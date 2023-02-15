World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 2:43 a.m. ET, February 15, 2023
1 min ago

Russia dismisses US report on camps housing Ukrainian children as "absurd"

From CNN's Clare Sebastian

Russia’s Embassy in Washington has dismissed a US report that alleges Moscow is operating a network of camps holding thousands of Ukrainian children as "absurd."

“We took notice of the absurd statements of State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, who had accused our country of ‘forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children’ to the territory of the Russian Federation,” the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.
“Russia accepted children who had been forced to flee with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We do our best to keep minors in families, and in case of absence or death of parents and relatives - to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being.”

The embassy also accused the United States of being complicit in the alleged deaths of children in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.

What's in the report: It says more than 6,000 children have been in Russian custody at some point during the course of the nearly year-long war, although the “total number of children is not known and is likely significantly higher than 6,000.”

The report was produced as a part of the work of the US State Department-backed Conflict Observatory by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab established last year to gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

“All levels of Russia’s government are involved,” Yale Humanitarian Research Lab’s Nathaniel Raymond told reporters Tuesday.

“The primary purpose of the camps appears to be political reeducation,” he said, noting that at least 32 of the facilities identified in the report “appear to be engaged in systematic re-education efforts that expose children from Ukraine to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and in two cases, specifically military education.

The findings could provide evidence that Russia’s actions amount to genocide, according to the report.

1 hr 26 min ago

Financial Times report says Western intelligence shows Russia gathering aircraft at Ukraine border

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Western intelligence shows that Russia is amassing aircraft near its border with Ukraine in an apparent attempt to bolster its faltering land offensive with jets and helicopters, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two officials briefed on the matter.

Intelligence shared among NATO members showed that Russia has been accumulating fixed-wing and rotary aircraft close to its border with Ukraine, the two officials reportedly told the Financial Times.

"We don't currently see that": In a news conference following the meeting with NATO defense ministers on Tuesday, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said they did not see an immediate threat but underscored the potential danger of Russian air forces.

“In terms of whether or not Russia is massing its aircraft for some massive aerial attack, we don't currently see that. We do know that Russia has a substantial number of aircraft in its inventory and a lot of capability left,” Austin said. “That's why we've emphasized that we need to do everything that we can to get Ukraine as much air defense capability as we possibly can.”

A senior administration reportedly told the Financial Times that Russia would likely turn to an air offensive now as its land forces are depleted.

“The Russian land forces are pretty depleted so it’s the best indication that they will turn this into an air fight. If the Ukrainians are going to survive . . . they need to have as many air defense capabilities and as much ammunition . . . as possible,” the official told the Financial Times.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that allies in the alliance, working closely with the EU, will continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" so that Kyiv can "uphold its right to self-defense." 

1 hr 50 min ago

A group of Russians are fighting for Ukraine. NYT photojournalist explains why

Lynsey Addario speaks on stage in New York on April 11, 2019.
Lynsey Addario speaks on stage in New York on April 11, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

An unlikely group is fighting to defend Ukraine from Vladimir Putin’s attacks.

Known as the Free Russia Legion, the group is made entirely of Russian soldiers.

Lynsey Addario, a New York Times photojournalist, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday the group is motivated "by various reasons."

"They believe Russia should not have invaded Ukraine and they feel that it's their way of standing up to what they feel is an unjust war, so it's really a moral sort of stand," she said, citing the work of Michael Schwirtz, NYT investigative reporter. "Then, there are, of course, Russians who have lived in Ukraine for a long time and they feel like they want to fight on behalf of the Ukrainians and then there's just, of course, people who detest Putin and want to sort of free their country from his leadership."

Addario, who recently returned from a trip documenting the Ukrainian front lines, said Russian forces "really would like to target" members of the Free Russia Legion "because they're their own countrymen fighting for the enemy."

In a photo Addario captured during her visit, she recalled the story of one of the group's members, named Zaza.

"Zaza looked like a baby. He was incredibly young," she said. "Zaza talked about how he just didn't believe in his country fighting this war and he made a decision finally to just walk across the border into Ukraine and offer himself up to fight for the Ukrainian military."
6 hr 37 min ago

"Battles for every meter of Ukrainian land": Zelensky outlines significance of eastern conflict

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv and Lauren Kent in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions remains extremely difficult but Russia's prolonged involvement in the battles there reduces its capacity to fight elsewhere in Ukraine.

"Those are literally battles for every meter of Ukrainian land. We must appreciate the significance of those battles. Every meter won there means the defense of our entire country," Zelensky said in his daily address Tuesday.
"Every day that our heroes have stood up in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, in Maryinka, and in other cities and communities in Donbas reduces the duration of Russian aggression by weeks. This is where the unprecedented destruction of Russian potential is happening now. The enemy will not be able to regain anything they lose in our Donbas." 

Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces are continuing air and ground offensives near Bakhmut, Shakhtarsk, Avdiivka and other towns in the Donetsk region. 

Russian rockets hit civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region in two separate attacks, resulting in several wounded civilians, it said.

2 hr 40 min ago

More than 6,000 Ukrainian children placed in Russian "re-education" camps since war began, US report says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The Russian government is operating an expansive network of dozens of camps where it has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war against Ukraine last year, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The report contains disturbing new details about the extent of Moscow’s efforts to relocate, re-educate, and sometimes militarily train or forcibly adopt out Ukrainian children — actions that constitute war crimes and could provide evidence that Russia’s actions amount to genocide, it said.

