By Kathleen Magramo, Sana Noor Haq, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:30 a.m. ET, February 10, 2023
2 hr 38 min ago

Ukraine asks the Netherlands for F-16 fighter jets

From CNN's Mick Krever

A F-16 jet fighter of Royal Dutch Air Force lands on the runway of Volkel air base, southern Netherlands, on January 2, 2019
A F-16 jet fighter of Royal Dutch Air Force lands on the runway of Volkel air base, southern Netherlands, on January 2, 2019 (Remko de Waal/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian government has officially asked the Netherlands for American-made F-16 fighter jets, as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues an unannounced diplomatic tour of European capitals aimed at persuading Western allies to send more weapons and military support.

“Ukraine submitted a request to the Netherlands for the supply of F-16 fighters,” Ukraine’s Air Force said on Twitter.

Though Ukrainian officials have for some time been voicing their desire for Western fighter aircraft, they had not yet officially submitted a request.

The Dutch Defense Ministry also confirmed Ukraine’s official request to CNN.

“Ukraine has indeed requested to also help with fighter jets,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told CNN affiliate NOS News on Thursday. “We always take all of Ukraine’s requests very seriously. They are fighting that war, they are being attacked by Russia. But fighter jets, that is very complex." 

The Netherlands is phasing out F-16s. It has 24 F-16s left, but plans to be rid of them by next year, as it switches over to the next-generation F-35. In 2021, it sold 12 planes back to the US to use as trainers. 

When asked what made the request for fighter jets different from other weapons that the Netherlands has given Ukraine, Ollongren said “the complexity of the system.”

“Learning to work with that, and that is more than just learning to fly in such an aircraft. There is a whole logistical system around it. The availability of it, the face that we then need to discuss it with the Americans and a number of allies. And also just looking very seriously at the implications of such a delivery," she said.

3 hr 11 min ago

Russian missile crossed Moldova, allege Kyiv and Chisinau

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

A Russian cruise missile crossed over the territory of Moldova Friday, allege the governments of Ukraine in Kyiv and Moldova in the capital of Chisinau.

“The responsible structures within the institution detected, at 10:18 a.m. (3:18 a.m. ET), a missile, which crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, over the town of Mocra in the Transnistrian region and, later, over the town of Cosauți in the Soroca district, heading towards Ukraine,” the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Facebook.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense “strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.”

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, also reported the violation of Moldova’s airspace on his official Telegram channel.

Russian missiles have crossed over Moldova, which borders Ukraine, several times over the course of the war.

1 min ago

Air defense systems are firing in western Ukraine

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in the Lviv region and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense systems in the western region of Lviv are currently in action defending against a Russian attack, according to CNN’s Fred Pleitgen, who is in the region, and the head of the region’s military administration.

Russian forces launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeast region of Kharkiv Friday, prompting power interruptions across western, eastern and southern regions of the country, according to the state energy company.

In Kyiv, air defense systems were also reported to be defending the Ukrainian capital, as Ukrainian officials warned of a potentially widespread missile attack from Moscow.

CNN's Mick Krever contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 48 min ago

Kyiv air defenses in action amid Russian attacks

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10.
People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10. (Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)

Ukrainian air defense systems are currently “in action” defending the capital Kyiv from a Russian attack, the region’s military administration said on Telegram Friday.

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine on Friday morning as officials warned of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeastern Kharkiv region with dozens of missiles overnight into Friday.

The attacks have cause power interruptions across western, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, according to the state energy company.

4 hr 55 min ago

Power interruptions across Ukraine after Russian missile attacks, state energy company says

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Russian attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure overnight are causing disruptions across the country, the state energy company said Friday.

Ukrenergo said in statement on Telegram that several high-voltage infrastructure facilities had been struck in western, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, causing power supply interruptions.

“Moreover, last night Russians attacked energy infrastructure with drones and rockets aiming at power plants and transmission system facilities. Preclusive measures are being taken by Ukrenergo, emergency outages were introduced," the statement said.

