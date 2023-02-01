World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno, Hannah Strange and Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:10 a.m. ET, February 1, 2023
4 hr 2 min ago

Japan's foreign minister vows to send "strong message" after meeting with NATO chief

From CNN’s Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, holds talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, in Tokyo, on February 1. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pledged Wednesday to uphold the country's sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Tokyo.

Hayashi told Stoltenberg that NATO shares "fundamental values with Japan," according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry. 

It is meaningful for Japan — which will chair the G7 summit in May and serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year — to "deliver a strong message" at "this historical inflection point" together with NATO, he said.

Hayashi and Stoltenberg also exchanged views on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said NATO and Japan would deepen collaboration as the world faces its "most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II," according to a statement from the Japanese Prime Minister's Office.

Last week, Tokyo approved additional sanctions on Moscow, including banning exports to 49 more entities, adding more items to an export ban and freezing assets of individuals tied to the Kremlin, public broadcaster NHK reported.

1 hr 39 min ago

Top Ukrainian security official says Russia is preparing for "maximum escalation" in the war

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Mick Krever, Jonny Hallam and Josh Pennington

Oleksiy Danilov gives an interview in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 24, 2021. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia is gearing up for a “maximum escalation” of the war in Ukraine, potentially as soon as the next few weeks, according to a top Ukrainian national security official.

“These will be defining months in the war,” Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told Sky News in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

“I’m conscious the main fights are yet to come and they will happen this year, within two to three months,” he said.

“Russia is preparing for maximum escalation. It is gathering everything possible, doing drills and training. When it comes to an offensive from different directions, as of now, I can say that we are not excluding any scenario in the next two to three weeks.”

Ukrainian officials have warned for some time of a renewed Russian offensive and have asked for more powerful weaponry from Western allies to counter the threat.

A Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system on combat duty in the Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 25. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Following Danilov's comments, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said Wednesday that there a signs Russia is preparing for a renewed offensive in southern Ukraine.

“Not just on land, but on the sea and in air as well,” Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordinating Press Center of Security and Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, said on national television.

Ukrainian intelligence had noted changes to activity of Russian naval forces in the Black Sea, she added.

“It increases and decreases rapidly, and the missile carriers are moving back and forth,” she said. 

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said it would hold a further week of joint military drills with Russia.

"During the week, military representatives from the two countries will practice joint planning of the use of troops based on the prior experience of armed conflicts in recent years," the ministry said in a statement. 

6 hr 16 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine is preparing "reforms" ahead of talks with EU

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh 

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky delivers an address on Tuesday in Kyiv. (The Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his administration is preparing to introduce changes ahead of talks between Kyiv and the European Union scheduled for Friday.

"We are preparing new reforms in Ukraine. Reforms that will change the social, legal and political reality in many ways, making it more human, transparent and effective," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that further details would be announced at a later date. 

Kyiv is finalizing preparations for the "summit" talks, he added.  

Some context: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the "summit" earlier on Tuesday but provided no details on who would attend.

Holding the meeting in Kyiv is a "powerful signal to both partners and enemies," Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

Shmyhal told Politico in an interview published Monday that Ukraine, which was granted EU candidate status in June last year, has an "ambitious plan" to join the bloc within the next two years.

7 hr 16 min ago

Australia sanctions Iranians for supplying drones to Russia

From CNN’s Mayumi Maruyama

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong attends a joint news conference with French ministers in Paris on Monday. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters/FILE)

Australia on Wednesday announced additional sanctions against Iran for supplying drones to Russia in its war on Ukraine.

In a news release, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said financial sanctions would be imposed on four Iranian individuals and four entities involved in the production and supply of drones to Moscow.

Russia has used Iranian drones across Ukraine with relentless ferocity, targeting both civilian areas and key infrastructure.

The sanctions are among wider measures announced Wednesday by Australia against individuals in Iran and Myanmar for alleged human rights abuses.

“Australia stands with the people of Myanmar, the people of Iran and with the people of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry statement read. 
“We employ every strategy at our disposal towards upholding human rights – ranging from dialogue and diplomacy to sanctions – consistent with our values and our interests.”

Last month, the United States sanctioned seven Iranian officials tied to an Iranian defense manufacturer that designs and produces drones which have been used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

7 hr 48 min ago

Russia increases joint military drills with Belarus

From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Josh Pennington, Tim Lister and Nick Paton Walsh 

Russia and Belarus are conducting a further week of joint military drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, the latest sign of cooperation between the neighboring allies amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"During the week, military representatives from the two countries will practice joint planning of the use of troops based on the prior experience of armed conflicts in recent years," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the aim of the training is to improve the compatibility of the two militaries and is part of preparation for the joint Union Shield 2023 exercises the two countries will hold in Russia in September.

The announcement of the new drills comes as Russian and Belarussian aviation combat units continue to conduct training missions during joint flight and tactical exercises of the air forces of the two countries.

The exercises are being held at the Ruzhansky training grounds in Belarus about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed a plan to set up joint military training centers with Belarus, according to Agence France-Presse.

