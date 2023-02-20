King Charles III meets Ukrainian troops training with British Army
From CNN’s Max Foster and Allegra Goodwin in London
King Charles III on Monday met with Ukrainian military recruits undertaking training by British and international forces in the South West of England.
The five-week mission “delivers basic combat training over five weeks to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in Ukraine,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
Accompanied by British Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders, King Charles also met with international military personnel “who have joined forces with the British Army,” to deliver training for Ukrainians in other areas of Britain, the statement said.
2 hr 19 min ago
Some House Republicans attack Biden for Ukraine visit, undermining his message of bipartisan support
From CNN's Aaron Pellish
While top congressional leaders have yet to weigh in on the visit, some House Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine and his renewed support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, undercutting Biden’s message of bipartisan support for Ukraine.
In a surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war between Ukraine and Russia, Biden met with Ukraine's President Zelensky and emphasized broad, bipartisan support from members of Congress for Ukraine’s war effort.
"For all the disagreement we have in our Congress on some issues, there is significant agreement on support for Ukraine," Biden said.
But some House Republicans are subverting that bipartisanship in reactions to Biden’s trip on social media. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Biden’s trip “incredibly insulting” and said his visit demonstrates an “America Last” policy.
“This is incredibly insulting. Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” Greene said in a tweet.
Greene was one of 11 House Republicans who co-sponsored a “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution earlier this month. The resolution called for suspending military and financial aid to Ukraine.
Other House Republicans used Biden’s trip to criticize Biden for prioritizing Ukraine’s defense over domestic policy issues like immigration.
“Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America,” Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry said in a tweet.
“So it takes two years for Joe Biden @POTUS to visit the war zone he created at our southern border, but then he goes to see another war zone he created in Ukraine,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy said in a tweet.
Despite the criticism from some House Republicans, others have urged President Biden to increase support for Ukraine. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul said on CNN’s State of the Union in an interview that aired Sunday that bipartisan support for Ukraine is “still very strong” and called on the Biden administration to increase support to avoid a “long, protracted war.”
Biden’s visit shows "clear sign" of US commitment to Ukraine, Polish presidential adviser says
From CNN’s Kaitlin Collins and Amy Cassidy
The visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine Monday is a “clear sign” of American commitment to supporting Ukraine, Marchin Przydacz, a top advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, told CNN on Monday.
“We welcome very much his brave decision to go to Ukraine as a clear sign of US commitment and his personal engagement in the situation, sending a clear signal that the US is with its allies, its partners, and that there is a belief that Ukraine can be victorious in this difficult situation,” told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine came just ahead of his scheduled visit to Poland later on Monday. Przydacz said he is “looking forward to see him on Polish land."
2 hr 48 min ago
Biden had range of options for Ukraine visit and chose to go to Kyiv, source says
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
US President Joe Biden was presented with a range of options for a visit to Ukraine, but decided that a trip to Kyiv made the most sense, a source familiar with the matter said.
The president never seriously considered any other options other than the capital for his visit to Ukraine, the source said. If he was going to go to Ukraine, he wanted to go to the capital.
Biden was presented with other options for a visit elsewhere in Ukraine over the course of months of meticulous planning, but this source said that Biden ultimately determined that a visit to Kyiv made the most sense from a risk-reward standpoint.
As Biden was briefed over several months on the planning for a potential visit, the source said Biden only once expressed concern about the risk of a visit to Ukraine — but that was about the extent to which his visit could endanger others, rather than about his own safety. Other officials were obviously extremely concerned about Biden's safety and prepared a series of security contingency plans.
In response to a question from CNN, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to say whether Biden had to overrule Secret Service or military officials in order to proceed with a trip to Kyiv.
"He got a full presentation of a very good and very effective operational security plan. He heard that presentation, he was satisfied that the risk was manageable and he ultimately made a determination (to go)," Sullivan said.
2 hr 37 min ago
Pro-Russian military bloggers criticize Moscow over Biden visit to Kyiv
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyv and Vasco Cotovio in London
Pro-Russian military bloggers and journalists have criticized the Kremlin for not being able to prevent US President Joe Biden from visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Russian army veteran and former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Igor Girkin said Biden could be taken all the way to Bakhmut and nothing would happen to him.
“Wouldn't be surprised if the grandfather (he is not good for anything but simple provocations anyway) is brought to Bakhmut as well... AND NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO HIM,” Girkin noted, ironically.
Girkin has been critical of the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense for what he considers a “soft” approach toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Journalist Sergey Mardan struck a stronger tone, calling Biden’s visit a “Demonstrative humiliation of Russa.”
“Biden in Kiev (Russian spelling). Demonstrative humiliation of Russia,” Russian journalist Sergey Mardan wrote on his telegram channel. “Tales of miraculous hypersonics may be left for children. Just like spells about the holy war we are waging with the entire West.”
“I guess there are lunch breaks in a holy war,” he added.
A Telegram account managed by the Russian army and naval service members, Zapiski michmana Ptichkina, noted ironically that Biden had reached Kyiv before Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Almost a year after the beginning of the Special military operation, we are waiting in the Russian city of Kiev for the president of the Russian Federation, but not for the [President of the] United States."
