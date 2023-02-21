World
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Eve Brennan, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 12:32 p.m. ET, February 21, 2023
1 min ago

Biden named Putin 10 times in his speech in Poland

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on Tuesday in Warsaw.
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on Tuesday in Warsaw. (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin by name 10 times in his speech from Warsaw, going after the Russian leader directly as he rallied the world behind Ukraine.

By contrast, Putin didn't name Biden once in his lengthy and belligerent address from Moscow earlier in the day.

Biden said Putin had unleashed a "murderous assault," ordered tanks into Ukraine and attempted to starve the world.

"President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainians' love for their country will prevail," he said.

13 min ago

US assessment of Russia's nuclear program remains unchanged, officials say

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is suspending participation in the New START arms reduction treaty, the US assessment of Russia’s nuclear program remains unchanged, two senior administration officials told CNN.

There remains some uncertainty among US officials as to what Russia plans to do now that it has halted participation in the agreement, the officials said.

But officials in President Joe Biden's administration remain confident that the US will know if Russia begins to build out its nuclear program. 

“We're confident in our ability to monitor these very questions,” a senior administration official said when asked if the US would know if Russia began to build up its nuclear program beyond what it has now. “New START is an important tool, but it's not the only tool we have at our at our disposal.”

The official would not detail the tools the US has in its arsenal. Historically, the US has relied on intelligence gathering to monitor Russia’s nuclear program in addition to the information that is gathered as a part of New START. 

The Biden administration’s confidence in monitoring Russia’s nuclear program mirrors the comments from State Department spokesperson Ned Price earlier.

“We haven't seen any reason to change our nuclear posture, our strategic posture just yet, but this is something we monitor every day,” Price said on "CNN This Morning." 

About the nuclear arms treaty: The treaty limits each the US and Russia to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. It also requires on-site inspections as part of compliance checks. Russia has not been in compliance with the treaty for months, because it hasn't allowed inspections that are part of it. The inspections have now not occurred since 2020, because they were halted due to Covid-19 and never resumed. 

As Russia continues with its invasion of Ukraine, Putin is doubling down on his commitment to the war. US officials are wary to say that those efforts would handicap Russia’s ability to build its nuclear program, but some see it as unlikely that they would engage in those efforts while the war in ongoing. 

“I wouldn't want to offer an assessment as whether that has overstretched them to the point that they would be precluded from some way in some way from taking steps to develop their nuclear arsenal but ... they've got a lot of problems on their hands,” an official said. “I think they're going to be careful not to not to bite off more than they can chew.”

16 min ago

Zelensky meets with US congressional delegation in Kyiv 

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Mariya Knight 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul on Tuesday, Zelensky's office said in a statement. 

"This is a very powerful signal. Yesterday — President Biden's visit, today — a meeting with you. I believe this is very important evidence that the United States supports Ukraine," Zelensky said, according to the statement. 

Zelensky and the US delegation discussed the situation on the frontline and the "crimes committed by Russian invaders," his office said. "I have just been informed that Kherson was shelled once again. People died again. We need weapons to stop these crimes," he said. 

Zelensky also reiterated his gratitude for the strong support from both chambers and parties of Congress, the US President and the American people. 

"We are grateful for all the steps that have been taken, which have been endorsed by the President of the United States and the Congress. For the aid packages for our army, our military on the battlefield. And, of course, for the financial support to overcome all the challenges that have arisen as a result of Russian aggression," he said.

Earlier this month, McCaul spoke to CNN about bipartisan support for Ukraine and was asked if he believes the US is considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, McCaul replied, “I hope so,” and reiterated his concern over a drawn-out conflict between Russia and Ukraine while noting, “I think the momentum is building for this to happen.”

14 min ago

Biden announces the US will host NATO 2024 summit

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden holds a speech in Warsaw on Tuesday.
US President Joe Biden holds a speech in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will host next year’s NATO Summit, a high-stakes gathering of world leaders that comes amid an uncertain, but likely violent, future for Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. 

“Next year, I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States. Together, we’ll celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world: NATO,” Biden said during remarks in Warsaw, Poland, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion. 

He reiterated US support for NATO and Article 5, the group’s founding principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all. 

“Let there be no doubt: commitment of the United States to our alliance and Article 5 is rock solid. And every member of NATO knows it and Russia knows it as well: an attack against one is an attack against all. It’s a sacred oath," he said.

