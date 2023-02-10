World
By Kathleen Magramo, Sana Noor Haq, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal, Leinz Vales, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 12:58 PM ET, Fri February 10, 2023
1 hr 8 min ago

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over alleged missile over its territory

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Russian ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov speaks to media in Chisinau, Moldova, in November 2022.
Russian ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov speaks to media in Chisinau, Moldova, in November 2022. (Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/File)

Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has instructed authorities to urgently summon the Russian ambassador, after the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments alleged a Russian cruise missile crossed the territory of Moldova.

The move has been made to "point out to the Russian side the unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Moldova," the ministry tweeted Friday.

"Moldovan diplomacy notes that Russia continues the brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, and missile attacks on neighboring country is directly and negatively affecting the citizens of Moldova," the ministry said.

"We call on Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine that causes loss of human life and material destruction," it added.

Russian missiles have crossed over Moldova, which borders Ukraine, several times over the course of the nearly year-long war.

5 hr 35 min ago

Zelensky discusses need for "military support" with Polish counterpart

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen and Sana Noor Haq

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on February 10.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on February 10. (Marek Borawski/KPRP/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed "the need for further joint actions for military support" in a meeting Friday, as the Ukrainian leader makes an unannounced diplomatic tour of European capitals.

The pair also talked about "the current situation at the front and the security in our region" and "the agenda before the upcoming summit #NATO in Vilnius," the Office of International Policy of the President of the Republic of Poland said in a series of tweets. 

Zelensky thanked Duda "for the support that Poland provides to Ukraine, including the care for millions of Ukrainian refugees," the office added. 

Some context: Zelensky gave an emotional address to EU lawmakers in Brussels Thursday, following a surprise visit to London and Paris as part of a trip aimed at persuading the West to send more weapons and military support to counter an expected Russian spring offensive.

Russia's invasion exacerbated the global refugee crisis, with millions of refugees from Ukraine spilling into countries in Europe as the conflict rages on at home.

Over 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded in neighboring Poland, according to the latest figures from the UN's refugee agency.

6 hr 31 min ago

Putin to address Russian Federal Assembly before one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, three days before the one-year anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine.

Putin will cover the “special military operation” in Ukraine, economics, and social issues in his address, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The decision in regards to possible accreditation for journalists for the address has not been made yet, Peskov added.

Asked if participants, or servicemen, of the war in Ukraine would be attending Putin’s address, Peskov said: “We can say with certainty that they will be invited.”

The announcement from the Kremlin came after Ukraine's defense minister said Kyiv believes Russia will mark the first anniversary of its invasion next month with a renewed offensive.

7 hr 3 min ago

Ukrainian air raid alerts have stopped

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Residents wait behind police cordon to return to their homes after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10.
Residents wait behind police cordon to return to their homes after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Air raid alerts have now ended across all of Ukraine except for the eastern Luhansk region, after officials earlier warned of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

Russia launched strikes on critical infrastructure in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and the western city of Khmelnytskyi, as well as the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to regional leaders. Seven people were injured in Kharkiv, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. 

Ukrainian air defense was confirmed to be active in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava and Odesa regions, according to officials.

7 hr 7 min ago

Ukraine asks the Netherlands for F-16 fighter jets

From CNN's Mick Krever

A F-16 jet fighter of Royal Dutch Air Force lands on the runway of Volkel air base, southern Netherlands, on January 2, 2019
A F-16 jet fighter of Royal Dutch Air Force lands on the runway of Volkel air base, southern Netherlands, on January 2, 2019 (Remko de Waal/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian government has officially asked the Netherlands for American-made F-16 fighter jets, as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues an unannounced diplomatic tour of European capitals aimed at persuading Western allies to send more weapons and military support.

“Ukraine submitted a request to the Netherlands for the supply of F-16 fighters,” Ukraine’s Air Force said on Twitter.

Though Ukrainian officials have for some time been voicing their desire for Western fighter aircraft, they had not yet officially submitted a request.

The Dutch Defense Ministry also confirmed Ukraine’s official request to CNN.

“Ukraine has indeed requested to also help with fighter jets,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told CNN affiliate NOS News on Thursday. “We always take all of Ukraine’s requests very seriously. They are fighting that war, they are being attacked by Russia. But fighter jets, that is very complex." 

The Netherlands is phasing out F-16s. It has 24 F-16s left, but plans to be rid of them by next year, as it switches over to the next-generation F-35. In 2021, it sold 12 planes back to the US to use as trainers. 

When asked what made the request for fighter jets different from other weapons that the Netherlands has given Ukraine, Ollongren said “the complexity of the system.”

“Learning to work with that, and that is more than just learning to fly in such an aircraft. There is a whole logistical system around it. The availability of it, the face that we then need to discuss it with the Americans and a number of allies. And also just looking very seriously at the implications of such a delivery," she said.

7 hr 39 min ago

Russian missile crossed Moldova, allege Kyiv and Chisinau

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

A Russian cruise missile crossed over the territory of Moldova Friday, allege the governments of Ukraine in Kyiv and Moldova in the capital of Chisinau.

“The responsible structures within the institution detected, at 10:18 a.m. (3:18 a.m. ET), a missile, which crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, over the town of Mocra in the Transnistrian region and, later, over the town of Cosauți in the Soroca district, heading towards Ukraine,” the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Facebook.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense “strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.”

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, also reported the violation of Moldova’s airspace on his official Telegram channel.

Russian missiles have crossed over Moldova, which borders Ukraine, several times over the course of the war.

4 hr 29 min ago

Air defense systems are firing in western Ukraine

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in the Lviv region and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense systems in the western region of Lviv are currently in action defending against a Russian attack, according to CNN’s Fred Pleitgen, who is in the region, and the head of the region’s military administration.

Russian forces launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeast region of Kharkiv Friday, prompting power interruptions across western, eastern and southern regions of the country, according to the state energy company.

In Kyiv, air defense systems were also reported to be defending the Ukrainian capital, as Ukrainian officials warned of a potentially widespread missile attack from Moscow.

CNN's Mick Krever contributed reporting to this post.

9 hr 16 min ago

Kyiv air defenses in action amid Russian attacks

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10.
People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 10. (Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)

Ukrainian air defense systems are currently “in action” defending the capital Kyiv from a Russian attack, the region’s military administration said on Telegram Friday.

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine on Friday morning as officials warned of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeastern Kharkiv region with dozens of missiles overnight into Friday.

The attacks have cause power interruptions across western, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, according to the state energy company.

9 hr 23 min ago

Power interruptions across Ukraine after Russian missile attacks, state energy company says

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Russian attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure overnight are causing disruptions across the country, the state energy company said Friday.

Ukrenergo said in statement on Telegram that several high-voltage infrastructure facilities had been struck in western, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, causing power supply interruptions.

“Moreover, last night Russians attacked energy infrastructure with drones and rockets aiming at power plants and transmission system facilities. Preclusive measures are being taken by Ukrenergo, emergency outages were introduced," the statement said.

Ukraine under attack: The power outages comes after a series of Russian strikes.

Russian forces struck Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia city and the northeastern Kharkiv region with dozens of missiles overnight into Friday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air raid sirens are in effect across Ukraine now as officials warn of a potentially widespread Russian missile attack.