There were others who were less critical.
Russia Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok claimed the air raid siren that rang out while Zelensky and Biden exited St. Michael's Cathedral was a “sham,” while Boris Rozhin from the Center for Military-Political Journalism said Biden only visited because he was given assurances no one would shoot at him.
“It is worth recalling that US presidents visited their puppets in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. We know how it ended for the United States,” Rozhin added.
3 hr 8 min ago
Biden made final decision to travel to Kyiv after Oval Office huddle on Friday
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
US President Joe Biden only decided on Friday to go ahead with a high-stakes, high-risk visit to Kyiv after huddling with top members of his national security team in the Oval Office.
A few hours before he departed, the United States informed Russia of the plans to visit the Ukrainian capital for "deconfliction purposes," according to Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
The Friday session in the Oval Office was the culmination of months of work by a tiny handful of Biden's top aides to plan the trip around the anniversary of the start of the war.
The planning included the chief of staff's office, the National Security Council and the White House Military Office, with input from a small number of officials at the US Secret Service, the Pentagon and the Intelligence Community, according to deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.
Biden was regularly briefed on the plans for the trip, including threat assessments, as the visit came together.
Discussions between the White House and the "highest levels of the Ukrainian government" helped bring the trip over the finish line.
"He was satisfied the risk was manageable," Sullivan said.
"This was risk that Joe Biden wanted to take," said communications director Kate Bedingfield. "It's important to him to show up, even when it's hard, and he directed his team to make it happen no matter how challenging the logistics."
2 hr 40 min ago
Kyiv mayor says Biden's visit is "symbolic" but Ukraine still needs modern weapons
US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday was an "important" and "symbolic" visit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday.
“It’s a risky trip, it’s a tough decision, but it’s very important and it has symbolism... it shows the whole world that the United States supports Ukraine," he said.
"It gives us much more energy to fight if we feel our friends behind us, it’s a very important message," said the mayor.
Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars of assistance during his trip, including more ammunition and howitzers but it did not include anything new such as longer range missiles or fighter jets.
Ukrainian soldiers … have been fighting already (for) one year against one of strongest army in the world: the Russian army,” said Klitschko.
He added that Ukrainian soldiers have already shown the world their “will and spirit,” but this is not enough.
“It's very important (to have) modern weapons... to be honest we depend (on the) help of our partners,” Klitschko said.
3 hr 58 min ago
"That really impressed me": Ukrainians react to Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv
From CNN's Dennis Lapin in Kyiv and Vasco Cotovio in London
Residents of Kyiv welcomed US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine's capital, saying his presence in the country is meaningful.
“That really impressed me. He's good, I wasn't expecting his visit. I'm sure his visit means a lot,” 40-year-old Yuliya Ivanova said.
“Biden will be able to look at the situation in Ukraine from the inside, he will be able to talk to a lot of representatives of our government. He will look and see how difficult it is for us. I think we will be able to count on more US help.”
Tetyana Yevtushenko, a 30-year-old doctor, also said Ukrainians were grateful for the President’s visit. “We hope it will give us support," she said.
“It's just something unbelievable that at a time like this the President of the United States is coming to Kyiv,” 48-year-old Ukrainian service-member Andrei Ketov added. “I think this visit will bring us 'carrots,' something good, we are having a very hard time right now.”
“We need weapons and finances. We don't have our own. And the Russians have a lot of everything,” he added.
Student Vitaly Dmyterchuk, 19, described the visit as “a very memorable day.”
“We argued among ourselves whether Biden would come or not. I didn't believe he was coming," he said. "This is a huge support for us, we know that in America we have a lot of support and help."
“And so there is a great flow of weapons and humanitarian aid ... But there hasn't been such a large-scale war since World War II. And sometimes that aid is not enough. I know how soldiers on the front line suffer.”
Ilya Zelenko, a 20-year-old student, added: “I was very happy when I found out that Biden came, we expect even more support. Now we see a coalition around Ukraine, we want to see it strengthened, and (that) we (are) given even more weapons.”
4 hr 6 min ago
"Not only did Kyiv not fall, Kyiv is bustling": In the capital almost a year after Russia's invasion
Students from Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv had traveled to Kyiv on Monday for a memorial day commemorating those who lost their lives in the 2014 Maidan Revolution, CNN's Clarissa Ward told This Morning’s Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner.
The students were looking at the wreaths placed at a wall outside the city's St. Michael's Church where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US counterpart Joe Biden paid their respects just moments before.
The students were saying how excited they were that Biden had visited the country, but hope this follows with military support, Ward reported.
Ward is in Kyiv for the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on February 24. Then there were concerns that the capital would fall to Russian forces in days, if not weeks.
Almost one year later, Ward said: “Not only did Kyiv not fall, Kyiv is bustling, Kyiv is buzzing.”
“Let me tell you now Poppy, you can’t get a seat in a restaurant without a reservation here,” she added.
Ward added that, although this may not be indicative of what the rest of the country looks like, it is nevertheless "extraordinary" to witness how the capital has come to embody the country’s "defiance and resilience" in the face of Russian attacks.