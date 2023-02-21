World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:40 a.m. ET, February 21, 2023
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden set for latest symbolic clash with Putin after surprise Ukraine trip

From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Warsaw, Poland

Joe Biden holds a briefing outside the Royal Palace, Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022.
Joe Biden holds a briefing outside the Royal Palace, Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (Anna Voitenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

The last time President Joe Biden spoke from the courtyard of the Royal Castle in Poland, the content of his 27-minute speech was mostly obscured by what he ad-libbed about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end.

“For God’s sake,” he proclaimed, “this man cannot remain in power.”

Nearly a year later, Biden returns to the Royal Castle this week to mark the anniversary of a war that has increasingly put him directly at odds with the Russian leader, a Cold War dynamic underscored by Biden’s highly secretive visit to Kyiv a day earlier.

Standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden used his very presence in the Ukrainian capital to taunt Putin for failing in his ambitions to invade and control the country.

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing,” Biden said, adding later: “He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now.”

If there was ever a point when Biden and his aides hoped to avoid personalizing the Ukraine conflict, it was over long before this week’s anniversary. Biden has declared Putin a “war criminal” and a “pure thug,” accusing Russia of genocide and, in his castle speech, making an implicit call for regime change.

Yet this week’s carefully planned choreography is striking nonetheless in its overt pitting of Biden against his counterpart in the Kremlin. On Tuesday, each will again engage in a remote rhetorical contest, delivering important speeches to mark one year since Russia launched its invasion.

From the Warsaw castle, Biden intends to recommit to supporting Ukraine, even as the costs mount and public support appears to wane. And in Moscow, Putin will deliver a major speech to the Federal Assembly, in which he will discuss his own views of the ongoing war, which US and European officials believe has reached an important juncture.

Read more here.

7 min ago

China is concerned about Ukraine conflict "spiraling out of control," foreign minister says

From CNN's Beijing bureau

Qin Gang speaks at the Lanting Forum at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on February 21.
Qin Gang speaks at the Lanting Forum at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on February 21. (Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiraling out of control," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday while delivering a keynote address at the opening of a security conference. 

"China is deeply worried about the continuous escalation of the conflict and possibility of the situation spiraling out of control," Qin said at the Lanting Forum held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

"We urge relevant countries to immediately stop fueling the fire, blaming China, and hyping up the rhetoric 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan.'"

Some background: Beijing has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has refrained from calling it a "war" — instead using the Kremlin's description of a "special military operation." China has consistently laid blame on NATO and the United States for the conflict.

Qin's remarks come as China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi is expected to visit Moscow this week, just days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion and amid claims from US officials that Beijing is considering providing lethal military aid to the Kremlin.

On Monday, Wang said China is willing to work with other countries to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

1 hr 6 min ago

Japan promises to "lead the world" in fighting Russian aggression with $5.5 billion in Ukraine aid

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo 

Japan pledged $5.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Monday, nearly quadrupling the amount of money Tokyo has promised to Kyiv since Russia invaded its neighbor nearly a year ago.

“Japan is in a position to lead the world’s efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

Tokyo had previously pledged to send Kyiv $600 million in financial assistance and $700 million worth of humanitarian aid including medical supplies and food assistance. It also joined Western allies in imposing strict sanctions on Russia over its invasion.

Last summer, Kishida said in a speech that Russia’s invasion gave warning that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow” — and he echoed that language Monday.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not just a European matter, but a challenge to the rules and principles of the entire international community,” he said.

Nuclear "threat": Kishida also announced on Monday that he will host an online summit of G7 leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion and ahead of the annual G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

The Japanese leader said Hiroshima was an appropriate venue for the summit as the city was the site of an atomic bombing during World War II and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is raising new nuclear fears.

“Due to Russia’s actions, the world now faces a real threat from nuclear weapons,” Kishida said. “It is important to convey the reality of the atomic bombings to the world, including the G7 leaders, as the starting point for all efforts toward nuclear disarmament.”

Read more here.

1 hr 18 min ago

China willing to work with other nations on securing ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, top envoy says

From CNN's Beijing bureau, Alex Stambaugh and Anna Chernova 

Wang Yi attends a meeting with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister and their delegations at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary on February 20.
Wang Yi attends a meeting with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister and their delegations at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary on February 20. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images)

China is willing to work with other countries to achieve an early ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, the country's top diplomat Wang Yi said while visiting Budapest on Monday, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

"China will work with all the peace-loving countries, including Hungary, to make efforts to achieve an early ceasefire and lasting peace," Wang Yi said during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Xinhua reported. 

Wang, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser last month, is due to arrive in Russia this week, a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Neither Russia nor China has specified whether Wang would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "we do not exclude a meeting" between Wang and Putin. 

China’s Foreign Ministry said earlier the visit to Moscow will provide an opportunity for China and Russia to continue to develop their strategic partnership and “exchange views” on “international and regional hotspot issues of shared interest.”

Some background: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Wang on Saturday in Munich, Germany, and warned “about the implications and consequences” if Beijing increases its support for Russia’s war effort, according to a US readout of the meeting.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned China not to give any support to Russia, saying it could lead to another world war.

4 hr 43 min ago

Zelensky hails importance of Biden's visit to Kyiv in his evening address

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Maria Kostenko 

The visit Monday by US President Joe Biden was an important day for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address. 

"Today was a symbolic day," Zelensky said Monday. "The 362nd day of a full-scale war, and we, in our free capital of our free country, are hosting a visit from our powerful ally, the President of the United States of America, and talking to him about the future of Ukraine, our relations, the whole of Europe and global democracy. This is an indicator of how resilient Ukraine is. And how important Ukraine is to the world." 

