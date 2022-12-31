Kyiv explosions killed at least 1 person and wounded 20 others, mayor says
Explosions left at least one person dead and 20 more wounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on his official Telegram channel.
Out of the 20 injured, 14 were hospitalized, while six others were given medical care on the spot, he said.
Several school buildings in the capital suffered severe damage from the explosions, the mayor added.
Air raid sirens, which were activated earlier following the attacks, are now off in Kyiv.
Russia wants to "leave us in the dark for the new year," Ukrainian prime minister says
As 2022 comes to a close in Ukraine, Russia wants to cause darkness and inflict damage on the country with continued attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Moscow intends to “intimidate, leave us in the dark for the new year, cause as much damage to civilian infrastructure as possible,” Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram.
“There are attacks on civilian infrastructure in different regions of our country. Residential buildings, hotel, (a) shop, place for festivals were damaged. There are dead and injured," he wrote. "Russians want to intimidate, leave us in the dark for the New Year, cause as much damage to civilian infrastructure as possible."
Despite the attacks, the power system remains stable, he said.
“Air Defense Forces are heroes and a real shield of our sky. We thank them!” the prime minister added.
Attacks in Kyiv left at least 11 people wounded, presidential official says
Attacks in the Ukrainian capital left at least 11 people hospitalized Saturday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Tymoshenko shared the new injury toll in an update on Telegram.
“We thank our doctors and emergency services for saving people in these moments,” he added.
Ukrainian officials said earlier Saturday that at least five explosions have rocked central districts of Kyiv, killing at least one person.
Ukrainian military official calls countrywide attack “insidious and cynical”
A deputy commander in the Ukrainian armed forces slammed Russia for its latest attacks on civilian areas in a statement on Telegram.
“Another insidious and cynical missile attack of the enemy continues,” said Oleksandr Pavliuk, chief of staff and deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“There are no laws and customs of war for the occupiers. They think that they will defeat us: if not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities. But this time, like every other time, they are doomed to defeat. Because we are unbreakable. Because we will not stop fighting: until we regain every inch of our land,” he said.
Kyiv air raid alert ongoing: Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said the air raid alert in the capital city continues.
“There is a threat of repeated missile attacks and drone strikes,” he said in a Telegram post, adding that “Russia is massively attacking the country.”
At least 4 injured in Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine due to Russian attacks, local leader says
At least four civilians were injured in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region as a result of Russian attacks, according to the regional military administration.
Serhii Hamaliy, the head of the Khmelnytskyi region military administration, shared the news in a post on Telegram.
“Air raid alert is on! Stay in shelters!” he said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Khmelnytskyi city “was attacked by missiles.”
Russian attacks leave 6 hurt in southern Mykolaiv region, local official says
Attacks left at least six people wounded in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, according to the regional military administration.
“According to the trend today, the occupiers are shelling not only critical infrastructure. In many cities, they just hit residential areas, hotels, garages, and just roads,” Vitali Kim, the head of Mykolaiv region military administration, said in a post on Telegram.
1 killed in Kyiv explosions, according to mayor
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person has been killed in explosions in the capital city.
"According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomyansky district (of the city). Several people are injured," he said on Telegram.
"Doctors are hospitalizing three injured women. Rescuers are working at the sites of explosions," Klitschko said.
The Kyiv city military administration said that a private house was damaged as a result of a missile attack in Solomyansky district.
A hotel was hit in Pechersk district, and there was also destruction in Holosiivskyi district, it said.
Elsewhere: Residential buildings were damaged as a result of a strike in the region of Zaporizhzhia, according to the president's office.
"Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Tymoshenko did not specify the location of the strike.
Kyiv mayor says there have been explosions in central city districts
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that there have been explosions in two central districts of Kyiv.
"Explosions in Pecherskiy and Golosiivskiy districts. There are damages," Klitschko said. "Emergency workers and medics are on the way."
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed the location and said that "there are destructions, a hotel facility was damaged."
Explosions heard in Kyiv by CNN team as air raid sirens active across Ukraine
Air defense systems have been activated in the Ukrainian capital, according to the Kyiv city military administration, as at least five explosions were heard in the city by CNN's team on the ground.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned people to stay in shelters. “Explosions in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!” he wrote on his Telegram channel.