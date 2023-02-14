World
By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy and Ana Maria Monjardino, CNN

Updated 8:29 a.m. ET, February 14, 2023
2 hr 8 min ago

Dutch fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Polish border

From CNN's Mick Krever

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets were scrambled to identify and intercept three aircraft flying near the Polish border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, according to the Dutch Defense Ministry.

“The at-the-time unidentified aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” the ministry said in a statement.

“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: A Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was being escorted by two SU-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners.”

Eight Dutch F-35s are based in Poland for the months of February and March – half for NATO patrols, and half for a training program.

2 hr 32 min ago

Exclusive: Russian fighter’s final message shines light on Moscow’s new recruitment strategy

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Darya Tarasova and Jo Shelley

Viktor Sevalnev is buried at a cemetery outside of Moscow, Russia.
Viktor Sevalnev is buried at a cemetery outside of Moscow, Russia. (CNN)

The audio is garbled at times, but the emotions are unmistakable.

“I am being taken to be shot. I lost a lot of people there. Remember this: do not send more people here. It’s enough, they want to kill us all.”

It is the last message Viktor Sevalnev would send. A convict, who had been in jail for armed robbery and assault, he was sent from prison to fight for Russia in Ukraine. After most of his colleagues died in an assault on a factory outside Soledar, it was the act of survival that proved fatal to Sevalnev.

In a last message to his wife, he said he feared officials from the Russian Ministry of Defense would soon take him from his hospital bed, where he recorded the audio message, and execute him. Days later, his body was returned to his wife in Moscow, in a closed coffin.

Sevalnev’s callous fate joins a growing list of complaints of abuse from convicts whom CNN has spoken to. For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners – a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

However, Sevalnev and several prisoners CNN has spoken to seem to indicate a disturbing new strategy. They say they were directly employed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Read the full story here. 

3 hr 3 min ago

Ukraine Contact Group will support "fight for freedom over the long haul"

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood in London 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, second left, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, second right and Ukraine's Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, right, are seen during the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on February 14.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, second left, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, second right and Ukraine's Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, right, are seen during the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on February 14. (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the Ukraine Contact Group will support Ukraine’s “fight for freedom over the long haul,” adding that it would also help advance Ukraine during a “spring counter-offensive.”

“With unity and urgency, we will again deliver the support that we have promised to Ukraine," Austin said ahead of the Ukraine Defense contact group meeting in Brussels. "We will put capabilities into the hands of trained Ukrainian forces … so they can be integrated together on the battlefield.”

The group, formed in June 2022, consists of more than 40 countries who meet monthly to coordinate shipments of weapons and equipment into Ukraine.

Austin also said it has committed to nearly $50 billion in “lethal assistance” to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion last year.

“The United States, Germany, and the Netherlands are working together to provide Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine,” he said. “France and Italy are working to provide a SAMP/T air-defense system.”

After listing other countries donations to Ukraine, Austin said a year after Russia’s invasion, Putin is “betting that it can wait us out.”

“But one year on, we are as united as ever,” Austin said.

3 hr 41 min ago

South Korea to review refugee application of two Russian men fleeing conscription stranded at Seoul airport for months

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean attorneys Lee Jong-chan, right, and Lee Il, center , who represent Russian asylum seekers stranded at Incheon International Airport, speak to reporters outside the district court in Incheon, South Korea, on February 14.
South Korean attorneys Lee Jong-chan, right, and Lee Il, center , who represent Russian asylum seekers stranded at Incheon International Airport, speak to reporters outside the district court in Incheon, South Korea, on February 14. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images)

A South Korean court has ruled in favor of reviewing the refugee status applications of two out of the five Russian men who have been stranded at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport since last October after escaping conscription.

The application request of a third man was denied by the court while another two men are still waiting for a decision on their cases. 

They fled Russia after the government’s military mobilization order last September and have been stranded at Seoul’s airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.

Stranded status: Three of the men arrived at the airport last October and two in November, according to their lawyer Lee Jong-chan. But since their applications for refugee status were denied by the South Korean Justice Ministry, they’ve been at the airport’s departure lounge for months waiting for a ruling on their appeal, according to Lee.

In a press release on Tuesday, Lee welcomed the court’s decision and said that he hopes the two Russian men would now be allowed to enter the country as soon as possible. Lee said thought that it was “regrettable” that one person’s application was dismissed without specifying the reason for the decision.

What does these mean for them? Tuesday’s court decision doesn’t mean the two men have been granted refugee status, but rather that their application will now be reviewed by authorities. The South Korean government can still appeal the court’s decision, according to Lee.

It is unclear when the two other men’s cases will be reviewed by the court. 

4 hr 10 min ago

Russia dismisses Moldovan President's accusations it is trying to destabilize the country

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rejected accusations by Moldovan President Maia Sandu that Moscow is plotting to destabilize the country.

In a statement on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said "such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."

