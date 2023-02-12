Wagner fighters recount the horrors of battle in eastern Ukraine
From CNN's Tim Lister and Frederik Pleitgen
Two former fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner have told CNN of their horrific experiences on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, and how anyone who faltered was immediately shot by their own commanders.
The two fighters were captured by Ukrainian forces late last year. CNN is not disclosing their identities for their own safety. Both are married with children and were recruited while in prison. One was serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter.
For security reasons, the Ukrainians kept a presence in the room where the interview took place. CNN told the fighters that they could end the interview at any time they wished. But they spoke in detail for more than an hour.
The two fighters told of hideous losses in “first wave” assaults reminiscent of World War I charges.
“There were 90 of us. Sixty died in that first assault, killed by mortar fire. A handful remained wounded,” said one, recalling his first assault near the village of Bilohorivka. “If one group is unsuccessful, another is sent right away. If the second one is unsuccessful, they send another group.”
Ukraine's capital and other areas to avoid power cuts for a day
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding areas, as well as Odesa and Dnipro regions, can avoid power cuts on Sunday, Ukraine's state power generator, Ukrenergo, said in a statement on Telegram.
"In the event of a grid overload, restrictions may be implemented according to stabilization schedules," the notice said.
A day without electricity cuts is a rarity for Kyiv, which for months has suffered rolling blackouts after repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.
Some background: Russia’s persistent and pervasive attacks on Ukraine’s energy gridhave, at least temporarily, left millions of civilians without electricity, heat, water and other critical services in the freezing winter months.
Repeated missile and drone attacks since October, which have damaged or destroyed civilian infrastructure, are part of a strategy by the Kremlin to terrorize Ukrainians and are in violation of the laws of war, according to experts.
4 min ago
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Kharkiv region
From CNN's Dennis Lapin
At least one person was injured after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration posted on Telegram on Sunday.
The attack, which happened around 11:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, damaged one business and led to a large-scale fire, Sinegubov said.
A 35-year-old civilian was injured as a result of the strike. He has been hospitalized with mild injuries, Sinegubov said.
Elsewhere in the region, massive shelling and an airstrike damaged 13 residential buildings and the national police building in the city of Vovchansk, Sinegubov said, adding that there were no casualties.
At least 15 settlements came under enemy fire, including shelling on the border settlements of Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts, he added.
1 hr 2 min ago
Zelensky took his pitch to the EU this week. Here's what you need to know about the visit
Zelensky campaigned for his nation's priorities, including securing more military firepower from allies and Ukraine's long-sought accession to the European Union.
Here are some of the major takeaways from the president's wartime trip abroad:
A focus on fighter jets: Now that Kyiv has secured pledges for more than 300 modern battle tanks, Zelensky is pushing for another potent addition to his arsenal: Western fighter jets.
That started with the Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to London, which came a day before his Thursday trip to Brussels to meet with the EU Council. Zelensky presented the speaker of the House of Commons with the helmet of a fighter pilot, signed with a message: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”
Ukraine's allies have expressed varying levels of openness to delivering the aircraft, including Poland, which has pledged to send the planes if other countries do, too. France and the Netherlands are among the nations that have said they're considering the request.
Zelensky expressed optimism about the pitch, but behind closed doors, he is likely being warned that without a fully functioning air defense system, NATO’s expensive fighter jets could be easy prey for the Russians, and that any fighter jet commitment needs to be sequenced with better air defense.
A pitch to join the EU: Zelensky made a heartfelt appeal to lawmakers in Brussels to allow his country to become part of the European Union, insisting that Europe is Ukraine’s “home.”
During an address to the European Parliament, Zelensky said his country and the EU share the same values, and that the “European standard of life” and the “European rules of life” are “when the law rules.”
“This is our Europe, these are our rules, this is our way of life. And for Ukraine, it’s a way home, a way to its home,” Zelensky said, referencing Ukraine’s aim to join the EU.
Ukraine has been given candidate status – a significant step on the path to full EU membership – but the process of admission to the alliance takes about five years on average. Some eastern European countries have waited as long as 10 years.
Allies' reception: Zelensky received a standing ovation as he walked into the chamber of the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday.
"We have your back," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told Zelensky as she introduced him for his address. "Freedom will prevail."
The precise results of the president's diplomatic blitz remain to be seen.
1 hr 2 min ago
Ukraine military claims to destroy 20 Iranian drones during Russian attack
From Denis Lapin, Josh Pennington and CNN's Amy Cassidy
Ukrainian forces claim to have shot down 20 Iranian-made drones on Friday during a barrage of Russian attacks across the country, defense officials said Saturday.
The Air Force of Ukraine said in a statement that it destroyed 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) launched by Russian forces from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. local time Friday.
Iran has given Russia hundreds of drones to use in its war in Ukraine, many of which have targeted Ukraine's power grid and energy facilities to devastating effect.
Russia also launched 106 missiles in “massive” waves of countrywide attacks on Friday, “particularly at civilian infrastructure,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement Saturday.
“During the attack, the enemy used 32 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 74 air and sea-launched cruise missiles, 61 of which were destroyed by our defenders,” it continued, adding that Russian forces “also fired more than 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems.”
CNN is unable to independently verify these reports.