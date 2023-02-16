World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:12 a.m. ET, February 16, 2023
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Lviv

From CNN's Teele Rebane

A "critical infrastructure facility" was hit during a Russian attack on Ukraine's western Lviv region on Thursday, Maksym Kozytskyy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said in a Telegram post. 

There were no casualties or injuries, he said. 

A fire broke out but has since been extinguished, he added.

22 min ago

Analysis: The West's hardest task in Ukraine — Convincing Putin he's losing

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on July 31, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on July 31, 2022. (Stringer/Getty Images)

Ending the war in Ukraine on terms acceptable to its President Volodymyr Zelensky will require the West to convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin he’s losing.

Good luck with that.

Ahead of next week’s anniversary of the Russian invasion, US and Western leaders are gearing up for a show of unity and strength designed to establish once and for all that NATO is in the conflict for the long haul and until Moscow’s defeat.

“Russia has lost — they’ve lost strategically, operationally, and tactically,” the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Tuesday. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday that “Putin must realize that he cannot win” as he explained the rationale for rushing arms and ammunition to Ukrainian forces. And Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, told CNN’s Becky Anderson that Washington was doing all it could to “continue to apply pressure on Moscow to affect (Putin’s) strategic calculus.”

And in an opinion article by CNN’s Peter Bergen, retired US General and former CIA Chief David Petraeus said the conflict would end in a “negotiated resolution” when Putin realizes the war is unsustainable on the battlefield and on the home front.

The Western rhetorical and diplomatic offensive will ratchet up further as Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the Munich Security Conference this week. President Joe Biden will meanwhile visit Poland and a frontline NATO and ex-Warsaw pact state next week, bolstering his legacy of offering the most effective leadership of the Western alliance since the end of the Cold War.

Read the full analysis:

The West's hardest task in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he's losing | CNN Politics
RELATED

The West's hardest task in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he's losing | CNN Politics

1 min ago

Death toll rises to 3 after Russian attack on apartments in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian authorities say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv 

A firefighter walks by an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a missile strike in Pokrovsk on Wednesday.
A firefighter walks by an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a missile strike in Pokrovsk on Wednesday. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Ukrainian regional authorities said three people were killed and 11 people wounded on Wednesday in a Russian attack in the town of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region. One of the severely injured civilians remains in the hospital. 

"Four multi-story buildings and a school were damaged due to the attack," the head of the Donetsk region military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post. "The rescue operation at the building destroyed by Russians is over."

In a video of the aftermath posted by the Donetsk region military administration, one woman says her husband died in the kitchen of their apartment. 

Fourteen residents of the building have decided to evacuate from the Donetsk region, while the rest will remain in Pokrovsk, according to regional authorities. 

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces launched 28 Multiple Launch Rocket System attacks on civilian infrastructure in both the Donetsk region and the Kherson region. 

2 hr 32 min ago

Russian official allegedly at the center of scheme to forcibly adopt, "re-educate" Ukrainian children

From CNN's Mick Krever

Read Maria Lvova-Belova’s social media, and one might think Russia is selflessly delivering Ukrainian children from evil into the care of Russian families desperate to share their love.

But according to American and European governments — and a new report by Yale investigators, backed by the US State Department — she is at the center of a Russian government scheme to forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, often to a network of dozens of camps, where the minors undergo political reeducation.

“Maria Lvova-Belova is one of the most highly involved figures in Russia’s deportation and adoption of Ukraine’s children, as well as in the use of camps for ‘integrating’ Ukraine’s children into Russia’s society and culture,” the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab’s Conflict Observatory wrote.

Lvova-Belova, who was appointed to be President Vladimir Putin’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights in 2021, created her Telegram channel days after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Between photos alongside the who’s who of Russian power — from Putin to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov — she posts glossy photos and videos of the wonderful life supposedly being offered to Ukrainian children.

“By the end of the week, one hundred and eight orphans of Donbass who have received Russian citizenship will have parents,” Lvova-Belova wrote in a typical post on her Telegram channel last July, using the Russian spelling for Ukraine’s Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk) regions. “Shurochka was the first to be handed over to her mother. When I heard this happy child’s laughter, I could not hold back [tears].”

Lvova-Belova regularly visits Russian occupied-Ukraine, and the Russian government boasts of her personally escorting planeloads of children back from Ukraine. Putin has empowered Lvova-Belova to use unspecified “additional measures” to identify children who don’t have parental care in the four Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed.

UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s organization, has said that “adoption should never occur during or immediately after emergencies,” and that during upheaval, children separated from their parents cannot be assumed to be orphans. The UN furthermore considers forcibly transferring another country’s population within or beyond its borders to be a war crime.

Russia has characterized reports of forcible relocation as “absurd” and said it does its “best” to keep minors with their families.

Read more here.

5 hr 23 min ago

"Tense" situation in eastern Ukraine amid ongoing offensive, Ukrainian defense official says

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

The situation in eastern Ukraine is "tense" as Russia's offensive is "ongoing," according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Wednesday. 

"The assaults are day-and-night. The situation is tense," Maliar said in a Telegram post. "Yes, it’s hard on our people. You can see for yourself what kind of war Russia is doing. Nevertheless, our fighters are keeping the enemy from reaching their goals and inflicting massive losses."

Maliar claimed that Russia is facing personnel losses of "up to 80%" in some of its army units and units of the Wagner private military company. CNN cannot independently verify those claims. 

"Evacuation of the dead and wounded by the enemy is limited or not performed at all," Maliar said. "More and more Russian soldiers realize their commanders inadequately assess combat situations on the battlefield." 

