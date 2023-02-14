Dutch fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Polish border

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets were scrambled to identify and intercept three aircraft flying near the Polish border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, according to the Dutch Defense Ministry.
“The at-the-time unidentified aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” the ministry said in a statement.
“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: A Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was being escorted by two SU-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners.”
Eight Dutch F-35s are based in Poland for the months of February and March – half for NATO patrols, and half for a training program.