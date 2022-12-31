World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 12:54 p.m. ET, December 31, 2022
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 49 min ago

Ukrainian military official calls countrywide attack “insidious and cynical”

From Olga Voitovych 

A deputy commander in the Ukrainian armed forces slammed Russia for its latest attacks on civilian areas in a statement on Telegram

“Another insidious and cynical missile attack of the enemy continues,” said Oleksandr Pavliuk, chief of staff and deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

“There are no laws and customs of war for the occupiers. They think that they will defeat us: if not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities. But this time, like every other time, they are doomed to defeat. Because we are unbreakable. Because we will not stop fighting: until we regain every inch of our land,” he said. 

Kyiv air raid alert ongoing: Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said the air raid alert in the capital city continues.

“There is a threat of repeated missile attacks and drone strikes,” he said in a Telegram post, adding that “Russia is massively attacking the country.” 

4 hr 17 min ago

At least 4 injured in Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine due to Russian attacks, local leader says

From Olga Voitovych

At least four civilians were injured in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region as a result of Russian attacks, according to the regional military administration. 

Serhii Hamaliy, the head of the Khmelnytskyi region military administration, shared the news in a post on Telegram

“Air raid alert is on! Stay in shelters!” he said. 

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Khmelnytskyi city “was attacked by missiles.” 

4 hr 26 min ago

Russian attacks leave 6 hurt in southern Mykolaiv region, local official says

From Olga Voitovych

Attacks left at least six people wounded in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, according to the regional military administration.

“According to the trend today, the occupiers are shelling not only critical infrastructure. In many cities, they just hit residential areas, hotels, garages, and just roads,” Vitali Kim, the head of Mykolaiv region military administration, said in a post on Telegram
4 hr 13 min ago

1 killed in Kyiv explosions, according to mayor

From Denis Lapin and Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31.
Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person has been killed in explosions in the capital city.

"According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomyansky district (of the city). Several people are injured," he said on Telegram.

"Doctors are hospitalizing three injured women. Rescuers are working at the sites of explosions," Klitschko said.

The Kyiv city military administration said that a private house was damaged as a result of a missile attack in Solomyansky district.

A hotel was hit in Pechersk district, and there was also destruction in Holosiivskyi district, it said.

Elsewhere: Residential buildings were damaged as a result of a strike in the region of Zaporizhzhia, according to the president's office. 

"Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Tymoshenko did not specify the location of the strike. 

4 hr 18 min ago

Kyiv mayor says there have been explosions in central city districts

From Denis Lapin in Kyiv

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31.
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31. (Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that there have been explosions in two central districts of Kyiv.

"Explosions in Pecherskiy and Golosiivskiy districts. There are damages," Klitschko said. "Emergency workers and medics are on the way."

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed the location and said that "there are destructions, a hotel facility was damaged."

4 hr 48 min ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv by CNN team as air raid sirens active across Ukraine

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Air defense systems have been activated in the Ukrainian capital, according to the Kyiv city military administration, as at least five explosions were heard in the city by CNN's team on the ground. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned people to stay in shelters. “Explosions in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!” he wrote on his Telegram channel. 

Air raid sirens are active across Ukraine.

4 hr 26 min ago

At least 6 people were killed Friday by Russian strikes in Ukraine, according to presidential official

From Denis Lapin

At least six people died on Friday in the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine due to Russian strikes, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Saturday in a Telegram post.

In his latest update on civilian casualties, Tymoshenko said that three people died and three more were wounded in the Donetsk region. One person was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two were killed and one wounded in the Kharkiv region. Two people were wounded in the Kherson region, while one died in the Chernihiv region.

It comes after Russia conducted five missile and 29 air strikes on Friday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Saturday.

"26 of the enemy's air strikes were on civilian infrastructure. In particular, the occupants used 10 Shahed-136 UAVs, but all of them were shot down. In addition, the enemy made 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, civilian settlements were also hit," the General Staff said in its latest operational update.

It said that Russia "continues to conduct offensive actions at the Lyman and Bakhmut directions and is trying to improve the tactical situation at the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions."

Russian forces fired on several towns and villages, including in Lyman, in the direction of Bakhmut, in the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.