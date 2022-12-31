Explosions left at least one person dead and 20 more wounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on his official Telegram channel.

Out of the 20 injured, 14 were hospitalized, while six others were given medical care on the spot, he said.

Several school buildings in the capital suffered severe damage from the explosions, the mayor added.

Air raid sirens, which were activated earlier following the attacks, are now off in Kyiv.