Ukraine under attack: The power outages comes after a series of Russian strikes.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeastern Kharkiv region with dozens of missiles overnight into Friday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine now as officials warn of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

4 hr 55 min ago

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv with up to 35 missiles, Ukraine's Air Force says

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Mick Krever

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeastern Kharkiv region with dozens of missiles overnight into Friday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“The enemy attacked Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia region with up to 35 S-300 surface-to-air missiles that cannot be destroyed in the air with the air defense," the Ukrainian Air Force said on its Facebook page.

The Soviet-era S-300, designed to take down combat aircraft, has been crudely repurposed by Russia to hit ground targets during its war on Ukraine.

Russian forces also fired C-300 surface-to-air missiles from across the border in Belgorod and from the occupied city of Tokmak in southern Ukraine, the air force added.

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine on Friday morning as officials warned of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

The air force said Russia attacked critical infrastructure overnight from the Black Sea with seven Iranian-made Shahed drones and six cruise missiles.

4 hr 55 min ago

Ukrainian officials warn of widespread Russian missile attacks

From CNN's Maria Kostenko, Josh Pennington and Mick Krever

A view shows a building of the National University of Urban Economy heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv on February 5.
A view shows a building of the National University of Urban Economy heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv on February 5. (Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters/FILE)

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine on Friday morning as officials warned of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

Explosions have already been reported in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia and the Kharkiv region and the threat of missile strikes is being reported elsewhere in the country.

Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa region military administration in Ukraine's south, said on Telegram there is "enemy aviation in the sky" and that "Kalibr-type missiles carriers are in the sea."

“The enemy has launched missiles,” Marchenko said.

Ukrainian officials reported sporadic Russian attacks Thursday night with Iranian Shahed drones — the kind of air-defense-exhausting assault that has often preceded a wider wave of missile strikes. There do not appear to have been casualties from the Shahed attacks.

The head of the Kyiv city military administration said Friday there is “a major threat of missile strike.”

Power outages: DTEK, the energy supply company, has introduced emergency power outages in the capital and region of Kyiv, and central region of Dnipropetrovsk in anticipation of Russian strikes. Earlier, an official in Zaporizhzhia city said Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure.

4 hr 55 min ago

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia 17 times in an hour, official says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia city 17 times in just an hour early on Friday, according to a Ukrainian official.

Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary for the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said on Telegram that the strikes targeted energy infrastructure. It is unclear if Russian forces used missiles or rockets.

“In just one hour, 17 enemy strikes were documented in the city — the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” he said. “Information on the extent of damage and casualties is being updated.”
8 hr 10 min ago

Macron says France won't send fighter jets to Ukraine right now — but doesn't rule out future donations

From CNN’s Pauline Lockwood and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the European leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the European leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday. (Johanna Geron/Reuters)

France will not send fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks, but “excludes absolutely nothing” in the future, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Macron explained that Ukrainian troops are unfamiliar with French aircraft and it could take months to train them, so they are choosing to focus on other more urgent needs.

"There is no way that fighter planes can be delivered in the next few weeks, as time is needed for training, delivery, and training for planes unfamiliar to Ukrainian pilots. So I am not ruling it out," Macron said.

Speaking to reporters in the early hours of Friday at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron said: "It is clear however that artillery equipment will allow for ground offensives and to hold the line of defense."

He added that "allies must prioritize equipment that will be the most useful, and fastest, for Ukraine to achieve its end goal" in its fight against Russia.

Arms for Ukraine: In an address to the European Parliament Thursday, Zelensky thanked all the countries that have provided weapons and military assistance to Ukraine, while stressing that his country still needs modern tanks, long-range missiles and modern fighter jets to protect its security, which he said is also Europe’s security.

A day earlier in Paris, Macron told Zelensky that France is “determined” to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia. “We stand by Ukraine, determined to help it to victory,” he said. “Ukraine can count on France and its allies to win the war, Russia should not and will not win the war.”