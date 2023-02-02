European Commission president arrives in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine summit

Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference in Brussels on February 1. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv ahead of a “EU-Ukraine Summit” on Friday.

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia‘s invasion,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation.”

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the meeting on Tuesday but provided no details on who would attend. He told Politico in an interview published Monday that Ukraine, which was granted European Union candidate status in June last year, has an "ambitious plan" to join the bloc within the next two years.

Some context: Ahead of the meeting, Ukrainian authorities conducted a series of anti-corruption raids across the country, uncovering stashes of cash as well as luxury watches and cars.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government is working on “new reforms” that will make the country “more human, transparent and effective” as he prepares to meet EU officials Friday.

Anti-corruption measures are “an important dimension of the EU accession process,” said Ana Pisonero, a spokesperson for the European Commission, on Jan. 24.