts of Russia falsely broadcast news of an air raid alert and a possible missile attack on Wednesday after their servers were attacked by hackers, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
News of the false warning spread across social media on Wednesday morning. It is unclear who is behind the alleged hack.
“As a result of a hacker attack on the servers of a number of commercial radio stations in some regions of the country, information was broadcast on the air about the alleged announcement of an air raid alert and the threat of a missile attack,” the ministry said on Telegram.
“This information is fake and does not correspond to reality. We kindly ask you to monitor the messages in official sources.”
17 min ago
Russian frigate docks in port ahead of joint naval drills with China and South Africa, state media says
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie, Eve Brennan, Stephanie Busari and Ghazi Balkiz
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, arrived in the South African port of Richards Bay on Wednesday, ahead of planned naval exercises with South Africa and China, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.
The exercises, scheduled to begin on Feb. 27, will take place off the coast of KwaZulu-Natal province in the area between Richards Bay and the port of Durban, which serves as the main base of the South African Navy in the Indian Ocean, according to TASS.
The trilateral drills will focus on “countering maritime security threats and demonstrating the fleets’ readiness to jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” the report said.
China will use a destroyer, a frigate and a support ship during the drills, while South Africa will take part with one frigate and two support ships, TASS said.
Joint maneuvers: Earlier this month, TASS quoted a source close to Russia’s defense industry saying the frigate “will perform a training launch of a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missile during a joint exercise with South African and Chinese navies.”
The joint maritime exercise is expected to include some 350 South African National Defense Force personnel participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts, according to South Africa. An earlier exercise between the three navies took place in 2019.
It’s the first time that the drills will include the Admiral Gorshkov frigate carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles, which were first tested in late 2021.
The long-range weapons travel more than five times the speed of sound and are harder to detect and intercept.
The frigate was actively involved in testing the missiles, designed and produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, part of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation, according to TASS.
1 hr 41 min ago
China's Xi plans to meet with Putin in Moscow, Wall Street Journal reports
From CNN's Pauline Lockwood in Hong Kong
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in "the coming months," the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.
Arrangements for the trip are at an “early stage” and the timing has not been finalized, the Journal said, citing the people familiar with the visit, adding that Xi could travel to Russia in April or early May.
Russian state-run news agency TASS referenced the Journal's report, saying Xi “may soon” visit Russia.
Putin extended an invitation to Xi during a customary end-of-year call between the two leaders, but China’s Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm any plans.
"No-limits" partnership: Though China has claimed impartiality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has refused to condemn Moscow and parroted Kremlin lines blaming NATO for provoking the conflict.
Beijing and Moscow are as close as ever since their leaders declared a “no-limits” friendship a year ago — partly driven by their shared animosity toward the United States. And as the US and its allies reaffirm their support for Ukraine and step up military aid, China's deepening partnership with Russia has raised alarms in Western capitals.
1 hr 50 min ago
China's top diplomat meets with Russian Security Council chief in Moscow
From CNN’s Wayne Chang, Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met with Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia’s Security Council, in Moscow on Tuesday, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.
The readout said the two officials agreed to oppose “the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and ideological opposition” — a thinly veiled criticism of the US — and to make more efforts to “improve global governance,” in an apparent reference to Beijing and Moscow’s ambitions to reshape the global order in their favor.
Wang and Patrushev also “exchanged their opinions” on the issue of Ukraine, the statement added, without offering details.
Wang will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, Russian state media TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry. While neither country has specified whether Wang will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that “we do not exclude” such a meeting.
China-Russia partnership: Wang arrived in Moscow just days afterUS officialswent public with concerns about how China’s continuing partnership with Russia could have an impact on the war in Ukraine. The Chinese leadership has claimed impartiality in the conflict but refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, instead expanding trade ties and continuing joint military exercises, including this week.
4 hr 32 min ago
US believes Russia had failed ICBM test around when Biden was in Kyiv
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand
Russia carried out a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears to have failed around the time President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, according to two US officials familiar with the matter.