Maliar also reiterated Ukraine's claims that many Russian soldiers have a low level of readiness after undergoing "accelerated" basic training courses of only 14 to 21 days. 

5 hr 6 min ago

US has growing concern about Russia-China partnership amid Ukraine war, deputy secretary of state says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday that the United States has “growing concern” about the partnership between China and Russia — and Beijing's tacit support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

“My assessment is the PRC (People's Republic of China) is trying to both increase its standing in the international community by saying that it's willing to mediate and help bring this horrifying invasion to an end. And at the same time, they are committed to their no-limits partnership with Russia,” Sherman said at an event at the Brookings Institution. “And we have, certainly , concern and growing concern about that partnership and the PRC’s support for this invasion.”

China is trying to “have it both ways,” Sherman said. She also expressed concern about Russia’s partnerships with Iran and North Korea.

However, Sherman said her message to those supporting Moscow is: “You're going to end up with an albatross around your neck.”

“The Ukrainians are going to deliver a strategic failure for Putin. And that's going to create a lot of problems for those who are supporting this unholy invasion going forward,” she said.
5 hr 25 min ago

NATO ambassador says she "doesn't see the US letting its foot off the gas," in support for Ukraine

From CNN's Eoin McSweeney

Although NATO allies "expect some sort of negotiation" with Russia over its war in Ukraine, they "are very focused on getting everything the Ukrainian military forces need" in the meantime, the US ambassador to the military alliance, Julianne Smith, told CNN.

Regarding the United States specifically, Smith told CNN's Becky Anderson on Wednesday that she "doesn't see the US letting its foot off the gas. I see continued support." 

Smith added that NATO would not be backing down to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and "will do everything we can to continue to apply pressure on Moscow to affect his strategic calculus." 

NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels this week and a key topic of discussion has been dwindling ammunition stockpiles. Smith said allies would "continue to send strong signals to industry to turn on production lines where necessary," adding that NATO members are now looking at multinational or pooled buying of ammunition to "send an even stronger incentive to the private sector." 

Fighter jets: Despite repeated requests from Ukraine, the Biden administration has flatly refused to entertain the idea of sending F-16 fighter jets to the embattled nation. 

"The United States does not have any plans currently to send F-16s or any other fighter jets," Smith reiterated. "We've also been clear in that each country needs to determine for itself what kind of contribution it wants to make." 

Nordic NATO bids: Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last spring, just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time that he would reject the effort, accusing the two countries of being “like guesthouses for terror organizations.” Those tensions have continued.

"This is a process we have to go through. What's been remarkable is the speed with which 28 other allies have gone forward with the ratification process," Smith said, when asked whether any progress had been made in the ascension process. "But we want to continue to see those three countries come together and address some of the concerns that Turkey has raised." 
6 hr ago

Tensions mount at the Belarus-Ukraine border amid concerns of a Russian spring offensive

From CNN's Zahra Ullah and Frederik Pleitgen

Tensions are mounting at the border between Ukraine and Moscow-allied Belarus, as officials in Kyiv warn of a Russian spring offensive amid ramped-up military attacks from the Kremlin.

In rare access since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, a CNN team visited Belarus’s southwest border near northwest Ukraine, accompanied by state border officials.

Ukraine shares a 1,000-kilometer frontier with Belarus, a country that has played a key role in aiding Russia’s attack.

CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen and his team were 100 meters away from the Ukrainian side, where they saw the Belarusian government’s fortification of the border area with barbed wire in a carefully orchestrated and tightly controlled press tour.

According to the CNN team on the ground, the Ukrainian side of the border is heavily barricaded with several layers of barbed wire and earth mounds to stop anyone from going through.

Belarusian officials told CNN the border crossing from their side in the small town of Dyvin is still functioning but that the Ukrainian side has closed the crossing.

Kyiv has closed all border crossings to Belarus, except to occasionally allow entry to Ukrainian refugees who are looking to return to their home country, out of concern Belarus could be used for a further invasion by Russia.

The CNN team could see a Ukrainian flag on Ukraine’s side of the border crossing and a red and white flag which is associated with the Belarusian opposition — a move Belarusian authorities called a “provocation.”

Russia used the territory of Belarus as one of its launch pads for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Joint military drills over the last year between Belarus and Russia have contributed to concerns that Belarusian troops could join Russia’s forces in Ukraine.

Read more here.

22 min ago

US defense secretary says additional Russian troops pouring into Ukraine are "ill-trained and ill-equipped"

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia “continues to pour large numbers of additional people into the fight” in Ukraine, and “that is their strength.” 

“Those people are ill-trained and ill-equipped, and because of that we see them incurring a lot of casualties,” Austin said, but the US expects Russia to continue with this strategy of throwing bodies at the fight despite their lack of equipment. 

Austin made the remarks at a news conference from NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. 

He said that by contrast, the US and NATO are determined to provide Ukraine with sophisticated equipment — and train Ukrainian troops on those systems — to give them the upper hand. 

“Our goal is to make sure that we give Ukraine additional capability so that they can not only be marginally successful, they can be decisive on the battlefield and in their upcoming offensive,” Austin said. 

“We're laser-focused on making sure that we provide a capability and not just platforms,” he added.

“So for every system that we provide, we're going to train troops on that system. But we're also going to give them additional training on maneuver, on the integration of fires, on sustainment, and on maintenance. And so with that additional capability, better-trained troops, platforms that can perform a lot better in this environment. I think they'll have a real good chance at making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative, and being able to exploit that initiative going forward," he said.