He vowed that the US and its allies and partners “are going to continue to have Ukraine’s back as it defends itself.”

13 min ago

Biden praises Poland for its warm reception of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's war began

US President Joe Biden stood in solidarity with millions of Ukrainians who fled the country at the start of Russia's invasion and lauded the efforts of Poland and Polish people for receiving them.

"We stand with the millions of refugees of this war who found a welcome in Europe and the United States, particularly here in Poland," he said in a speech in Warsaw. "Polish businesses, civil society, cultural leaders, including the first lady of Poland — who is here tonight — have led with the heart and determination, showcasing all that's good about the human spirit."

He recounted his visit to Poland last year to meet the refugees, saying he will never forget it.

"Seeing their faces, exhausted and afraid, holding their children so close, worrying they may never see their fathers or husbands or brothers or sisters again. In that darkest moment through their lives, you the people of Poland offered them safety and light. You embraced them, you literally embraced them."

20 min ago

Polish president: Thanks to Ukrainian heroism and support of allies, Kyiv has not fallen

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Polish President Andrzej Duda holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting US President Joe Biden in Warsaw on Tuesday.
Polish President Andrzej Duda holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting US President Joe Biden in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday gave thanks to US President Joe Biden, the United States and US Congress for supporting Ukraine in a speech outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

"As the full-scale Russian invasion started, everybody thought that Ukraine would fall within 72 hours, within three days," he said, thanking "the heroism of the defenders of Ukraine" and "the support given to Ukraine by the free world."

Duda was speaking to a large crowd after talks with Biden in the Polish capital, as the US leader continues his tour of the region ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and we will stand in solidarity with Ukraine," he said.  

"Long live free Ukraine. Long live the alliance of the Republic of Poland with the United States, long live NATO, long live the free world, long live Poland. There is no freedom without solidarity," Duda added.
26 min ago

"Hard and bitter days" are ahead as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia, Biden says

As the war approaches its one-year mark, the months ahead will continue to be difficult for Ukrainians as they defend their country, US President Joe Biden said, looking at what is to come in the conflict.

Biden said in an address in Poland Tuesday that there is "much for us to be proud of," but he also urged allies to be "honest and clear-eyed as we look at the year ahead."

The president said fighting for freedom is something that will always be difficult, but at the same time, "always important."

"As Ukraine continues to defend itself against the Russian onslaught and launch a counteroffensive of its own, it will continue to be hard and very bitter days. Victories and tragedies," he said.

Biden added the United States and its western allies will continue to support Ukraine as well as "hold accountable those responsible for this war."

24 min ago

Biden speaks to Russian people: The West "was not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today"

U President Joe Biden rebutted claims Russian President Vladimir Putin made on Tuesday, saying the West was not seeking to control Russia.

Biden, speaking in Poland, addressed the people of Russia.

"Tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia. The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today," Biden said Tuesday in a speech in Warsaw, Poland.

He added, "This war is never a necessity. It's a tragedy. President Putin chose this war."

Biden reiterated that Ukraine has to defend itself while Putin chooses to continue the war, whereas Putin has the choice to end the war whenever he decides.

Remember: Earlier this morning, Putin gave a speech claiming that the West had "ambitions" of seizing "historically Russian lands."

"The elite of the West does not conceal their ambitions, which is to strategically defeat Russia. What does that mean? It means to finish yourself once and for all," Putin said. "They do that by making local conflicts into much wider and bigger ones."

32 min ago

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden says

US President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Tuesday.
US President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," as he addressed a large crowd in Warsaw, Poland, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and you know, this has been an extraordinary year in every sense," Biden said. "Extraordinary brutality of Russian forces and mercenaries. They have committed depravities, crimes against humanity without shame or compunction." 

Biden continued to lay out actions taken by Russia's military in Ukraine since the war began.

"They have targeted civilians with death and destruction," he said. "Used rape as a weapon of war. Stolen Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal Ukraine's bombed train station, maternity hospitals, schools, orphanages. No one, no one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities that Russia is committing. It is abhorrent. It is abhorrent. But extraordinarily, as well, has been the response of the Ukrainian people and the world."

"One year after the bombs began to fall, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Ukraine is still independent and free. From Kherson to Kyiv, the land has been reclaimed."