Russia notified the United States in advance of the launch through deconfliction lines, one official said. Another official said that the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not view the test as an anomaly or an escalation.
The test of the heavy SARMAT missile — nicknamed the Satan II in the West and capable of delivering multiple nuclear warheads — appears to have failed, officials said. It has been successfully tested before and had this one worked, US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would have highlighted the test in his State of the Nation address on Tuesday.
Instead, Putin made no mention of the launch in the speech that lasted an hour and 45 minutes. He did, however, formally declare that Russia will be suspending his country’s participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the US, imperiling the last remaining pact that regulates the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wang shared with him key points of China’s peace plan, but Ukraine’s peace formula purposed by Zelensky remains the priority.
“We look forward to receiving the text, as this is not a place where you can jump to conclusions just by hearing what the plan is about. We need to find out all the details. Once we receive the document, we will carefully study it and draw conclusions,” Kuleba said.
7 hr 35 min ago
Czech president-elect calls Biden visit to Ukraine and Poland an "extremely strong signal"
From CNN's Jorge Engels in London
Czech President-elect Petr Pavel on Tuesday called US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv and Warsaw an “extremely strong signal” of Washington’s commitment to Ukraine and its European allies.
The former Czech army chief, who was elected as the country's new leader in January, warned against negotiating with Russia, saying eastern European countries that were part of the Soviet Union-era Warsaw Pact defense treaty were highly aware of Russia’s capabilities.
“We have no idealistic ideas about where Russia is heading, about the possibility of negotiation with Russia. We all know that Russia understands power,” Pavel told CNN. “For us, power comes from unity. That’s why we are very clear on a united approach of all EU and NATO countries against Russian aggression."
He said the Russians had suffered several “fatal mistakes” in Ukraine but cautioned Moscow shouldn’t be underestimated.
Pavel gave a note of caution on the question of supplying Ukraine with military aircraft, given it takes at least half a year to train pilots and ground and support crews. "It’s much easier to train crews for tanks and artillery," he said.
7 hr 36 min ago
Poland to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv in next few weeks, foreign ministry says
From CNN’s Isa Soares, Eleanor Pickston and Jorge Engels
Poland will deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the “next two or three weeks” once the training of the Ukrainian troops is complete, the country’s foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Łukasz Jasina, spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Warsaw supported sending fighter jets to Kyiv but there was still some way to go in achieving a consensus among NATO countries.
“Exactly like it was with the tanks, we hope that this coalition will be big enough to support Ukrainians more and more. Jets are very useful in Ukrainian war,” Jasina said. “Still, I’m an optimist,” he added.
“But we are a member of NATO, and we want to reach agreement in all such issues to participate in this together because the alliance is stronger when we are together,” he said.
6 hr 26 min ago
Biden issues a rallying cry in Warsaw: "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Warsaw, Poland
President Joe Biden vowed in a fiery speech Tuesday to continue supporting Ukraine as it enters a second year of war, repeatedly denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and promising the United States would not waver even as the conflict enters a new, more uncertain phase.
In his second major address in less than a year from the same Polish castle, Biden said before a large, energetic crowd that Western resolve was stiffening in the face of Putin’s assault on democracy.
He used his trip to the Ukrainian capital a day earlier as evidence that the democracies of the world are growing stronger in the face of autocracy, repeatedly noting Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands despite the early expectations inside the Kremlin.
“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free,” Biden said as a crowd, many waving American flags, cheered underneath cold rain.
In remarkably pointed terms, Biden accused Putin of atrocities and said his attempt to subjugate a sovereign nation wouldn’t succeed.
“President Putin’s craven lust for land and power will fail,” he said, one of the 10 separate times he singled out the Russian leader by name in his address.
By contrast, Putin didn’t name Biden once in a lengthy and belligerent address from Moscow earlier in the day. In other ways as well, the two presidents’ speeches could not have been more different. Biden was introduced to a driving electronic pop anthem; meanwhile in Moscow, some members of Putin’s audience appeared to fall asleep during his one-hour-and-45-minute speech.