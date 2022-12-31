Ukrainian military official calls countrywide attack “insidious and cynical”

A deputy commander in the Ukrainian armed forces slammed Russia for its latest attacks on civilian areas in a statement on Telegram.

“Another insidious and cynical missile attack of the enemy continues,” said Oleksandr Pavliuk, chief of staff and deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“There are no laws and customs of war for the occupiers. They think that they will defeat us: if not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities. But this time, like every other time, they are doomed to defeat. Because we are unbreakable. Because we will not stop fighting: until we regain every inch of our land,” he said.

Kyiv air raid alert ongoing: Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said the air raid alert in the capital city continues.

“There is a threat of repeated missile attacks and drone strikes,” he said in a Telegram post, adding that “Russia is massively attacking the country.”