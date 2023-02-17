Russian strikes kill 5 civilians near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian official says

Russian strikes around the fiercely embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut left three men and two women dead Thursday, according to a regional official, and nine other civilians also sustained various wounds from shrapnel.

The five civilians killed varied in age between 32 and 66, according to a statement published online by the Donetsk region prosecutor's office.

The statement said the shelling also damaged many residential buildings.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk appealed to the civilians who remain in Bakhmut to leave the city immediately.

"Frankly speaking, I am very surprised that there are still 6,000 civilians there (in Bakhmut)," she wrote on Telegram citing the latest data.

"Those who choose to stay in Bakhmut are endangering themselves and loved ones," creating additional risks for the military and police, and "preventing our defense and security forces from working properly in the city," she said.