The report was produced as a part of the work of the US State Department-backed Conflict Observatory by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab. The Observatory was established last year to gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

“All levels of Russia’s government are involved,” Yale Humanitarian Research Lab’s Nathaniel Raymond told reporters Tuesday. “Consider this report a gigantic Amber Alert that we are issuing on Ukraine’s children.”

The report found that found that more than 6,000 children — ranging in age from mere months old to 17 — have been in Russian custody at some point during the course of the nearly year-long war, although the “total number of children is not known and is likely significantly higher than 6,000.”

It identified 43 facilities that are a part of the network, which “stretches from one end of Russia to the other,” including Russian-occupied Crimea, the “eastern Pacific Coast – closer to Alaska than it is to Moscow,” and Siberia, Raymond said.

“The primary purpose of the camps appears to be political reeducation,” he said, noting that at least 32 of the facilities identified in the report “appear to be engaged in systematic re-education efforts that expose children from Ukraine to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and in two cases, specifically military education.”

CNN has asked Russia’s embassy in Washington for comment on the report.

Read more here.

7 hr 13 min ago

Ukrainian soldiers in Poland get a crash course in Leopard 2 tanks

From CNN's Nic Robertson and Antonia Mortensen in Swietoszow, Poland

Vadym Khodak beams and leans forward. He’s almost bouncing on his feet.

“My soldiers like it a lot,” he says with a nod to the line of Polish Leopard 2 version 4 tanks behind him. “This machine is good quality.”

His smile speaks volumes, revealing deep furrows that a year of front line fighting have etched on his face. “I’m 57,” he says. “I’m a former tank driver and I volunteered to fight the day Russia invaded.”

That was almost a year ago.

Now he’s an army major and leading Ukraine’s new tank training in western Poland. His troops are the first to get their hands on the new Leopard 2 tanks that NATO allies spent months debating before finally agreeing in January to give Ukraine.

So far, Khodak’s crews are learning shooting skills on simulators and combat driving. Plunging through plumes of smoke, the 60-ton tanks plough through the soft forest dirt at Poland’s main tank range, in Swietoszow, near the German border.

Tucked away in a nearby airy modern hangar are simulators where the 21 crews on the training mission can learn how to use the machines’ highly effective sighting, target seeking and killer gun capabilities. Kyiv’s hope is that the weapons will deliver a punch to Russian forces and take back lost territory.

Read more here.

6 hr 46 min ago

Russia is attempting to deprive Ukrainians of access to water supply, prime minister says 

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv and Lauren Kent

Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of access to water supplies — with dangerous implications for water storage facilities needed to operate nuclear power plants — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday. 

"We are losing thousands of cubic meters of water due to the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant] floodgates being partially damaged and then intentionally opened by the Russians," Shmyhal said in a Telegram post. "Some of the settlements that are getting water from the Dnipro river may be left without access to drinking water." 

Shmyhal said the threat to Ukraine's nuclear power plants is even bigger, adding, "A drop in the water level in the storage facility could lead to improper operation of cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Shmyhal noted that the threat to water supplies follows repeated attacks on Ukraine's power grid. 

"The civilized world should not keep silence," Shmyhal added. "Ukraine calls for all available means to put pressure on Russia to close the floodgates and restore the hydraulic structures at the Kakhovka HPP or let Ukrainian technicians do it."

Some context: Disruptions to Ukraine's water supply have been an ongoing and wide-reaching issue since the Russian invasion. 

In December, CNN reported that Russia’s persistent and pervasive attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid had, at least temporarily, left millions of civilians without electricity, heat, water and other critical services in the bitter winter months. Meanwhile in November, one of Ukraine’s largest state hospitals was “on the verge of evacuating” some patients after it lost water supply because of Russian air strikes, a regional official told CNN. 

CNN's Olga Voitovych, Sophie Tanno, and Gabriel Kinder contributed reporting.

7 hr 17 min ago

Dwindling ammo stockpiles worry NATO allies as they try to keep Ukraine's troops firing

From CNN's Luke McGee

In the 12 months since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine, one of the biggest surprises has been the willingness with which Western countries, especially in Europe, have handed over increasingly sophisticated military equipment for Ukrainian use.

At times the debates around sending certain types of weapons, most notably tanks, have been testy and caused high-level diplomatic spats. But given the scale of the challenge and how long it’s dragged on, the generosity of European leaders — often cast as cynical and self-interested — and their publics has been a surprise to some observers.

It’s all the more surprising for the fact that the donating of this military equipment — and crucially, ammunition — has left the stock cupboards of European militaries looking rather bare, according to defense officials and experts. It’s hard to get exact numbers on exactly what weapons individual nations currently hold in their arsenals due to the sensitivity of the information.

However, since the start of the war, European nations have donated a wide range of weapons, from antitank missiles to artillery rounds and tank shells.

As Richard Shirreff, a retired British Army general and NATO’s former deputy supreme allied commander Europe, told CNN: “This is critical to national and European security. You don’t want to demonstrate your vulnerabilities to any potential aggressor. But at the same time people need to understand that this is serious, something has to be done urgently.”

Read more here.