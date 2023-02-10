Ukrainian and Russian officials report series of explosions in Russian-occupied city of Melitopol

The Russian-occupied city of Melitopol was hit with a series of explosions on Friday night, according to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian officials.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck Melitopol in the last several weeks in an effort to reclaim land in the south of the country and underline the importance of longer-range weaponry.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the region's pro-Russian military-civilian administration, said on Telegram that "a series of explosions were heard in the city for the second time this evening," adding that the Russian Armed Forces air defense system was working to combat the attacks.

Rogov claimed the Armed Forces of Ukraine were striking the city with heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. He said that "fragments of downed rockets" hit private residential houses.

"There is damage, and fire broke out at the site of the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of the residential area of the city. There are casualties," Rogov said. "Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified."

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian Mayor of Melitopol, said in a Telegram post on Friday that the southern city was shuddering from powerful explosions.

"The power of incoming hits is such that the windows are shaking," he said.