Sandu on Monday accused Russia of planning to use "saboteurs" to destabilize the former Soviet republic, echoing a claim made days earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. CNN is unable to independently verify claims made by Sandu.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday also accused Kyiv of trying to draw Moldova into confrontation with Russia.

“We resolutely reject the insinuations about the alleged desire of Russia to ‘undermine’ the situation in the Republic of Moldova,” Zakharova said.

Some background: On Thursday, Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize Moldova.

The next day, the prime minister of Moldova and her cabinet resigned — just hours after a Russian cruise missile crossed over the country's territory. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador over what it said was an "unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile."  

4 hr 26 min ago

Fighter jets for Ukraine "not the most important issue" now, says NATO chief

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

A decision on whether to send modern fighter jets to Ukraine is "not the most urgent issue" right now, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. 

The alliance needs to focus instead on delivering the military support it has already committed to Ukraine, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"The urgent need now is to deliver what has always been promised. To deliver the armored vehicles, the infantry fighting vehicles, the German martyrs, the US Bradleys and of course also the main battle tanks, the Leopards and the other battle tanks that have been pledged," Stoltenberg said. 

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied strongly for allies to send modern fighter jets to Ukraine, officially requesting the Netherlands' supply of American made F-16 jets on Friday. 

"The issue of aircraft is not the most urgent issue now. But it is an ongoing discussion," Stoltenberg said Tuesday. 

The NATO chief also acknowledged the type of support allies have provided to Ukraine "has changed and evolved" and will continue to do so "as this war develops." 

Last week, Poland's President Andrzej Duda appeared to downplay the prospect of any imminent deliveries of aircraft to Ukraine, calling it a "serious" decision that would not be "easy" to take. 

4 hr 27 min ago

NATO chief says Ukraine needs more weapons to win "grinding war of attrition"

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a NATO defence ministers meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on February 14.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a NATO defence ministers meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on February 14. (Johanna Geron/Reuters)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Ukraine must get the weapons it needs to “win this war."

Speaking to reporters at the NATO’s minister’s meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said consultations among alliance members to support Kyiv would continue over the next two days.

“Because we know the need to ensure that Ukraine gets the weapons it needs to be able to retake territory, liberate the lands and win this war and prevail as a sovereign and independent nation,” he said.

It was important to discuss the types of systems and platforms NATO members should send to Ukraine and that all of the systems “work as they should,” he added.

"When it comes to artillery, we need ammunition, we need spare parts, we need maintenance, we need all the logistics to ensure that we are able to sustain these weapon systems," Stoltenberg said.

“This has become a grinding war of attrition and therefore it's also a battle of logistics.”

Stoltenberg also reaffirmed comments he made Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “preparing for more war.”

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he’s preparing for more war for new offensives and new attacks," he said.
"So it makes it just even more important that NATO allies and partners provide more support to Ukraine."
6 hr 6 min ago

China's new top diplomat to visit Russia as tensions with the US mount

From CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Wang Yi speaks at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2022.
Wang Yi speaks at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2022. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

China’s top diplomat will visit Russia this month, according to its Foreign Ministry, in the first visit to the country from a Chinese official in that role since Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began last year.

Wang Yi, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser last month, will visit Russia during an eight-day international tour starting Tuesday that will also include visits to France, Italy, Hungary and a speaking engagement at the Munich Security Conference next weekend, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may also attend.

The foreign itinerary is Wang’s first after leaving his post as foreign minister and taking up his new role, and it could provide a test of the diplomat’s ability in balancing Beijing’s close ties with Moscow, while also attempting to boost China’s image and relations in Europe – and by extension the United States.

Read more here.

10 hr 29 min ago

In photos: Ukrainian soldiers begin training on Leopard 2 tanks in Poland

From CNN Digital's Photo Team

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak visited the 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade in Świętoszów, Poland, on Monday and met with Polish instructors and Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard 2 A4 tanks.

Take a look:

Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses the 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade with Blaszczak on Monday.
Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses the 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade with Blaszczak on Monday. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

A Leopard 2 A4 tank on display at the Świętoszów Tank Training Center in Świętoszów, Poland.
A Leopard 2 A4 tank on display at the Świętoszów Tank Training Center in Świętoszów, Poland. (Bartek Sadowki/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers are seen on a Leopard 2 A4 tank during training at the Świętoszów Military Base in western Poland on Monday.
Polish and Ukrainian soldiers are seen on a Leopard 2 A4 tank during training at the Świętoszów Military Base in western Poland on Monday. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)

A Polish soldier participates in Leopard 2 tank training at the military base and test range in Świętoszów, Poland.
A Polish soldier participates in Leopard 2 tank training at the military base and test range in Świętoszów, Poland. (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

A Leopard 2 A4 tank rolls down a path at the training center where Polish Army soldiers train personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday.
A Leopard 2 A4 tank rolls down a path at the training center where Polish Army soldiers train personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday. (Bartek Sadowki/Bloomberg/Getty Images)