CNN reporter describes the moment a missile "hit about 40 or 50 yards away from where we were"

A police officer inspects a hole after a rocket strike, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 2. (Yasuyoshi/ Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

CNN is on the ground at Kramatorsk, where Russian missiles struck on Thursday, right after Wednesday's attack killed at least three people in the eastern Ukrainian city.

As the CNN crew arrived in Kramatorsk on Thursday — it had just parked their car and gotten out — there was a Russian attack targeted at the building that the team had parked in front of.

"The first missile hit about 40 or 50 yards away from where we were. It was a giant blast. You could also tell it was a very big missile," CNN's Fred Pleitgen said.

Like a lot of people, the team tried to make its way to safety.

"As we were going there, I turned around and looked up and I saw the second missile hit the exact same building once again," he said.

The missile used in this attack is typically used to shoot down airplanes, Pleitgen explained.

"If they are used against the ground targets, they are very inaccurate. And of course, if they are used against ground targets in densely populated urban centers, it makes things all the more dangerous," he reported.