The specific steps "to liberate our still-occupied territories and to guarantee reliable security for our country and for all the peoples of Europe" are known, Zelensky said. "All we need is determination." 

Zelensky thanked the American people, members of Congress from both parties and members of Biden's team for helping strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

"Now we are convinced that there is nothing that can undermine our democracy. Not a single aspect of Ukrainian life is and will ever be fragile. Our strength is a powerful contribution to the strength of all freedom-loving nations in the world," he said. 
4 hr 46 min ago

"A gun needs a bullet": EU's top diplomat stresses importance of upping ammunition supply to Ukraine

From CNN’s James Frater and Jessie Gretener

The European Commission's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings the bell before a meeting of Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 20.
The European Commission's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings the bell before a meeting of Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 20. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

To counter a growing number of Russian troops, Ukraine needs more ammunition, in addition to other pledges of military support from allies, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Russia is massing “almost twice the number of soldiers that were there at the beginning of the war" in Ukraine, he said, adding that the next few weeks will be crucial.

“The Ukrainian army urgently needs large amounts of ammunition to counter Russian aggression,” Borrell said. "A gun needs a bullet.” 

“For that, time is of essence. Speed means lives. We need to respond quickly. Not only more support, but to provide it quicker,” Borrell added.

The best way to get ammunition to Ukraine quickly is to share existing European army stockpiles so that there is no time wasted waiting for them to be produced, he said.

"We have to use what has already been produced and stockpiled, or what has already been contracted and will be produced in the coming days. Priority has to be given to the supplies for the Ukrainian army, as much as we can," he said. 

Borrel also said a 10th package of sanctions against Russia was also discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, announcing they have been “presented as a Regulation for the Council to approve," which should happen in the “next hours, or next days."

4 hr 52 min ago

Russia's capacity to make weapons should not be overestimated, Ukrainian foreign minister says 

From CNN’s Amy Cassidy in London and Amanpour show staff 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia's capacity to produce weapons should not be overestimated, as he urged allies to expand sanctions against entities producing Russian missiles.  

“Our partners have a tool in their hands to suppress this production, which is sanctions,” Kuleba told Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend in an interview that aired Monday on CNN.  

“For example, we proposed a very specific list of Russian entities involved in the productions of missiles. So put them on the sanctions, make their life even more complicated and suppress the production of missiles,” he said.  

Addressing growing concerns in Europe that ammunition supplies are diminishing, Kuleba stated “there will never be enough ammunition as long as the war continues”.  

“Yes, if you ask me what we need the most here and now, I’d say artillery munitions. If you ask me [to] imagine that’s solved, what is next, I’d say Howitzers to use this ammunition,” the foreign minister said. 

“Businesses need contracts and to have contracts you need money. Therefore, if governments want to support Ukraine, they can finance their own companies by contracting their production of ammunition and other weapons, and that’s what we are working on.”

4 hr 57 min ago

Zelensky warns of world war risk if China backs Russia in Ukraine   

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite, Inke Kappeler and Xiaofei Xu 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as US President Joe Biden speaks at Mariinsky Palace during a surprise visit, on February 20 in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as US President Joe Biden speaks at Mariinsky Palace during a surprise visit, on February 20 in Kyiv. (Evan Vucci/Pool/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that a world war could break out if China supported Russia against Ukraine.   

“My hope is that Beijing will maintain a pragmatic attitude, you risk World War III otherwise, I think they are well aware of that,” he said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, published on Sunday — in response to the paper asking him if Kyiv thought China would send weapons to Russia.

Zelensky said he has personally appealed to the Chinese leadership through direct channels and publicly “not to offer any support” to Russia in the war. 

“From the early 1990s, at the Budapest Memorandum and for all the agreements reached since then, China has always kept its commitments. I personally hope that the international community will join together to support my 10-point peace plan, where American, Chinese and major power guarantees to defend world security are covered,” Zelensky told the newspaper.  

The Ukrainian president said Ukraine’s relationship with China has always been “very good.” 

“We have had intense economic relations for many years, and it is in everyone's interest that they do not change. The global challenge is to thwart any risk of nuclear conflict,” he said.  

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS' "Face the Nation" that Washington is concerned that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

5 hr ago

Biden's historic and risky trip to Kyiv took months of planning and days of secrecy

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Phil Mattingly in Warsaw, Poland

Around 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night, President Joe Biden was out in Washington on a Valentine’s week date-night, lingering over rigatoni with fennel sausage ragu before returning with his wife to the White House.

The next time he was seen in public was 36 hours later, striding out of St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv into a bright winter day, air raid sirens wailing a reminder of both the risks and reason for visiting Ukraine as it nears a second year of war.

Cloaked in secrecy and weighted with history, Biden’s trip was the work of months of planning by only a small handful of his senior-most aides, who recognized long ago the symbolic importance of visiting the Ukrainian capital a year after Russia tried to capture it.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden declared Monday. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.”

Yet it was more than symbolism that drove Biden to endure the significant risk of visiting an active war zone without significant US military assets on the ground.

In conversations behind closed doors at the Mariinsky Palace on Monday, Biden sought to engage President Volodymyr Zelensky in a detailed and urgent discussion about the next phase of the war, which US officials describe as having arrived at a critical juncture.

How the war advances in the coming months will depend in large part on the continued support of the United States, which Biden pledged Monday would be unceasing. If his message was meant as a reassuring one for Ukrainians, it was also intended as a reminder to Americans that the stakes of the conflict extend well beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Read more here.