In a decree published Tuesday, Putin tasked the defense and foreign ministers to conduct talks with Belarus and sign an agreement to establish the facilities, AFP reported.

The document did not specify where they would be based.

Some context: An announcement by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in October that his country and Russia would form a joint regional force and carry out exercises set off alarm bells in Kyiv.

The last time Belarus and Russia forces held joint exercises, in February last year, many of those Russian forces went on to cross the Ukrainian border in their ill-fated drive towards the capital.

But Western officials speaking to media on background this week have expressed doubt that Russia could launch an offensive from Belarus in the coming months. 

The Russian troops' presence would, however, prompt Ukraine into stationing its troops in that direction to "offset that potential risk," the officials said, even though they stressed it is "hugely unlikely" that Belarus "will be an axis of advance in the next several months.”

12 hr 19 min ago

After getting tanks, Ukraine escalates public pressure over F-16 fighter jets

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt

Top Ukrainian officials have in recent days escalated their public lobbying campaign for US-made F-16 fighter jets, arguing they need them urgently to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

But that push is being met with skepticism by US and allied officials who say the jets would be impractical, both because they require considerable training and because Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot them down.

More puzzling to US officials is why Ukraine has made such a public show of asking for F-16s, when in private the jets are rarely mentioned atop Ukraine’s wish list of weapons.

In private conversations US officials at the Pentagon and the White House have had with Ukrainians over the last several months, fighter jets have not ranked highly on the country’s list of priorities, officials said. Instead, Ukraine has been much more focused on long-range missiles — which the US is reluctant to hand over — as well as more ammunition, air defenses and tanks, which are now on their way after a dramatic public debate among NATO allies.

The Europeans have had a similar experience. French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that while “nothing is off-limits in principle,” neither the Netherlands nor France had received any official requests from Ukraine to send the fighter jets.

Read the full story:

After getting tanks, Ukraine escalates public pressure over F-16 fighter jets | CNN Politics
8 hr 47 min ago

Russian troops are turning Bakhmut into "a total ruin," Ukrainian regional military chief says

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

A man walks through the rubble of a building destroyed by shelling in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on January 29. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian troops are pummeling the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut into what the Donetsk region military administration head Pavlo Kyrylenko called a “total ruin.” 

Two people were killed Tuesday, including a child, Kyrylenko said on Telegram. Four civilians were wounded, he added. 

“Russians are levelling Bakhmut to the ground, killing everyone they can reach. We are carefully documenting all war crimes. They will be held accountable for everything!,” he wrote on Telegram.

CNN reported in January that the US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies.

8 hr 54 min ago

Russia struggling to replace its losses in Ukraine ahead of possible spring offensive, Western officials say

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh in London

Russia is unlikely to see strategic success in any potential offensive in Ukraine this spring due to limited support on force ratios, equipment and logistics, according to Western officials speaking to media on background.

These limitations might not prevent Russia “from trying to launch an offensive,” but their “ability to change the course of the conflict at the moment is constrained,” the officials said.

Moscow is struggling to replace its losses, the officials added.

“There are severe constraints to their ability to really backfill the losses that they have suffered in Ukraine, which is why you see them reach out to international partners to try to fill the gap," they said.

Russia and Ukraine were fundamentally in "a race" as to "who can maintain the supply of weapons,” they said.

Moscow's current offensive is more about “the existing manpower and equipment being deployed and redeployed locally. You're seeing people kind of taking offensive action, but I don't think you're seeing the beginning of the offensive in big strategic terms. It's unlikely that hundreds of thousands of mobilized reservists have been formed into cohesive formations capable of major offensive, maneuver operations,” the officials explained.

Belarus' role: Meanwhile, the officials expressed doubt in Russia using its neighboring ally Belarus to launch an offensive in the coming months. 

“Belarus is providing a useful training ground for Russian forces where they can outsource for training and then siphon them back round into the front line in Ukraine,” the officials said. “We do see Russian forces in Belarus. We don't see them deployed to the border, and at the moment, they don't have the kind of capability in the logistics to project and threaten Kyiv.”

But the Russian troops' presence would prompt Ukraine into stationing its troops in that direction to "offset that potential risk," the officials said, even though they stressed it is "hugely unlikely" that Belarus "will be an axis of advance in the next several months.”

12 hr 27 min ago

US says Russia is violating nuclear arms control treaty by not allowing inspections

Michael Callahan, Jennifer Hansler, Haley Britzky and Kylie Atwood

Russia is violating a key nuclear arms control agreement with the United States and continuing to refuse to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory. Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control,” the spokesperson said in statement.
“Russia has also failed to comply with the New START Treaty obligation to convene a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission in accordance with the treaty-mandated timeline.”

The US announcement is likely to increase tensions with relations between the two countries in the doldrums as Moscow continues its war on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber rattling during the war has alarmed the US and its allies.

In December, Putin warned of the “increasing” threat of nuclear war, and this month, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, threatened that Russia losing the war could “provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war.”

Read more here.