Moldova summons Russian ambassador over alleged missile over its territory

Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has instructed authorities to urgently summon the Russian ambassador, after the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments alleged a Russian cruise missile crossed the territory of Moldova.
The move has been made to "point out to the Russian side the unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Moldova," the ministry tweeted Friday.
"Moldovan diplomacy notes that Russia continues the brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, and missile attacks on neighboring country is directly and negatively affecting the citizens of Moldova," the ministry said.
"We call on Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine that causes loss of human life and material destruction," it added.
Russian missiles have crossed over Moldova, which borders Ukraine, several times over the course of the nearly year-long war.